Women's college basketball: Carthage returns majority of young roster after season of growth

Now in his 19th season, Carthage head women’s basketball coach Tim Bernero ranks fourth all-time on the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin wins list and has led his program to four NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, including three Sweet 16 berths in five seasons from 2009-14.

The Firebirds have not been back to the NCAA Tournament since reaching the Sweet 16 in the 2013-14 season, and Bernero is honest about where his current roster sits in relation to achieving those types of program heights.

It’s getting there, but it’s still a work in progress.

Carthage is two games into the 2021-22 season with a very young roster for the second straight year, but in terms of experience, Bernero’s players have more of that than a lot of similarly young rosters.

That’s by necessity.

The Firebirds didn’t begin playing last season until late January because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the team endured a season in which there was almost no time to prepare for games. With a young roster already, that was beyond challenging.

“We got to the point where we practiced in October, then we took November and December off, so we were essentially off for 60 days,” Bernero recalled in a recent interview. “And then when we came back to start practices in January, I tested positive (for COVID) before we started practicing.

“So we had about two-and-a-half weeks to get ready to play a season of all CCIW (College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) games, and I wasn’t there with a young team for the first 10 days.”

The early results were predictable, as Carthage started its season 0-7, losing mostly by lopsided scores. But to their credit, the Firebirds began to put their learning experiences to good use, and they went 4-3 over their final seven games of a 14-game slate, with all three of those defeats coming by five points or less.

“We got off to kind of a rough start,” Bernero said. “By the time we got to the mid-point, I think we started figuring some things out.”

The benefit to all that, of course, was that Carthage’s players gained valuable experience during a season that was something of a write-off, considering no NCAA Division III Tournament was held. The Firebirds also lost some of the veteran players they did have for good chunks of the season due to injury, giving the untested players even more of an opportunity for hands-on experience.

“You’re not throwing it away, but it’s certainly a year where if you’re going to do something different, it doesn’t hurt,” Bernero said.

“... We played the second half of the season way better. The experience started to show. ... When you’re in the moment, you expect to win the games. When you look back at it after it’s over ... I put them out there, but it probably wasn’t fair to expect them to be able to pull it off with limited practice time and limited experience.”

What also helped the Firebirds last season was the NCAA calendar, which allowed them about 25 days of workouts and practices after they had finished playing their actual game schedule. So when workouts and practices began this year, Bernero noticed a difference.

“I was like, ‘Man, we look a little more grown up than we did last year,’ “ he said. “They were moving differently. There was less, ‘I don’t know what I’m supposed to do.’ They were just more sure of what they were doing.”

Of course, it’s still a young roster, no matter how different last season was, and the first two non-conference games of this season were a reminder of that.

On Saturday in a season-opener against Lawrence in Appleton, Carthage rallied from a 25-point second-quarter deficit for a thrilling 74-71 victory. But then in the home opener at Tarble Arena on Tuesday night, the Firebirds were beaten soundly by the University of Chicago, 76-52, to drop to 1-1.

Carthage continues its non-conference slate this weekend at the St. Norbert Tournament in De Pere, as the Firebirds play host school St. Norbert at 7 p.m. Friday and take on Saint Mary’s (Ind.) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

No, Carthage is probably not ready yet to recapture the glory days of years past, but Bernero thinks the program is back on the right track.

“I think we’re probably maybe one more cycle, one more class away from (getting to that level),” he said. “We can add a few more kids in this next group with the kids that are here now. ... That’s obviously what we’re headed for.”

Knight at the point

One of the key players that’s already in place is sophomore point guard Lauren Knight, the team’s leading returning scorer from last season at 9.1 points per game. She also had a team-high 44 assists last season and started all of the Firebirds’ 14 games as a freshman point guard.

Through two games this season, Knight is averaging 15.5 points and has four assists.

Also back is sophomore forward Bridget Barrett, who started 10 games as a freshman last season and led the team with 8.6 rebounds per game, in addition to averaging 6.9 points per contest.

The duo of of Tremper graduates Ayanna Ester, a junior guard, and Kelsey Coshun, a senior forward, should also see a lot of minutes this season. They’ve each started both of Carthage’s games so far, and Bernero said Coshun, listed at 6-foot-0, is probably the team’s lone true, “old-school” post player.

Freshman guard Emma Thistle, who hit two key 3-pointers during the fourth quarter in the season-opening win over Lawrence, has seen time off the bench already, while senior guard Nansy Velev, senior forward Samm Carsello and sophomore guard Addison Ebeling are players who Bernero said saw significant minutes last season after others went down and should be key reserves again this season.

Additionally, senior guard Lauren Herrmann and junior guard Destiny Antoine, who give the team somewhat of a veteran presence, are back after missing most of last season’s shortened schedule due to injuries.

Rest of CCIW

As far as the rest of the CCIW, the favorites appear to be Wheaton, which won the CCIW regular-season title last season but couldn’t compete in the conference tournament due to COVID protocol, and Millikin, which won the CCIW Tournament with Wheaton out.

The Thunder were ranked No. 11 and the Big Blue were ranked No. 22 in the D3hoops.com preseason poll, with Millikin (63 points, seven first-place votes) and Wheaton (58, two) picked to finish one-two in the conference in the CCIW preseason coaches poll.

Illinois Wesleyan, which received votes in the D3hoops.com preseason poll, and North Park finished in a tie for third place in the CCIW preseason coaches poll with 45 points, while Carthage received 23 points and was picked to finish seventh in the nine-team conference.

It wasn’t long ago that Bernero’s teams were perennial favorites to win the CCIW title, or at least finish near the top of the league. His young roster may not be back to that point yet, but he’s confident it’s on its way.

“Everybody thinks they’re contending in the league, even people who were picked sixth and seventh,” Bernero said. “I don’t know that we’re in that spot yet, but I’m expecting we’ll be (competitive). ... We’re not too far away.

“... There obviously are pieces here that can get us there. I still think we need a little bit more, but I don’t think there’ll be any games in the league that we’re completely outclassed.”

Carthage opens CCIW play Dec. 1 at home against Wheaton.

Carthage roster

No.;Player;Ht.;Pos.;Yr.;Hometown

3;Margueret Spear;5-7;G;So.;Lake Zurich, Ill.

4;Lauren Knight;5-8;G;So.;Mokena, Ill.

5;Jayden Davis;5-6;G;Jr.;Racine (Racine Lutheran)

10;Marianna Morrissey;5-8;F;Fr.;Libertyville, Ill.

11;Syd Swanberg;5-4;G;So.;New Lenox, Ill.

12;Daelah Edwards;5-6;G;Fr.;Milwaukee

13;Ayanna Ester;5-6;G;Jr.;Pleasant Prairie (Tremper)

14;Bridget Barrett;5-9;F;So.;Oak Lawn, Ill.

15;Grace Wamser;5-8;F;Fr.;Grayslake, Ill.

20;Lauren Herrmann;5-7;G;Sr.;Hampshire, Ill.

21;Emma Thistle;5-4;G;Fr.;Grafton

22;Maeve Wojcik;5-10;G;Fr.;Oak Lawn, Ill.

23;Addison Ebeling;5-10;G;So.;Evanston, Ill.

24;Nansy Velev;5-6;G;Sr.;Wheeling, Ill.

25;Destiny Antoine;5-9;G;Jr.;Matteson, Ill.

30;Elena Knebel;5-11;F;Fr.;Lockport, Ill.

32;Melissa Schmidt;6-0;F;Fr.;Joliet, Ill.

34;Kelsey Coshun;6-0;F;Sr.;Pleasant Prairie (Tremper)

44;Samm Carsello;6-0;F;Sr.;Northbrook, Ill.

Head coach—Tim Bernero, 19th season (291-177).

Assistant coach—Phil Welsh.

Manager—Logan Neitman.

Carthage schedule

All home games at Tarble Arena

NOVEMBER

6—at Lawrence (W, 74-71). 9—vs. Chicago (L, 76-52). 12—vs. St. Norbert at St. Norbert Tournament (De Pere), 7 p.m. 13—vs. St. Mary’s (Ind.) at St. Norbert Tournament (De Pere), 1 p.m. 17—vs. Wisconsin Lutheran College, 7 p.m. 23—vs. Lake Forest (Ill.), 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

1—vs. Wheaton (Ill.), 5 p.m.* 4—at North Central (Naperville, Ill.), 5 p.m.* 8—at North Park (Chicago), 7 p.m.* 11—at Augustana (Rock Island, Ill.), 5 p.m.* 20—at UW-Stevens Point, 3 p.m. 29—vs. St. Olaf (Minn.) at St. Olaf Tournament (Northfield, Minn.), 1 p.m. 30—vs. UW-Oshkosh at St. Olaf Tournament (Northfield, Minn.), 3 p.m.

JANUARY

5—vs. Carroll, 7 p.m.* 8—vs. Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.* 15—at Millikin (Decatur, Ill.), 2 p.m.* 19—at Elmhurst (Ill.), 7 p.m.* 22—vs. North Central (Ill.), 2 p.m.* 26—vs. North Park (Ill.), 7 p.m.* 29—vs. Millikin (Ill.), 2 p.m.*

FEBRUARY

2—at Wheaton (Ill.), 7 p.m.* 5—at Illinois Wesleyan (Bloomington, Ill.), 5 p.m.* 12—vs. Augustana (Ill.), 2 p.m.* 16—at Carroll (Waukesha), 7 p.m.* 19—vs. Elmhurst (Ill.), 2 p.m.* 22—CCIW Tournament, TBA.

