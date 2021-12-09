Women's college basketball: Parkside returns home, scorches nets to top Davenport in GLIAC action

For the UW-Parkside women's basketball team, it was good to be home.

Playing their first game at the De Simone Gymnasium since Nov. 18 and just their second in eight games this season, the Rangers scorched the nets Thursday night to cruise to a 99-59 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory over Davenport (Mich.) to improve to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the GLIAC.

Parkside shot a blazing 60% (36-of-60) from the field overall, including 58.8% (10-of-17) from 3-point range, and had a number of standout individual performances.

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson scored a game-high 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting, graduate student guard Alexis Vaughn nearly had a triple-double with 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and senior forward Hannah Plockelman totaled eight points, seven boards and five assists.

Off the bench, meanwhile, senior guard Lamija Coric scored 16 points in 22 minutes and redshirt senior forward Claire Jakaitis scored 14 points in 15 minutes. Coric and Jakaitis combined to shoot 11-of-13 from the field.

But what likely pleased Parkside coach Jen Conely more than anything Thursday was the Rangers' defensive performance, an end of the floor they've struggled on from time to time the last two seasons.

Parkside held Davenport (0-7, 0-3) to 31.3% (21-of-67) from the field and forced 17 turnovers, off which the Rangers scored 24 points. Parkside also dominated Davenport on the glass, 48-26, in the paint, 44-22, and off the bench, 50-12.

Davenport held a 15-14 lead late in the first quarter, but Parkside closed it on a 6-0 run to take a 20-15 lead after one. The Rangers really surged in the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers 30-11 to take a commanding 24-point halftime lead, 50-26.

Parkside's lead grew to as much as 48 points in the second half.

The Rangers will wrap up their first four-game GLIAC stretch of the season Saturday when they host Grand Valley State (Mich.) at 1 p.m. at the De Simone Gymnasium. The Lakers were ranked No. 19 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll and blew out Purdue Northwest, 73-49, in Hammond, Ind., on Thursday night to improve to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the GLIAC.

After that, Parkside hosts Lindenwood (Mo.) in a non-conference game at 2 p.m. Sunday for their third straight home game before a pair of non-conference game in Las Vegas against Tampa (Fla.) and Montana State Billings in the Holiday Hoops Classic on Dec. 17 and 18.

