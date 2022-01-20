Women's college basketball: UW-Parkside drops GLIAC heartbreaker in final seconds to Wayne State

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team is in a rut right now, and the only way to get out of it is to just keep working.

The latest tough loss for the Rangers came on Thursday night, when they let an eight-point lead after three quarters slip away and then fell in the final seconds by a point to Wayne State (Mich.), 85-84, in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at the De Simone Arena.

After Parkside senior guard Alyssa Nelson, who scored a game-high 26 points, converted a layup with 21 seconds left to give Parkside an 84-83 lead, Wayne State senior guard Kate Sherwood, who scored 25 points, put the Warriors back on top, 85-84, with a layup of her own with just 5 seconds remaining.

After the Rangers called a timeout, Nelson got a good look at a game-winner, but the shot didn't fall, and Parkside suffered another tough defeat.

After starting the season 5-3, the Rangers have lost seven of their last eight to drop to 6-10 overall and 3-5 in the GLIAC. They have just one victory since a 99-59 blowout win over Davenport (Mich.) on Dec. 9.

"Tough loss again for us (Thursday)," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a postgame interview posted on the Parkside athletics Twitter feed. "It was, I think, a fun game to watch if you're a basketball fan, but obviously it stinks to come up on the short side of that."

While Conely said Parkside did many good things Thursday, like shooting 48.3% (28-of-58) from the field overall, 48% (12-of-25) from 3-point range and 94.1% (16-of-17) from the free-throw line and recording 19 assists as a team, the Rangers struggled defensively again.

Wayne State (9-4 overall, 5-3 GLIAC) shot 58.2% (32-of-55) from the field, scored 48 points in the second half and completed a number of three-point plays when the Rangers were unable avoid both fouling and allowing the shot to go in.

In its last three losses, Parkside has given up at least 85 points each time out.

"We're not going to win many games if we give up 80-plus points per game," Conely said. "We have to take more pride on the defensive end.

"... I don't know how many 'And-1s' we gave up. We have to be more physical on our drops, on our box-outs, and make sure that (we) either foul them on the shot and the ball doesn't go up, or we play good defense and we don't foul them."

The Rangers did post some gaudy offensive numbers, as Nelson finished 8-of-14 from the field overall, 4-of-6 from beyond the arc and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line and also contributed seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Senior forward Hannah Plockelman, meanwhile, totaled 19 points, five rebounds and three steals, senior guard Maddy Harrison had 10 points and three assists and sophomore guard Paty Gallasova scored 11 points in 23 minutes off the bench.

Parkside led by seven at halftime, 44-37, and extended the lead by a point to eight at the end of three quarters at 65-57 when senior guard Lamija Coric nailed a jumper at the end of the quarter.

The lead was still five at 78-73 with 5:37 left in the game when Nelson found Plockelman for a layup, but Wayne State went on an 8-2 run to take an 81-80 lead on Sherwood's three-point play with 2:31 remaining.

The teams went back and forth after that, trading the lead four times, but it was the Warriors who wound up with it at the end.

SVSU up next

Parkside doesn't have any time to relax now, as the Rangers will play their third game in six days Saturday when they host Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) at the De Simone Arena at 1 p.m. The Cardinals defeated Purdue Northwest, 60-49, on Thursday night in Hammond, Ind., and will roll into Somers at 10-3 overall and 5-1 in the GLIAC and winners of six of their last seven.

"We have a quick turnaround," Conely said. "Saginaw's really, really good, too, so we've got to make sure that we watch film and take notes on this quickly, and then we've got to turn the page for Saturday.

"Another big game for us on Saturday. We've got to make sure we're ready to go."

Also of note, the Rangers have rescheduled their GLIAC road game against Northern Michigan in Marquette, Mich., for Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m., the school announced Wednesday. That game was originally scheduled for Jan. 8 but was postponed.

Parkside will host Lake Superior State (Mich.) on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. and then will travel to Michigan's Upper Peninsula to play against the Wildcats that Sunday.

