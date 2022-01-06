Women's college basketball: Short-handed Carthage falls to Carroll in OT; Bernero still stuck on 299 wins

Carthage women's basketball coach Tim Bernero will have to wait for a third try to get career win No. 300.

In a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Tarble Arena on Wednesday night, Carthage and Carroll were both short-handed and played a correspondingly ugly game, but it was the Pioneers who did enough to emerge with a 51-45 overtime win after the Firebirds had rallied from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to force the extra session.

Bernero, the program's all-time winningest coach, is still stuck on 299 career wins, as Carthage has now dropped two straight following a four-game winning streak.

Wednesday was also Carthage's return to CCIW play after the holidays. The Firebirds dropped to 8-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference and will continue with CCIW games for the rest of the season, with a 2 p.m. Saturday home date against Illinois Wesleyan up next.

Of course, all schedules in sports are tenuous right now with the latest COVID-19 variant wreaking havoc, and on Wednesday night, two of the four scheduled CCIW women's basketball games were postponed.

Carthage and Carroll played, but both were short-handed, with the Firebirds missing their leading scorer, sophomore guard Lauren Knight, as well as senior guard Lauren Herrmann and senior forward Kelsey Coshun, who also play big minutes.

But right now, as Bernero said he reminded his team, you have to play with what you've got. So there were no excuses for Wednesday's poor offensive showing, as Carthage turned the ball over 25 times and shot just 27.3% (15-of-55) from the field overall, 13.6% (3-of-22) from 3-point range and 57.1% (12-of-21) from the free-throw line.

"You've got to try to execute the best you can with what you've got," Bernero told John Weiser of WLIP AM-1050 in a postgame interview. "We didn't do that. ... We looked kind of out of sorts. We weren't ready to make shots."

Low scoring

The game pitted the CCIW's top two scoring defenses, so the low score was no surprise. Carthage held Carroll to 29.6% shooting (16-of-54) from the field, including a remarkably bad 5% (1-of-20) from beyond the arc.

But the Firebirds couldn't find any consistency on offense, recording just six assists.

"It's one of the things that I don't know how you practice it a ton, other than just running your offensive stuff and letting them make decisions — we don't pass the ball very well," Bernero said. "Forget the turnovers. We did silly stuff to turn the ball over, but we don't pass the ball to get somebody a shot on time."

Carthage had no players score in double figures, as junior guard and Tremper graduate Ayanna Ester led the team with nine points. Junior guard Destiny Antoine added six points and a grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, while freshman forward Marianna Morrissey, senior guard Nansy Velev and sophomore guard Addison Ebeling each scored seven points and Elena Knebel had a pair of blocks.

Carroll (10-3 overall, 2-3 CCIW) led by 10, 40-30, with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third quarter, but Carthage managed to slowly chip away at its deficit, tying the game at 43-43 on Velev's layup with 13 seconds left in regulation.

But Carthage scored just two points in overtime, a layup by freshman guard Emma Thistle with 7 seconds left and the Pioneers in control.

Bernero didn't say if the Firebirds would have more players back for Saturday's game against Illinois Wesleyan, but there's no sense feeling down about it, because everyone is in the same boat right now.

"It's hard for the players, it's hard for the coaches, to navigate each day to see, 'Are we going to play, what are we doing?'" Bernero said. "But there's no forgiveness when you compete. When you're on the court, once you get to the point to play the game, then you've got to kind of compartmentalize that kind of stuff and just play and focus on that. And we seemed a little distracted.

"... Everybody's got problems. Everybody's got issues, everybody around the league, everybody around the country, and you just have to go try to play the best you can."

