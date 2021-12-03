Women's college basketball: Parkside opens GLIAC schedule with big win at Laker Superior State

Balanced scoring and a great defensive performance led the UW-Parkside women's basketball team to a big win, 76-56, on the road in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener against Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., on Thursday.

The Rangers, who won their second straight to improve to 4-2 overall, had four players score in double figures, led by redshirt senior wing Claire Jakaitis, who scored a team-high 17 points in 29 minutes off the bench. Jakaitis went 6-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson finished with 12 points and six rebounds, senior forward Hannah Plockelman had 11 points and four boards, sophomore guard Paty Gallasova scored 10 points off the bench, senior guard Courtney Schoenbeck added nine points and graduate student guard Alexis Vaughn totaled eight points, four assists and three rebounds.

Defensively, Parkside held Lake Superior State to 34.5% shooting from the field (20-of-58), including a paltry 13.3% from beyond the arc (2-of-15).

"It is great to start league play with a win on the road," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a news release. "I thought our defense set the tone at the beginning of each half. We made it difficult for them to score and then created flow and movement on the offensive end.

"I really liked our offensive balance. Five people working together for a great shot on every possession. We need to be more consistent with it, and we will need to play 40 minutes of Parkside basketball in order to get another win on the road Saturday."

In Thursday's game, Parkside led the entire way, jumping out to a 20-5 lead after the first quarter. The Lakers managed to get within nine at halftime, 33-24, but the Rangers outscored them 26-7 in the third quarter to put the game on ice.

Parkside continues its season-opening GLIAC road trip by heading down to Michigan's Lower Peninsula to face Ferris State (7-1 overall, 1-0 GLIAC) in Big Rapids at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 67-57 home win over Purdue Northwest on Thursday in their GLIAC opener and are led by sophomore guard Kadyn Blanchard, who's averaging 15.3 points per game.

Parkside and Ferris State played a pair of thrillers in their two-game series last season in Big Rapids, with the Rangers winning the first game, 86-82, and the Bulldogs winning the second, 91-89.

