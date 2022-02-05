Women's college basketball: Nelson leads Parkside to 4th straight win, 3-0 week at home

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team ended its stretch of three home games in six days with a spotless record.
Winning for the fourth straight time overall, the Rangers led for all but the opening minute Saturday afternoon in an impressive 81-67 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win over Michigan Tech at the De Simone Arena.
Parkside capped off its busy home week against Purdue Northwest on Monday night, Northern Michigan on Thursday night and Michigan Tech on Saturday with a 3-0 record and improved to 11-11 overall and 8-6 in the GLIAC.
It was also a revenge win Saturday for Parkside, which was routed by Michigan Tech, 93-76, in the teams' first meeting on Jan. 6 in Houghton, Mich. The Huskies dropped to 12-8 overall and 7-5 in the GLIAC with Saturday's loss.
"Big win for us today against tough Michigan Tech," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a video posted to the Parkside athletics Twitter feed after Saturday's game. "I thought we came out with a lot of energy, which was great to see.
"The thing that was really impressive to me was our defensive effort in the first half. I thought we did a really good job of being locked in and focused, executing our defensive game plan.
"... We're really excited to go 3-0 this week."
The Rangers started their four-game winning streak when senior guard Alyssa Nelson converted a layup at the buzzer for a 67-66 win over Davenport last Saturday, Jan. 29, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Nelson, who this past Monday was named the GLIAC North Player of the Week for the third time this season, continued her torrid stretch Saturday, scoring a game-high 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting overall, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. She also had six rebounds, two assists and a steal and holds the GLIAC scoring lead at 20.9 points per game.
Nelson really came through in the third quarter after Michigan Tech had cut what was a 19-point halftime deficit at 38-19 all the way down to nine at 42-33 with 5 minutes, 45 seconds left in the third.
Nelson converted a three-point play to push the Rangers' lead back to 12 then added two free throws, a 3-pointer and a layup for 10 points total during a third-quarter flurry, as Parkside went into the fourth with a 12-point advantage at 57-45.
Nelson then added a layup and two more free throws early in the fourth as the Rangers pulled away.
"She just took over, which was great," Conely said. "Big-time players make big plays, and Alyssa Nelson, she just continues to step up for us."
Conely also praised the play of senior forward Hannah Plockleman, who scored five points during the Rangers' big third-quarter run and finished with a sparkling line of 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the game. Sophomore guard Paty Gallasova added 11 points and four boards for Parkside and freshman guard Sheridan Flauger and sophomore wing Kayla Bohr each scored seven points off the bench.
The Rangers finished with an outstanding 23 assists on 30 made field goals and on defense limited the Huskies to 39.7% (23-of-58) shooting from the field.
Parkside now hits the road for a pair of GLIAC games against Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich., on Thursday night and against Wayne State in Detroit on Saturday afternoon.
UW-Parkside men's basketball senior guard Tray Croft talks after the Rangers dropped a 90-75 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game to Michigan Tech on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the De Simone Arena.
Mike Johnson
IN PHOTOS: The UW-Parkside men's soccer team wins the GLIAC Tournament championship match
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich, left, protects himself as Davenport’s Eoin Broughan kicks the ball during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Dejan Rokvic, left, heads the ball away from Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand celebrates the Rangers' 3-2 win over Davenport in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers claimed the conference title and earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand, center, collides with his teammate Matteo Quintero, right, as they protect the goal against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand keeps his eyes on the ball as a teammate kicks it away against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Dejan Rokvic, right, takes the ball away from Davenport’s Tyler Welch during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich celebrates the second of his two goals against Davenport with a fan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Henry Bruer-Schmadalla, left, defends Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Dejan Rokvic, left, heads the ball away from Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Nikola Kesich, right, tries to block the kick of Davenport goalkeeper Shane Marinkovich during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich, right, tries to keep control of the ball as Davenport’s George Deveau tries to force him off it during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park. Novakovich leads all of NCAA Division II in goals and total points entering the national tournament.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Osvaldo Sanchez Arellano, right, celebrates his goal against Davenport with teammate Dejan Rokvic, left, during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich takes a shot on goal against Davenport (Mich.) during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match at Pritchard Park in Racine this fall. Last week, Novakovich was announced as the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Ron Lenz National Player of the Year
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich celebrates the second of his two goals against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich, center, takes a run at the goal between Davenport’s Daire O’Riordan, left, and George Deveau, right, during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park. Novakovich leads all of NCAA Division II in goals and total points entering the national tournament.
GREGORY SHAVER photos, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Simon Eybert slides to kick the ball away from Davenport’s Tyler Welch during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!