Women's college basketball: Nelson's basket at the buzzer lifts UWP to win; Carthage falls at home

After suffering a lopsided defeat to 13th-ranked Grand Valley State on Thursday night to open a two-game Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road trip this weekend, the UW-Parkside women's basketball team was in need of a bounce-back win against last-place Davenport in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday afternoon.

The Rangers got it, and they got it right at the buzzer.

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson, who finished with a game-high 32 points, converted a layup with no time left off an assist from senior guard Courtney Schoenbeck, giving Parkside a thrilling 67-66 GLIAC victory at the horn and a season sweep of Davenport.

The winning play was all set up by Parkside senior guard Maddy Harrison, who missed a layup with about 2 seconds remaining after the Rangers had called a timeout, trailing by a point. But Harrison rebounded her own miss, Parkside called a quick 30-second timeout to set up one final play, and Schoenbeck found Nelson for the win.

Parkside had routed Davenport by 40 points, 99-59, on Dec. 9 at the De Simone Arena, but this one came right down to the wire. The Rangers prevailed, though, to improve to 8-11 overall and 5-6 in the GLIAC with a conference home game coming up against Purdue Northwest at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the De Simone Arena.

That's a make-up of a game that was previously scheduled for Jan. 1 but was postponed, and it also gives Parkside three GLIAC home games this week, including against Northern Michigan on Thursday night and against Michigan Tech on Saturday afternoon.

This past Saturday at Davenport, meanwhile, Nelson finished 11-of-18 from the field overall, 4-of-9 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. With the 32-point performance, she upped her scoring average to 21.3 points per game, tops in the GLIAC as of Saturday afternoon.

Harrison, meanwhile, totaled six points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, freshman guard Sheridan Flauger had 11 points and three boards off the bench, sophomore wing Kayla Bohr contributed nine points off the bench and senior forward Hannah Plockelman grabbed six rebounds.

The game was tight throughout, as Davenport (1-18 overall, 0-11 GLIAC) led 22-20 after one quarter before Parkside tied it at halftime, 42-42.

The Rangers surged ahead to take a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter at 60-51, but the Panthers battled back in the fourth, taking a three-point advantage at 66-63 with 2 minutes, 9 seconds to play.

But Parkside held firm from there, as Nelson sank a pair of free throws with 1:50 remaining to pull the Rangers within 66-65. The score stayed that way until the very end, when Nelson's final points gave Parkside the dramatic win.

Millikin 55, Carthage 46

A cold shooting performance led to a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin home defeat for the Firebirds on Saturday afternoon at Tarble Arena.

Carthage started off well, leading 20-15 after the first quarter, but the Firebirds went ice-cold after that, scoring just 26 points combined in the final three quarters and finishing at just 27.9% (17-of-61) from the field for the game, including 16.7% (4-of-24) from 3-point range.

With its third consecutive loss and its seventh in eight games, Carthage fell to 9-10 overall and 4-7 in the CCIW with five conference games remaining.

Sophomore forward Bridget Barrett had a strong game for the Firebirds, however, totaling a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Lauren Knight tallied 11 points, four assists and three steals and sophomore guard Margueret Spear added eight points.

After Carthage took its five-point lead into the second quarter, Millikin surged ahead in the second quarter to take a seven-point halftime lead, 36-29. The Firebirds actually cut their deficit by a point to six, 48-42, after three quarters and got to within four at 48-44 early in the fourth, but the Big Blue went on a 7-2 run to extend their lead out to nine at 55-46 with 2:46 left in the game.

Millikin improved to 15-4 overall and 9-1 in the CCIW, maintaining a tie atop the conference with Illinois Wesleyan, and completed a season sweep of Carthage, including a 62-42 win on Jan. 15 in Decatur, Ill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0