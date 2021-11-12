Women's college basketball: Parkside returns lineup full of talent, experience

How’s this for a strong group of returning players?

Every single second that was played for the UW-Parkside women’s basketball team last season was by players who are back for another go of it with the Rangers in 2021-22.

True, that’s not entirely incredible for this season, given that the NCAA granted all student-athletes an extra year of eligibility after last season due to the pandemic, but it’s still a huge plus for a Parkside team that certainly has high expectations as this season gets underway.

The Rangers had to get through last season’s abbreviated schedule with just nine players after they had several opt out because of the pandemic. But all nine of those players are back this season, along with four incoming freshmen and sophomore guard Paty Gallasova, a native of Prague in the Czech Republic who played at NCAA Division I UW-Green Bay for three years.

It all means that fourth-year Parkside head coach Jen Conely has a group of players very familiar with her system.

“I think when you have players that have years in the system and have a good understanding of what it is that we do, we’re just so much more cohesive than the first couple years (I was there),” Conely said in a phone interview as the team travelled by bus to open its season this weekend at the Regional Challenge in Pepper Pike, Ohio.

Three of those players, senior guard Alyssa Nelson, senior guard/forward Hannah Plockelman and senior guard Maddy Harrison — who is injured to begin this season but Conely hopes to “get back soon” — have played under Conely for both their entire tenures and her entire tenure with the Rangers now.

“It’s great,” Conely said of having those three. “There are times where they will stop things in practice and they will correct things, or I’ll hear them talking to our underclassmen.

“... That’s just huge. Coach-led teams can be good, but player-led teams can be elite. I think this group, they want to be really good, so they’re taking the steps that are necessary.”

Nelson leads the way

Once again, the Rangers will be led by Nelson, coming off a fantastic junior season in which she averaged 19.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game and was named first-team All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and was also named to the All-GLIAC Defensive Team.

Nelson will actually take advantage of her “free” year, so Conely said she’ll be back for another season yet after this one. There’s no telling where she’ll rank in program history by the time she’s done.

“Not only is she a phenomenal player, she’s just a phenomenal teammate,” Conely said of Nelson. “She elevates the play of her teammates. She’s been a great leader for us, helping the newcomers get acclimated and trying to teach them things.

“... She continues to elevate her game to the next level. It’s fun to see how she continues to get better.”

Plockelman, meanwhile, averaged 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season, while Harrison averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Another veteran player, who’s taking advantage of her “free” year this season, is guard Alexis Vaughn, now a graduate student who averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 assists per game last season.

Other experienced players back for the Rangers include redshirt senior guard/forward Claire Jakaitis, who averaged 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game last season, senior guard Courtney Schoenbeck, who shot 33.3% from 3-point range in 2021, and junior guard/forward Maja Leidefors, who was in the starting lineup in the absence of Harrison in the Rangers’ exhibition game against Big Ten team Northwestern this past Sunday.

Defense must improve

Overall, the one thing that consistently hampered the Rangers last season was their defense, something Conely was openly critical of about her team throughout last winter.

Parkside averaged 74.8 points per game but allowed 73.4, a number that needs to improve in 2021-22 if the Rangers are to accomplish their goals.

Conely feels that having a normal offseason again, along with some time after the season last year to work on defense, will make a big difference on the defensive end.

“We were able to, since we had a preseason, we actually spent time layering in our defense, just like we do our offense,” Conely said. “Everyone has a good understanding of our principles. Last year, we did a crash course. And I’ll admit, we didn’t have everyone on the same page.

“... I think our newcomers, in particular, didn’t really have a great understanding of our principles, which, that’s on me. This year, with us layering it in, I think that everyone has a good understanding of what it is that we do.”

Look at the GLIAC

In the conference’s preseason coaches poll, Parkside — coming off an 11-10 overall record in 2021, a third-place finish in the GLIAC North Division and a trip to the GLIAC Tournament semifinals — received 44 points, tied with Ferris State for second place in the GLIAC North.

Michigan Tech, which received 59 votes in the NCAA Division II preseason coaches poll, one spot out of the top 25, was picked to win the GLIAC North with 56 points and eight first-place votes.

Grand Valley State, with 44 points and nine first-place votes, was picked to win the GLIAC South Division, which lost perennial national power Ashland to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference this offseason.

Conely said the Rangers finished higher in the GLIAC preseason coaches poll than they have before during her tenure, as the program looks for a return to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

But Conely isn’t really looking at preseason rankings.

“They don’t mean anything,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re at the top at the end. Right now, everyone’s kind of looking around, trying to get a feel for what other teams are like. Take care of themselves, obviously, and once we get to conference, it’s going to be a wild, wild season where anyone can beat anyone any given night.”

Parkside was scheduled to face Truman State (Mo.), tied for 23rd in the NCAA Division II preseason coaches poll, at 6 p.m. Friday to open its season at the Regional Challenge, followed by a matchup against Quincy (Ill.) at 3 p.m. Saturday. Friday’s game ended too late to be including in Saturday’s edition of the News. See kenoshanews.com/sports and Sunday’s print edition of the News for coverage.

The Rangers, who begin GLIAC play Dec. 2 against Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., host their home opener at the newly-renovated De Simone Gymnasium next week Thursday against non-conference foe Minnesota-Duluth, ranked 18th nationally.

“It’s unreal,” Conely said of the new-look De Simone, part of the school’s $5 million RangerVision project to upgrade the Sports and Activity Center. “We’re going to have the VIP section, we’re going to have a great atmosphere. Our marketing staff, our athletic department as a whole, we’ve got quality people throughout the department.

“Marketing is top-notch, the (sports information directors) do a great job. They’re going to have giveaways and prizes and theme nights and everything, so it’s going to be a great environment for families.”

UW-Parkside roster

No.;Player;Ht.;Pos.;Yr.;Hometown

0;Alexis McNack;5-6;G;Fr.;Milwaukee

1;Mara McAdams;5-8;G/F;Fr.;Mukwonago

2;Alyssa Nelson;5-8;G;Sr.;New Berlin

3;Lamija Coric;5-7;G;Sr.;Lulea, Sweden

4;Sheridan Flauger;5-6;G;Fr.;Oneida

5;Kayla Bohr;5-10;G/F;So.;Blaine, Minn.

10;Courtney Schoenbeck;5-8;G;Sr.;Walworth

15;McKenna Armstrong;5-11;G/F;Fr.;Random Lake

20;Maja Leidefors;6-1;G/F;Jr.;Jonkoping, Sweden

21;Paty Gallasova;5-9;G;So.;Prague, Czech Republic

22;Claire Jakaitis;6-2;G/F;R-Sr.;South Elgin, Ill.

24;Alexis Vaughn;5-5;G;Gr.;Chandler, Ariz.

32;Hannah Plockelman;5-11;G/F;Sr.;New Berlin

40;Maddy Harrison;5-11;G;Sr.;Muskego

Head coach—Jen Conely, 4th season.

Assistant coaches—Sarah Eichler, Kiara Moses.

UW-Parkside schedule

All home games at De Simone Gymnasium

NOVEMBER

12—vs. Truman State (Mo.) at Regional Challenge (Pepper Pike, Ohio), (late). 13—vs. Quincy (Ill.) at Regional Challenge (Pepper Pike, Ohio), 3 p.m. 18—vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 6 p.m. 20—vs. Minnesota State, 3 p.m. 27—at Lewis (Romeoville, Ill.), 1 p.m.

DECEMBER

2—at Lake Superior State (Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.), 4:30 p.m.* 4—at Ferris State (Big Rapids, Mich.), noon* 9—vs. Davenport (Mich.), 5:30 p.m.* 11—vs. Grand Valley State (Mich.), 1 p.m.* 12—vs. Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m. 17—vs. Tampa (Fla.) at Holiday Hoops Classic (Las Vegas), 2 p.m. 18—vs. Montana State-Billings at Holiday Hoops Classic (Las Vegas), noon.

JANUARY

1—vs. Purdue Northwest, 1 p.m.* 6—at Michigan Tech (Houghton, Mich.), 4:30 p.m.* 8—at Northern Michigan (Marquette, Mich.), noon*. 13—at Purdue Northwest (Hammond, Ind.), 5 p.m.* 17—vs. Northwood (Mich.), 5:30 p.m.* 20—vs. Wayne State (Mich.), 5:30 p.m.* 22—vs. Saginaw Valley State, 1 p.m.* 27—at Grand Valley State (Allendale, Mich.), 5 p.m.* 29—at Davenport (Grand Rapids, Mich.), noon.*

FEBRUARY

3—vs. Northern Michigan, 5:30 p.m.* 5—vs. Michigan Tech, 1 p.m.* 10—at Saginaw Valley State (University Center, Mich.), 5 p.m.* 12—at Wayne State (Detroit), noon*. 17—vs. Ferris State (Mich.), 5:30 p.m.* 19—vs. Lake Superior State (Mich.), 1 p.m.* 26—at Northwood (Midland, Mich.), noon.*

