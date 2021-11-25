Women's college basketball: Carthage enters Thanksgiving weekend on a high note

The Carthage women's basketball team has been struggling to score points this season, but that wasn't a problem Tuesday night.

With five players players scoring in double figures, the Firebirds rolled to an 87-56 non-conference win over Lake Forest (Ill.) at Tarble Arena to go into Thanksgiving weekend on a high note.

Carthage improved to 3-2 and will host Wheaton (Ill.) at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Tarble Arena in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener.

"We've been struggling so much to score points," Carthage coach Tim Bernero, who improved to 7-1 against Lake Forest, his alma mater, said in a postgame interview on WLIP AM-1050. "We tried to speed it up a little bit by pressing in the beginning.

"... It's always good to win one on the way out to a break with Thanksgiving. I just told the kids, 'Now the stakes go up.'"

Sophomore guard Lauren Knight scored a game-high 18 points, to go with six rebounds and two assists, to lead the Firebirds on Tuesday, while senior guard Lauren Herrmann had 13 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Ayanna Ester and senior forward Kelsey Coshun, both Tremper graduates, were in the starting lineup Tuesday and each scored 10 points, with Ester also grabbing three steals.

And off the bench, senior guard Destiny Antoine had a big game with 17 points on a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Carthage led by just two points after the first quarter, 19-17, and by six at halftime, 37-31. But a big run midway through the third quarter stretched the lead to 17 after three, 64-47.

After hosting Wheaton on Wednesday, Carthage plays three straight CCIW road games, at North Central (Ill.), at North Park (Ill.) and at Augustana (Ill.).

"You've got to play them on the road eventually, so we might as well see where we're at right now," Bernero said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0