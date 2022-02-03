Women's college basketball: Tremper grads Ester, Coshun lead Carthage's second-half rally in road win

Led by a pair of Tremper graduates, a second-half surge gave the Carthage women's basketball team a big College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin road win Wednesday night.

Trailing 32-19 at halftime at Wheaton (Ill.), the Firebirds rallied in the second half for a 58-51 victory, as junior guard Ayanna Ester finished with a game-high 23 points and senior forward Kelsey Coshun totaled 13 points and six rebounds. Both Ester and Coshun are Tremper graduates.

Ester finished an incredible 7-of-7 from 3-point range and set a career-high in scoring for the second time in four games, surpassing the 18 she scored in a home loss to North Central on Jan. 22. Her seven 3s also matched the third-highest single-game total in program history.

Coshun, meanwhile, scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

"Kelsey and Ayanna were great in the second half," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said in a press release after Wednesday's win. "We needed to get a little momentum offensively after we struggled a little bit earlier. We just needed to get in position, and I think we got to our spots in the second half.

"We were on the ropes and not playing all that well, not doing what we set out to do. But we challenged each other in the locker room at halftime, and they accepted the challenge. They came out and beat a good basketball team on the road (Wednesday)."

Wednesday's victory completed a season sweep of Wheaton for Carthage, including a 50-39 win in the CCIW opener Dec. 1 at Tarble Arena, as the Firebirds improved to 10-10 overall and 5-5 in the CCIW with five regular-season games left. Carthage plays Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, Ill., in CCIW action at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Sophomore forward Bridget Barrett also had a big game for Carthage on Wednesday, totaling eight points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.

Big second half

After shooting under 32% in each of the first three quarters, the Firebirds shot 64.3% (9-of-14) in the fourth, outscoring Wheaton 25-12 in the final frame. Prior to that, Carthage had cut its 13-point halftime deficit to six at 39-33 after three quarters, setting the stage for the fourth.

Ester drained three 3-pointers and scored 11 of the Firebirds' 14 points in the third quarter and buried another 3 to pull Carthage within five at 43-38 with 7 minutes left in the game after the Thunder had opened up an eight-point lead.

Then, Coshun went to work, converting a jumper, two layups and a free throw to tie the game at 45-45 with 4:51 left.

"When Kelsey Coshun is decisive and has a rhythm going, she's strong enough and has good enough touch that, if we can get her the ball in her spots, she can score," Bernero said. "We have to keep plugging away, though."

A 3-pointer by senior guard Lauren Hermann with 3:35 remaining gave Carthage the lead for good at 48-45, then Ester nailed her fifth and sixth 3s of the second half and sixth and seventh of the game to help keep Wheaton at bay and give the Firebirds a 54-49 lead with 1:53 to go.

The Thunder pulled within one possession one more time at 54-51 with 1:02 to go, but Coshun made a layup and a free throw, junior guard Destiny Antoine blocked a shot and freshman guard Emma Thistle added one free throw to seal the win.

Junior forward Ellie Cassel scored 15 points to lead Wheaton (14-6 overall, 6-6 CCIW).

