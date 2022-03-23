Women's college basketball: Nelson becomes second Parkside player to be named NCAA D-II All-American

After one of the best seasons in the history of the UW-Parkside women's basketball program, Alyssa Nelson has now joined a very exclusive list of Rangers.

In fact, there's just one other on that list.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Nelson, a redshirt junior guard in 2021-22, has been named a Women's Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II All-American honorable mention. Nelson, a New Berlin native who attended New Berlin West High School, becomes just the fourth player in program history to be selected as an All-American but only the second to be named so at the NCAA Division II level.

Jadee Rooney, the program's third all-time leading scorer, was selected as an NCAA Division II All-American in 2012. The previous three Parkside women's players to earn All-American honors did so when the Rangers were an NAIA program.

Nelson, meanwhile, poured in 586 points over 29 games this season for the Rangers, the highest single-season points total in program history, surpassing the 555 scored by Sammy Kromm during the 2002-03 season. Nelson led the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with 20.2 points per game, also the highest single-season average in program history, besting Kromm's 19.8 in 2002-03.

Additionally, Nelson posted her scoring numbers with remarkable efficiency this season, achieving the rare 50/40/90 mark for shooting percentages, finishing at 51.4% from the field overall, 41.5% from 3-point range and 90.8% from the free-throw line.

Nelson's All-American honors add to the four GLIAC North Player of the Week awards she won during the season and the GLIAC Player of the Year and D2 Conference Commissioners Association All-Midwest first-team honors she's received in the postseason.

Parkside head coach Jen Conely was the first to learn of Nelson's All-American selection.

"A huge congratulations to Alyssa," Conely said in a press release Wednesday. "... I know she's received a lot of accolades, and rightfully so, but I just don't think that people truly understand how incredible her performance was this year. She was one of the most efficient scorers in all of NCAA college basketball, regardless of gender and division. The defensive coverage that she faced on a nightly basis was extremely difficult. To be able to perform at a consistent level is a tribute to all the hard work that she has put in and how elite of a player she truly is.

"She's also one of the most clutch players in Parkside history and has hit at least one game-winning shot in each of the last three seasons, in addition to game-tying and other buzzer-beating shots. Alyssa got it done on the defensive end, as well, and was ranked in numerous defensive statistical categories in the GLIAC. We are so proud of Alyssa and love to see her hard work pay off and be recognized.

"She's been an absolute joy to coach for four years, and I am looking forward to watching her again next year."

Indeed, that last part of Conely's statement serves notice that Nelson isn't done yet with her accomplishments in the program.

While she's already one of the top players in program history, Nelson will return for a fifth season due to the free COVID-19 year granted to all NCAA student-athletes. So by the time she's done with the Rangers, she'll have left quite a mark on the record books.

Nelson scored her 1,000th career point early in the 2021-22 season and has 1,536 for her Parkside career going into next season. That puts her in fourth place all-time in program history, behind only Kromm (1,897), Brittany Beyer (1,700) and Rooney (1,685).

So Nelson seems pretty likely to become the program's all-time leading scorer next season, and with another season in 2022-23 similar to this one, she could also become the first 2,000-point scorer in program history.

Additionally, Nelson has made 221 3-pointers in her Parkside career, second behind only Rooney's 248 in program history. Nelson also ranks sixth in program history with 529 made field goals and seventh with 257 made free throws.

