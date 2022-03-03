Women's college basketball: UW-Parkside falls at Wayne State in GLIAC Tournament quarterfinals

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night with a 70-65 road loss to Wayne State in Detroit in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game.

The Rangers, seeded No. 6 in the eight-team tournament, trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before rallying to within one with just under 30 seconds left in the game, but the No. 3 seed Warriors held on to advance to the GLIAC Tournament semifinals Saturday against No. 2 seed Ferris State in Allendale, Mich.

Parkside, meanwhile, had gone on an eight-game winning streak during the latter portion of the season, but the Rangers followed that up by losing three straight to close the season with a 15-14 record.

Parkside also dropped out of the top 10 in this week's NCAA Division II Midwest Region rankings. With the top eight in each region advancing to the NCAA Division II Tournament, the Rangers needed to win the GLIAC Tournament to get an automatic bid into the national tournament.

Redshirt junior guard Alyssa Nelson, who finished the season atop the GLIAC at 20.2 points per game, led the Rangers with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal Wednesday, though she shot just 6-of-16 from the field.

Senior forward Hannah Plockelman closed out her Parkside career with 14 points, eight boards, four assists, two steals and a block and sophomore wing Kayla Bohr totaled 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and a block in 22 minutes off the bench.

Overall, though, Parkside struggled from the field, finishing at just 32.4% (22-of-68) for the game.

The game was tied at halftime, 27-27, but Wayne State went on a 16-4 run to open the third quarter, taking a 43-31 lead with 3 minutes, 42 seconds left in the third.

Parkside whittled its deficit all the way down to two at 49-47 on a Plockelman 3-pointer with 7:22 left in the game, but Wayne State pushed its lead back eight at 62-54 with just 3:02 remaining. The Rangers made one final push, drawing within 66-65 when redshirt junior guard Courtney Schoenbeck hit a 3 with 27 seconds left.

After Wayne State senior guard Kate Sherwood sank a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left to give the Warriors a 68-65 lead, Nelson had a shot at a game-tying 3 with 10 seconds left but missed. Schoenbeck grabbed the offensive rebound, but Parkside turned the ball over and Sherwood hit two more free throws for the final margin.

Senior forward Grace George led the Warriors with a game-high 26 points. Wayne State, which improved to 18-8 going into Saturday's GLIAC Tournament semifinals, was ranked No. 7 in the latest Midwest Region rankings, so Wednesday's defeat of Parkside helped the Warriors solidify their case for an at-large berth to the NCAA Division II Tournament if they don't win the GLIAC Tournament.

