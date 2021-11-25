Women's college basketball: Carthage enters Thanksgiving weekend on a high note

The Carthage women's basketball team has been struggling to score points this season, but that wasn't a problem Tuesday night.
With five players players scoring in double figures, the Firebirds rolled to an 87-56 non-conference win over Lake Forest (Ill.) at Tarble Arena to go into Thanksgiving weekend on a high note.
Carthage improved to 3-2 and will host Wheaton (Ill.) at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Tarble Arena in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener.
"We've been struggling so much to score points," Carthage coach Tim Bernero, who improved to 7-1 against Lake Forest, his alma mater, said in a postgame interview on WLIP AM-1050. "We tried to speed it up a little bit by pressing in the beginning.
"... It's always good to win one on the way out to a break with Thanksgiving. I just told the kids, 'Now the stakes go up.'"
Sophomore guard Lauren Knight scored a game-high 18 points, to go with six rebounds and two assists, to lead the Firebirds on Tuesday, while senior guard Lauren Herrmann had 13 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Ayanna Ester and senior forward Kelsey Coshun, both Tremper graduates, were in the starting lineup Tuesday and each scored 10 points, with Ester also grabbing three steals.
And off the bench, senior guard Destiny Antoine had a big game with 17 points on a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Carthage led by just two points after the first quarter, 19-17, and by six at halftime, 37-31. But a big run midway through the third quarter stretched the lead to 17 after three, 64-47.
After hosting Wheaton on Wednesday, Carthage plays three straight CCIW road games, at North Central (Ill.), at North Park (Ill.) and at Augustana (Ill.).
"You've got to play them on the road eventually, so we might as well see where we're at right now," Bernero said.
IN PHOTOS: Carthage football team dominates Illinois Wesleyan in home opener
0925021-KN-FB-CARTHAGE-GSP
Carthage's Jake Tomczak (18) Jalen Dennis (7) and Josh Bilodeau (39) tackle Illinois Wesleyan’s Payton Gerberding during a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game at Art Keller Field on Saturday afternoon. In their home opener, the Firebirds routed the Titans, 62-35, to improve to 2-0 in the CCIW.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
0925021-KN-FB-CARTHAGE-GSP
Carthage's Noel Wright II runs through the tackle attempt of Illinois Wesleyan’s Amaurii Fallen during a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game at Art Keller Field on Saturday afternoon. In their home opener, the Firebirds routed the Titans, 62-35, to improve to 2-0 in the CCIW.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
0925021-KN-FB-CARTHAGE-GSP
Carthage’s Oliver Cox tackles Illinois Wesleyan’s Ryan Saxe during a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game at Art Keller Field last weekend. The Firebirds travel to Decatur, Ill., to play Millikin at 1 p.m. Saturday in a matchup between teams that are both 2-0 in CCIW play.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
0925021-KN-FB-CARTHAGE-GSP
Carthage sophomore running back Noel Wright II runs through a tackle attempt during a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game against Illinois Wesleyan at Art Keller Field earlier this season. Wright, who’s second in the CCIW in rushing yards, and the Firebirds travel to Wheaton, Ill., on Saturday for a CCIW game against the sixth-ranked Thunder.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
0925021-KN-FB-CARTHAGE-GSP
Carthage offensive lineman Byron Skodi (71) celebrates Noel Wright II's touchdown run in the second quarter during a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game against Illinois Wesleyan at Art Keller Field on Saturday afternoon. In their home opener, the Firebirds routed the Titans, 62-35, to improve to 2-0 in the CCIW.
Carthage offensive lineman Byron Skodi (71) celebrates Noel Wright II’s touchdown run in the second quarter during a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game against Illinois Wesleyan at Art Keller Field on Saturday afternoon. In their home opener, the Firebirds routed the Titans, 62-35, to improve to 2-0 in the CCIW.
0925021-KN-FB-CARTHAGE-GSP
Carthage’s Noel Wright II runs through the tackle attempt of Illinois Wesleyan’s Skyler Metzger during a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game at Art Keller Field on Saturday afternoon. In their home opener, the Firebirds routed the Titans, 62-35, to improve to 2-0 in the CCIW.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
0925021-KN-FB-CARTHAGE-GSP
Carthage’s Alex Jarvis, a former Indian Trail standout, catches a touchdown pass during a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game against Illinois Wesleyan at Art Keller Field earlier this season. The Firebirds host top-ranked North Central at noon Saturday at Art Keller Field with first place in the CCIW on the line.
GREGORY SHAVER photos, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
0925021-KN-FB-CARTHAGE-GSP
Carthage linebacker Zach Hale, right, tries to run through the tackle attempt of Illinois Wesleyan’s Jarrett Crider after catching a pass on a fake punt during a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game last month at Art Keller Field.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
0925021-KN-FB-CARTHAGE-GSP
Carthage's Sylvere Campbell catches a touchdown pass in front of Illinois Wesleyan’s Connor Nigro during a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game at Art Keller Field on Saturday afternoon. In their home opener, the Firebirds routed the Titans, 62-35, to improve to 2-0 in the CCIW.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
0925021-KN-FB-CARTHAGE-GSP
Carthage's Eddie Ell III, left, runs to the end zone after catching a pass during a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game against Illinois Wesleyan at Art Keller Field last week. On Saturday in Decatur, Ill., the Firebirds beat Millikin, 63-42, cracking the 60-point mark for the second straight game and improving to 3-0 in the CCIW.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
0925021-KN-FB-CARTHAGE-GSP
Carthage's Sylvere Campbell catches a touchdown pass in front of Illinois Wesleyan’s Connor Nigro during a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game at Art Keller Field on Saturday afternoon. In their home opener, the Firebirds routed the Titans, 62-35, to improve to 2-0 in the CCIW.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
0925021-KN-FB-CARTHAGE-GSP
Carthage punter David Collins completes a pass on a fake punt during a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game against Illinois Wesleyan at Art Keller Field on Saturday afternoon. In their home opener, the Firebirds routed the Titans, 62-35, to improve to 2-0 in the CCIW.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
