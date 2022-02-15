Women's college basketball: Former St. Joseph star Cooks surpasses 1,000 points in Division I career

Former St. Joseph girls basketball star Sidney Cooks is now a member of two 1,000-point clubs.

Cooks, a redshirt senior forward for the Seton Hall women's basketball team, scored her 1,000th career point at the NCAA Division I level on Sunday during the Pirates' 72-60 victory over Villanova in a Big East game at Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, N.J.

Cooks has now scored 1,003 points during her collegiate career for three Division I programs, Michigan State, Mississippi State and now Seton Hall. She finished with 18 points in the Pirates' win Sunday and reached the 1,000-point mark on a layup with 8 minutes, 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Cooks was also a 1,000-point scorer — and then some — in high school, becoming the county's all-time leading girls scorer with 1,920 points during her illustrious four-year varsity career at St. Joseph, though former Shoreland Lutheran great and current Northern Illinois standout Chelby Koker later surpassed Cooks as the county's all-time leading girls scorer.

At any rate, as a junior in 2015-16, Cooks led the Lancers to a WIAA Division-4 state runner-up finish. As a senior, she was the first girls player in county history and just the third in state history to be named a McDonald's All-American and selected Michigan State after being one of the country's most sought-after recruits.

After two years with the Spartans from 2017-19, in which she totaled 582 points, Cooks transferred to Mississippi State. After sitting out the 2019-20 season due to transfer rules, Cooks scored 115 points in 2020-21 in her lone season with the Bulldogs.

Cooks earned her Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Mississippi State last May, but she still had two years of eligibility left for college basketball, including the extra year granted to all student-athletes by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooks, who now plans to pursue a law degree, decided to transfer to Seton Hall to finish up her basketball eligibility, and she's thrived this season in her first campaign with the Pirates.

Through Sunday's game, Cooks had scored 306 points this season, already a single-season collegiate high for her, and ranks second on the team with 13.9 points per game. She also leads the Pirates with 7.5 rebounds per game and ranks first in blocks (31) and third in assists (34).

In Big East ranks, Cooks is 12th in scoring, sixth in rebounding and third in blocked shots.

Seton Hall, meanwhile, has been on a tear of late, winning five straight to improve to 13-10 overall and 8-7 in the Big East. The Pirates next host Providence on Friday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.