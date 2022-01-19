Women's college basketball: Bernero reaches 300 wins as Carthage head coach in CCIW defeat of Elmhurst

In a phone interview Wednesday night, Carthage women's basketball coach Tim Bernero recalled something the late, great former Carthage Athletic Director Bob Bonn used to say to Bernero and former Carthage men's basketball coach Bosko Djurickovic.

"We used to always sit around the office after the games with Bosko and Dr. Bonn, and Dr. Bonn used to always say, 'It's hard to win a college basketball game,'" Bernero remembered.

Well, Bernero has now accomplished that feat 300 times.

Yes, it took about three frustrating weeks of waiting, but Bernero finally reached the impressive milestone as the Carthage women's head coach Wednesday night when the Firebirds rallied from a 16-point second-quarter deficit for a much-needed 80-74 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory on the road at Elmhurst (Ill.).

Bernero notched win No. 299 back on Dec. 29 when Carthage defeated St. Olaf (Minn.) at the Country Inn & Suites Holiday Classic in Northfield, Minn., but, like a lot of teams, the Firebirds have been playing short-handed since then due to illness, injury and COVID-19 protocols, and they dropped four straight games in the process.

But Wednesday's victory improved Carthage to 9-7 overall and evened its CCIW record at 4-4 after the first time through the conference schedule.

In the process, Bernero became the 70th active coach in NCAA Division III to reach 300 career wins and joined Djurickovic, his one-time boss, mentor and colleague and long-time friend, as the only two members of the 300-win club at Carthage.

Bernero was certainly happy to not have to wait any longer to get there.

"When we were down 16, I'm thinking, 'Oh, I guess I'll wait until Saturday (at home against North Central)," he said following Wednesday's milestone victory. "I was going to assume we weren't going to go 0-for-the rest of the season. I'd have to get it next year."

Memories of Bosko

On Wednesday, Bernero also fondly recalled his time with Djurickovic, who Bernero first worked under as the men's assistant at North Park from 1992-94 when Djurickovic was the head man there. Bernero then followed Djurickovic to Carthage and worked as his assistant on the men's team from 1996-03, a run that included a third-place national finish in the 2001-02 season.

How much time did Bernero and Djurickovic spend together?

Well, as an anecdote, Bernero talked about Bosko's son, Steve, who became an NCAA Division III All-American and the all-time leading scorer in Carthage men's basketball history while playing for his father and now works alongside Bernero as the Carthage head men's basketball coach after taking the reins from his father prior to last season.

"The kid that you're looking at that's the all-time leading scorer, the men's head coach, multiple-time All-American — I was with Bosko picking him up and dropping him off at daycare," Bernero recalled Wednesday of a young Steve Djurickovic.

"Bosko and I spent a lot of time together, on the court and off the court, in the car."

Bernero also wanted to mention longtime University of Chicago men's basketball coach John Angelus, who died in May 2018 at age 82. After Bernero finished his playing career and graduated from Lake Forest (Ill.) College in 1987 — he's No. 8 on the all-time men's scoring list at the school and was inducted into its Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017 — Bernero got his start in coaching under Angelus for four seasons at the University of Chicago from 1988-91.

"In the coaching world, those are the two guys that gave me a chance," Bernero said of Angelus and Djurickovic.

Taking over at Carthage

It was when Angelus retired in 1991 that Bernero met Djurickovic and hooked up with him first at North Park and later at Carthage, where Bernero has been ever since.

Prior to the 2003-04 season, Bonn, then Carthage's athletic director, approached Bernero about taking the head women's job after Elaine Gonya left.

Bernero accepted the offer and, after being named the interim head coach in December 2003, assumed permanent duties in February 2004. Now, Bernero is still going strong in his 19th season in the position.

"When Bob Bonn said, 'Hey, a coach left. Would you consider coaching the women's team?' — I thought about it, did it, and now you're at 300 wins," Bernero said. "It's kind of crazy how things move."

In that regard, Bernero on Wednesday invoked another well-known name from his native area in Les Grobstein, the legendary Chicago sports radio host who died on Sunday.

Paying tribute to Grobstein's ability to remember all sorts of historical sports minutiae, Bernero said on his postgame radio interview with John Weiser of WLIP AM-1050 following Wednesday's game that he went all the way back to his first game in charge of the Carthage women's program, a 47-34 win over Carroll in Waukesha on Nov. 21, 2003.

"In honor of Les Grobstein, I gave (Weiser) the lineup from my first game at Carroll, whatever, 18 years ago, or whatever that was," Bernero said. "You start remembering all the faces and all the names."

And there have been a lot of great ones in Bernero's tenure, in which he's guided the Firebirds to two CCIW Tournament titles and four NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, including three Sweet 16 berths in five seasons from 2009-14 and an Elite Eight berth in the 2011-12 season.

Bernero pointed out that Carthage's Alumni Game will be this Saturday as part of the Alumni Day festivities, with the Firebirds hosting North Central at 2 p.m. at Tarble Arena.

So what a perfect day to commemorate Bernero's milestone win.

"Your name goes down in the record book, but the assistants and the players do all the hard work," he said.

Stretch run

As for the current Carthage team, Bernero was happy just to get any win more so than win No. 300, considering the Firebirds had lost four straight entering Wednesday.

But Carthage, which has struggled offensively at times this season, was playing an Elmhurst defense that's allowing 80 points per game, last in the CCIW, and the Firebirds landed right on that number.

"They were giving up 80 points, and I was wondering if we could score 80 points," Bernero said. "We were able to find a few things."

Carthage was still without three players Wednesday for various reasons, but sophomore guard Lauren Knight made four 3-pointers and went 9-for-9 from the free-throw line in pouring in a career-high 27 points to lead the Firebirds, sophomore guard Margueret Spear also reached a career high with 16 points off the bench, junior guard Destiny Antoine added 11 points and sophomore forward Bridget Barrett totaled six points and nine rebounds.

Still, Elmhurst (2-13 overall, 0-7 CCIW) built up a 35-19 lead midway through the second quarter. But Carthage got within single digits by halftime at 39-30 on a late jumper by freshman guard Emma Thistle, then the Firebirds outscored the Bluejays 27-10 in the third quarter to take a 57-49 lead and held on in the fourth.

Now, Carthage will play six of its nine remaining regular-season games, including a non-conference game, at Tarble Arena and just three on the road. Bernero said he expects one or two of his missing players to return Saturday and another to hopefully return next week, so he's optimistic the Firebirds can have a strong second half of the CCIW season.

"We needed one (Wednesday) night," Bernero said. "Now we're halfway through the league, and we're 4-4. Now you kind of see what you've got. We get more home than away the rest of the way.

"Hopefully, we can get going."

On to the next hundred.

