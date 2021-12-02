Women's college basketball: Carthage clamps down defensively for big win over sixth-ranked Wheaton

True a coach's mindset, during his postgame interview following his team's defeat of sixth-ranked Wheaton on Wednesday night, Carthage women's basketball coach Tim Bernero began to nitpick the Firebirds' defense just a bit.

But then he stopped himself and paused to appreciate how great that defense truly was.

"I can't be crazy not to think that 39's not a really, really good defensive job," Bernero told John Weiser of WLIP AM-1050.

Indeed, there's little to criticize on the defensive end when your team holds its opponent under 40 points, as Carthage did in a huge 50-39 victory over Wheaton — which entered the game undefeated and ranked No. 6 in the latest D3hoops.com poll — in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener at Tarble Arena.

The Thunder, who are now 7-1 overall, entered the game ranked No. 5 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, so by that metric, this was Carthage's first win over a top-five team in 12 years, since it defeated No. 1 Hope (Mich.) on Dec. 28, 2009.

The Firebirds improved to 4-2 overall with the win, as the program keeps trying to build back to where it was during its best seasons, when it reached the NCAA Division III Tournament four times and made three Sweet 16 appearances in five seasons from 2009-14.

Bernero said before the season began that the current roster is trending in the right direction, but it's still very young. So Wednesday's victory over a highly-ranked opponent should be a huge confidence booster.

"This team's kind of learning and growing as we go," Bernero said to Weiser. "Wheaton's obviously a fine team. We needed to be able to stand up to something and stand up physically and be in their way and be there on every (play).

"... It was a great job by the girls. They're excited, obviously. It was a lot of fun. I got the water thrown on me when I went in (the locker room), but I was sweating anyhow. Nobody knows the difference."

Lockdown defense

The key to Wednesday's victory was playing strong, physical defense, and the Firebirds did just that, holding the Thunder to just 27.6% shooting from the field overall (16-of-58) and 17.9% from 3-point range (5-of-28).

Wheaton junior guard Annie Tate entered the game leading the CCIW with 21.4 points per game, but she got into foul trouble early in Wednesday's game and went scoreless in the first half before scoring 11 points in the second half and finishing with 10 rebounds, as well.

The primary defender on Tate was Carthage junior guard Destiny Antoine, who got her first start of the season after scoring a career-high 17 points last week against Lake Forest (Ill.) and delivered Wednesday with 11 points, five rebounds, a block and a steal, in addition to the great job she did guarding Tate.

"Destiny's played really well the last week or two, and her confidence is growing," Bernero said. "She's very active defensively, so that was something we needed against Tate, because she's a hard matchup."

Carthage senior guard Lauren Herrmann, meanwhile, had another strong outing with a game-high 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and also provided invaluable toughness. She was assessed a technical foul, along with Wheaton junior forward Caylee Hermanson, on a fourth-quarter loose-ball scrap, but Carthage had the game in control by that point, and Bernero said it was just two teams playing hard.

"Lauren Herrmann's done a great job," Bernero said. "I don't know that there's anybody that works as hard, day in and out, in the gym shooting. Her strength, obviously, is one of her benefits.

".. It's a contact sport, no matter what you say. There was nothing out of order there. Both teams were playing hard. Tempers got a little (heated), but it wasn't out of control. It was, 'Hey, we're not going to take it from you,' (and) they didn't want to take any stuff from us, either. We stood up."

Also for Carthage, junior guard Ayanna Ester, a Tremper graduate, contributed eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, sophomore point guard Lauren Knight totaled four points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals and senior forward Kelsey Coshun, also a Tremper graduate, finished with four points and a team-high nine boards.

The Firebirds also limited their turnovers to 14, just six in the second half, were out-rebounded by only four against a physical Thunder lineup and attempted 22 free throws to Wheaton's three. With CCIW referees calling the game, Bernero said the free-throw disparity was just indicative of the Firebirds playing good defense without fouling.

"We guarded them physically without fouling them," Bernero said. "That's encouraging, too."

Another thing Carthage did well was get off to a good start. Bernero said his team has been starting slow this season, so he instituted a diamond press early in the game to get the Firebirds going. They responded, opening up a 15-8 lead after one quarter, as Carthage never trailed in the game.

"As good as they are, we didn't want to sit there and let them pound us for 40 minutes," Bernero said. "So we took 10 or so minutes away by pressing a little bit in the first quarter to make them have to worry about that, to make other people see it on film and have to worry about that.

"... I'm not a big pressing coach, usually ... but we needed to change rhythm, and it's ben good for us the last few games."

Wheaton did manage to tie the game at 15-15 with 6 minutes, 12 seconds left in the second quarter, but Carthage closed the half on a 10-0 run to lead, 25-15, at the break.

The Firebirds were able to maintain a comfortable lead throughout the second half, as the Thunder were unable to make much of a dent in the lead, getting within eight points at 47-39 with 1:13 left in the game, much too late to come back at that point.

Hitting the road

Now, Carthage will be playing games away from home for quite a while, through the rest of 2021, in fact.

The Firebirds continue CCIW play at 5 p.m. Saturday in Naperville, Ill., against North Central, then they'll head to Chicago to face North Park next week Wednesday and to Rock Island, Ill., to take on Augustana on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Following those three conference games, Carthage goes back into non-conference play at UW-Stevens Point on Dec. 20 and then has a pair of games in the St. Olaf Tournament in Northfield, Minn., from Dec. 29-30.

The Firebirds don't play at Tarble Arena until they host Carroll for a CCIW game on Jan. 5.

It will be a tough stretch, but as Bernero said, if the Firebirds can just do what they did against Wheaton on Wednesday, they'll be in good shape.

"We're off to a good start, but now we're going to North Central, we're going to North Park, we're going to Augustana before final exams," Bernero said. "If we can put this game on the bus with us, we should be in good shape to compete.

"... If you can win those games on the road early in the season, boy, are those valuable, because next time they've got to come here. The kids are really happy, I'm really happy, the way we played (Wednesday)."

