Women's college basketball: Parkside holds off Lewis to win non-conference thriller, 80-79

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team will head into Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play on a high note.

The Rangers snapped a two-game losing streak in a non-conference game Saturday afternoon against Lewis in Romeoville, Ill., withstanding a fourth-quarter rally by the Flyers to hang on for an 80-79 victory.

Parkside led by 10 after three quarters, 63-53, and by eight with 5 minutes, 13 seconds left in the fourth before Lewis cut the deficit down to one with 1:39 remaining. But the Rangers hung tough and never relinquished their lead, as guard Alexis Vaughn, a graduate student, drilled a clutch 3-pointers and Parkside made three of four free throws in the final 30 seconds.

The Rangers improved to 3-2 going into their first Thursday-Saturday GLIAC road series of the season. They'll travel to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., to take on Lake Superior State on Thursday before a Saturday afternoon game against Ferris State in Big Rapids, Mich.

Those will be Parkside's fifth and sixth games away from home in seven contests so far.

"Big road win (Saturday) against Lewis," Parkside coach Jen Conely said after the game in a news release. "I thought we played solid offensively for four quarters but lacked consistency on the defensive end. I was happy with how we maintained our composure after they went on a run.

"We needed a couple big stops in the end that we got, and we knocked down some clutch free throws to pull through. We've been on the road quite a bit, and we will continue to build on this experience as we head to LSSU and Ferris State next week."

Seniors come up big

Vaughn had a huge game Saturday, finishing with 22 points, six assists and two rebounds, while senior forward Hannah Plockelman continued her stellar early-season play with 20 points, 11 boards and four assists. Senior guard Alyssa Nelson, meanwhile, did everything, totaling 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Off the bench, sophomore guard Paty Gallasova scored seven points on 3-of-3 shooting.

The Rangers finished at 50% (32-of-64) from the field for the game, including a terrific 46.2% (12-of-26) from 3-point range. The Flyers, meanwhile, shot just 38.1% (24-of-63) from the field overall and 23.5% (4-of-17) from beyond the arc in dropping to 1-5 on the season.

But Lewis nearly stole Saturday's game, despite trailing by 11 at halftime, 42-31, and by 10 after three quarters.

The Flyers pulled all the way within 74-73 with 1:39 left in the game on a three-point play by junior guard Grace Hilber, a Sun Prairie graduate who scored 13 points Saturday.

But Vaughn followed that with her big 3 to push Parkside's lead back to four, though sophomore forward Kathryn Schmidt (game-high 26 points) and sophomore forward Lily Courier (18 points) each sank a pair of free throws, sandwiched around Plockelman making 1-of-2 at the line, to pull Lewis back within one again at 78-77 with 12 seconds to go.

The Rangers were able to get the ball to Nelson, who drilled a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining to make it 80-77. The Flyers scored on a layup in the closing seconds, but that still left them one point short as time expired.

