Women's college basketball: Parkside wins 8th straight, plays again Sunday; Carthage closes with victory

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team faced a brutal quirk in its schedule this weekend, as the Rangers had to hit the road for a long bus ride to Upper Michigan — Marquette, to be exact — on a mere single-game trip to face Northern Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

On the plus side, it was surely a jolly ride for the Rangers.

Parkside kept rolling right along Saturday afternoon on Senior Day, celebrating its last regular-season game of the season at the De Simone Arena by notching its eighth consecutive win with relative ease, 87-66 over Lake Superior State, in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.

The Rangers improved to 15-11 overall and continued their rapid rise up the GLIAC standings by moving to six games above .500 at 12-6 in conference play going into Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee at Northern Michigan.

That game ended too late to be included in Monday's edition of the News.

Parkside coach Jen Conely said it was nice to pick up a win Saturday for the program's four departing seniors, forwards Hannah Plockelman and Claire Jakaitis, guard Alexis Vaughn and manager Nate Harris, but the Rangers had to get ready to hit the road immediately.

"Not much time for us to think about it," Conely said via the Parkside athletics Twitter feed right after Saturday's game. "We've got to make sure we hop on the bus here in in an hour, and then we'll head to Northern Michigan (on Sunday).

"Overall, it's obviously great to get a win, obviously great to celebrate Senior Day. So grateful and thankful for our seniors."

Parkside was forced to make the long trip this weekend since its originally scheduled road game against the Wildcats on Jan. 8, part of the usual two-game swing to the Upper Peninsula to face Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan, was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Upper Michigan entered Sunday's game at 10-14 overall and 5-12 in the GLIAC after falling on the road to Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich., on Saturday afternoon.

Parkside, meanwhile, made the trip with its lengthy winning streak intact, as the Rangers' last defeat came to Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., on Jan. 27.

In Saturday's win, Parkside redshirt junior guard Alyssa Nelson, the GLIAC's scoring leader at 20.9 points per game entering Sunday's contest, scored a team-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Plockelman, meanwhile, enjoyed Senior Day by scoring 18 points to wrap up a huge week for her. She was named the GLIAC North Player of the Week to kick off this past week and then totaled 20 points and nine rebounds in Thursday night's home win over Ferris State.

Freshman guard Sheridan Flauger continued her strong play from the starting lineup by handing out eight assists, sophomore wing Kayla Bohr scored nine points off the bench and Jakaitis had a nice performance in her home regular-season farewell with nine points, four boards and a steal off the bench.

Parkside led by just a point after one quarter, 19-18, but extended the lead to 44-32 at halftime and 70-47 after three quarters, allowing the Rangers to get their regular rotation players some rest going into the quick turnaround for Sunday's game.

The Rangers also shot 59.9% (33-of-58) from the field for the game and held LSSU to just 42.9% (21-of-49). The Lakers dropped to 4-18 overall and 3-13 in the GLIAC.

Conely, however, felt there was room for improvement for Parkside's defense, pointing out that the Rangers gave up 26 free-throw attempts Saturday.

"I wasn't really happy with our defensive intensity, especially in the first half," Conely said. "We went on a run toward the end of the second quarter, and that created some space."

Following Sunday's game at Northern Michigan, Parkside concludes the regular season with a GLIAC game against Northwood in Midland, Mich., at noon next Saturday.

The GLIAC Tournament is then scheduled to begin March 1 with quarterfinals. In the GLIAC's postseason points system, Parkside entered play Saturday third in the 11-team conference with 75 points, behind Grand Valley State (86) and Wayne State (75).

That was before Saturday's games were factored in, so the Rangers' conference tournament seeding prospects should only be bolstered.

Carthage 56, Elmhurst 37

The Firebirds wrapped up their 2022 campaign Saturday afternoon with a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over the Bluejays on Senior Day at Tarble Arena.

Carthage (11-14 overall) snapped a four-game losing streak to conclude CCIW play with 6-10 mark, but the Firebirds had already been eliminated from CCIW Tournament contention prior to Saturday's game.

Sophomore guard Addison Ebeling led Carthage with 14 points and four rebounds off the bench, junior guard Ayanna Ester, a Tremper graduate, scored 11 points, senior guard Kelsey Coshun, also a Tremper graduate, totaled nine points, eight boards, two assists and a steal and sophomore guard Lauren Knight had seven points and four assists.

Carthage also finished a season sweep of Elmhurst (3-22, 1-15 CCIW), including an 80-74 victory in Elmhurst, Ill., on Jan. 19 that was Carthage coach Tim Bernero's 300th win in charge of the program.

The Firebirds have four seniors on their roster, guard Lauren Herrmann, guard Nansy Velev, Coshun and forward Samm Carsello.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0