Women's college basketball: UW-Parkside clamps down on Ferris State for 7th straight win

Another night, another win for the UW-Parkside women's basketball team.

Behind a stout defensive performance and another big game from senior forward Hannah Plockelman, the Rangers won their seventh straight game Thursday night, defeating Ferris State, 66-57, in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference contest at the De Simone Arena.

Plockelman was named the GLIAC North Player of the Week for her play in Parkside's road wins at Saginaw Valley State and Wayne State last week. On Thursday against Ferris State, she scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and also had nine rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Rangers outscored the Bulldogs 28-15 in the second quarter and 23-14 in the third and held them to 33.3% shooting (21-of-63), including 12% (3-of-25) from 3-point range, for the game.

Parkside, which hasn't lost since a 33-point defeat at Grand Valley State on Jan. 27, improved to 14-11 overall and 11-6 in the GLIAC and pulled into a tie with Ferris State (17-8, 11-6) for third place in the 11-team conference.

The Rangers also earned a regular-season split with the Bulldogs after suffering an 87-72 loss Dec. 4 in Big Rapids, Mich.

"Big win (Thursday) against a really talented Ferris State squad," Parkside coach Jen Conely said via the Parkside athletics Twitter feed. "They're going to be in the conversation for the (NCAA Division II) Tournament, and so obviously it's nice to 'defend the den' and get a big win.

"... I'm really proud of how our team's playing right now. I think we're playing some really good basketball. The thing that I'm really happy about is our defensive end. We got off to a sluggish start on offense in the first quarter, and we were able to defend and keep it manageable."

Indeed, since an 85-84 home loss to Wayne State on Jan. 20, Parkside has not allowed an opponent to score more than 67 points in the nine games since and has held five of those opponents under 60.

Nelson, Flauger come through

Offensively, Parkside guard Alyssa Nelson — now officially listed as a redshirt junior because she'll take advantage of the free COVID-19 year granted to all student-athletes by the NCAA and return next season — totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists Thursday and still leads the GLIAC in scoring at 20.8 points per game.

Freshman guard Sheridan Flauger, meanwhile, continued her strong play of late for the Rangers with 15 points and four assists from the starting lineup, while redshirt junior guards Courtney Schoenbeck and Maddy Harrison combined for 10 points, nine boards, six assists and two steals.

Ferris State led 11-8 after both teams started off the game cold from the field, but by the end of the third quarter, Parkside held a commanding 19-point advantage at 59-40.

The one area the Rangers struggled with, however, was turnovers, as they finished with 23 for the game, 16 of those coming in the second half. That in part allowed the Bulldogs to creep back within seven points at 64-57 with 1 minute, 6 seconds left in the game. But sophomore guard Paty Gallasvoa sank a pair of free throws with 34 seconds left and Parkside forced a pair of missed 3s in the final minute to close out its seventh straight victory.

The Rangers will go for eight straight when they host Lake Superior State at 1 p.m. Saturday at the De Simone Arena for the final home game of the regular season. The Rangers defeated the Lakers, who will enter Saturday's game in 10th place at 2-12 in GLIAC play, by a 76-56 margin on Dec. 2 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Saturday's game will also be Senior Day, as Parkside will honor Plockelman, along with guard Alexis Vaughn and reserve forward Claire Jakaitis, who will depart the program after this season.

"We have three seniors in our program who have done a lot for us, and we want to celebrate and honor them," Conely said.

