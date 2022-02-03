Women's college basketball: Parkside drains 14 3s against Northern Michigan in winning 3rd straight

Had the UW-Parkside women's basketball team been playing outside Thursday, the Rangers might have melted some snow and ice during the frigid February night.

They were certainly hot inside the warm confines of the De Simone Arena.

Parkside drained 14 3-pointers, as the Rangers came out smoking and raced to their third consecutive win with a 73-52 blowout of Northern Michigan in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.

"I was really proud of our team," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a video posted to the Parkside athletics Twitter feed after the game. "I think we came out firing, knocked down some 3s, got hot in the first half."

Overall, Parkside appears to be getting hot at the right time.

After a 5-3 start to the season, the Rangers suffered through a prolonged stretch where they lost eight out of 10. But they've now won three straight and four of their last five to improve to 11-11 overall and move a game above .500 in GLIAC play at 7-6.

Parkside, which defeated Purdue Northwest in a make-up game Monday night at home, hosts Michigan Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday to close a stretch of three games in six days at the De Simone Arena.

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson, who was named the GLIAC North Player of the Week on Monday for the third time this season and then later that night scored 22 points, ranks second in the conference with 20.9 points per game. On Thursday, however, the Rangers got offense from some other sources.

While Nelson finished with 12 points, four rebounds and six assists, sophomore wing Kayla Bohr had a big game off the bench, scoring 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, in only 14 minutes.

Senior forward Hannah Plockelman totaled nine points, three rebounds and two steals, senior guard Maddy Harrison had nine points and two steals and freshman guard Sheridan Flauger had a big game off the bench, totaling nine points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes.

While Parkside finished at 42.6% (26-of-61) from the field overall and 41.2% (14-of-34) for the game, it was the first quarter in which the Rangers really scorched the nets.

They shot 50% (7-of-14) from the field in the opening frame, but six of those seven makes were 3s, on 10 attempts from beyond the arc in the first quarter. After Northern Michigan (8-10 overall, 3-8 GLIAC) held an early 7-5 lead, Parkside closed the first quarter on a 17-2 run to open up a 13-point lead at 22-9 after one quarter.

The Rangers led by 14 at halftime, 39-25, but then they shot 60% (9-of-15) and made four 3s in the third quarter to open up a bulging 27-point advantage, 63-36, after outscoring the Wildcats 24-11 in the third.

Defensively, which is generally the key for Parkside when it gets on winning streaks, the Rangers limited the Wildcats to just 34.5% (20-of-58) from the field overall and 28.6% (6-of-21) from 3-point range and forced 19 turnovers, which led to 20 points.

"The one thing I'm really proud of was our defensive effort," Conely said. "I thought we did a really good job of executing the defensive game plan, especially in the first half.

"When we get stops, it leads to easier offense, and so we were able to take advantage of some easy stuff and just get a big win."

This was the first meeting of the season between Parkside and Northern Michigan. They were originally scheduled to play on Jan. 8 in Marquette, Mich., but that game was rescheduled to Feb. 20 in Marquette.

