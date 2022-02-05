Women's college basketball: Nelson leads Parkside to 4th straight win, 3-0 week at home

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team ended its stretch of three home games in six days with a spotless record.

Winning for the fourth straight time overall, the Rangers led for all but the opening minute Saturday afternoon in an impressive 81-67 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win over Michigan Tech at the De Simone Arena.

Parkside capped off its busy home week against Purdue Northwest on Monday night, Northern Michigan on Thursday night and Michigan Tech on Saturday with a 3-0 record and improved to 11-11 overall and 8-6 in the GLIAC.

It was also a revenge win Saturday for Parkside, which was routed by Michigan Tech, 93-76, in the teams' first meeting on Jan. 6 in Houghton, Mich. The Huskies dropped to 12-8 overall and 7-5 in the GLIAC with Saturday's loss.

"Big win for us today against tough Michigan Tech," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a video posted to the Parkside athletics Twitter feed after Saturday's game. "I thought we came out with a lot of energy, which was great to see.

"The thing that was really impressive to me was our defensive effort in the first half. I thought we did a really good job of being locked in and focused, executing our defensive game plan.

"... We're really excited to go 3-0 this week."

The Rangers started their four-game winning streak when senior guard Alyssa Nelson converted a layup at the buzzer for a 67-66 win over Davenport last Saturday, Jan. 29, in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Nelson, who this past Monday was named the GLIAC North Player of the Week for the third time this season, continued her torrid stretch Saturday, scoring a game-high 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting overall, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. She also had six rebounds, two assists and a steal and holds the GLIAC scoring lead at 20.9 points per game.

Nelson really came through in the third quarter after Michigan Tech had cut what was a 19-point halftime deficit at 38-19 all the way down to nine at 42-33 with 5 minutes, 45 seconds left in the third.

Nelson converted a three-point play to push the Rangers' lead back to 12 then added two free throws, a 3-pointer and a layup for 10 points total during a third-quarter flurry, as Parkside went into the fourth with a 12-point advantage at 57-45.

Nelson then added a layup and two more free throws early in the fourth as the Rangers pulled away.

"She just took over, which was great," Conely said. "Big-time players make big plays, and Alyssa Nelson, she just continues to step up for us."

Conely also praised the play of senior forward Hannah Plockleman, who scored five points during the Rangers' big third-quarter run and finished with a sparkling line of 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the game. Sophomore guard Paty Gallasova added 11 points and four boards for Parkside and freshman guard Sheridan Flauger and sophomore wing Kayla Bohr each scored seven points off the bench.

The Rangers finished with an outstanding 23 assists on 30 made field goals and on defense limited the Huskies to 39.7% (23-of-58) shooting from the field.

Parkside now hits the road for a pair of GLIAC games against Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich., on Thursday night and against Wayne State in Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

