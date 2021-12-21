Women's college basketball: Carthage beats UW-Stevens Point for third straight win

The Carthage women's basketball team will head into Christmas weekend on quite a roll.

Once again, the Firebirds played lockdown defense Monday night, propelling them to a 62-52 non-conference victory at UW-Stevens Point for their third consecutive win and their sixth in their last seven games.

Carthage improved to 7-3 overall and next week will play at the Country Inn & Suites Holiday Classic in Northfield, Minn. The Firebirds will face host school St. Olaf (Minn.) next Wednesday and UW-Oshkosh, ranked No. 23 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, next Thursday.

After that, Carthage will return to College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play in January for the rest of the season.

One thing that's possible during next week's holiday tournament is that Carthage coach Tim Bernero could reach his 300th career win with the program. Monday's victory was his 298th, so if the Firebirds win both their games next week, Bernero would be at 300.

If Carthage keeps playing defense the way it has been, that's a distinct possibility. The Firebirds are allowing just 52 points per game, fewest in the CCIW, on 34.6% shooting, second-lowest in the conference. They also rank in the top 40 in scoring defense in all of NCAA Division III.

On offense, meanwhile, sophomore guard Lauren Knight provided the spark for Carthage in Monday's win at Stevens Point, scoring a game-high 19 points and tying a career high with seven assists. She finished 5-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

The Firebirds had nine other players get on the score sheet in a balanced attack, as junior guard Destiny Antoine scored nine points, junior guard and Tremper graduate Ayanna Ester totaled eight points, four rebounds and two assists and freshman forward Marianna Morrissey and sophomore guard Addison Ebeling each added six points and four rebounds off the bench.

Meanwhile, Carthage limited Stevens Point to 36.5% shooting (19-of-52) from the field.

Carthage built up a 17-11 lead after one quarter, but the halftime lead was just four points, 28-24. The Firebirds opened that up quickly with a big run to open the second half, however, outscoring Stevens Point 14-3 over the first part of the third quarter to build a 15-point advantage at 42-27.

The Pointers rallied, though, slicing their deficit all the way down to three at 47-44 at the end of the third. Carthage's lead was two, 50-48, with 7 minutes, 38 seconds left in the game when the Firebirds went on a decisive 12-0 run to extend their lead to 14 at 62-48 with just 1:43 remaining to seal the victory.

