Women's college basketball: UW-Parkside suffers rough offensive performance in loss at No. 11 GVSU

After a big win home win over Saginaw Valley State last Saturday, the UW-Parkside women's basketball team was unable to keep that momentum going Thursday night on the road against nationally-ranked Grand Valley State.
The Rangers suffered through a woeful shooting performance, finishing at 27.1% (13-of-48) from the field in a 67-34 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference blowout loss to the Lakers, ranked No. 11 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll, in Allendale, Mich.
Parkside dropped to 7-11 overall and 4-6 in the GLIAC and will continue its weekend road trip at noon Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich., against Davenport, a team the Rangers routed, 99-59, on Dec. 9 at the De Simone Arena.
But Parkside was on the other end of that Thursday night courtesy of a tough Grand Valley State squad that improved to 16-1 overall and 9-1 in the GLIAC, good for first place. The Lakers also completed a season sweep of the Rangers, including a 71-57 victory on Dec. 11 at the De Simone Arena.
In Thursday's rematch, Parkside fell behind right off the bat, as Grand Valley State raced out to a 25-10 lead after one quarter. The lead was 44-21 by halftime, and the Rangers scored just 13 points in the second half, including three in the fourth quarter. Parkside went just 5-of-23 from the field in the second half.
Senior guard Alyssa Nelson led the Rangers with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal, senior guard Courtney Schoenbeck scored six points and sophomore guard Paty Gallasova added five points.
Freshman guard Ellie Droste scored a game-high 23 points to lead Grand Valley State.
IN PHOTOS: The UW-Parkside men's soccer team wins the GLIAC Tournament championship match
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich, left, protects himself as Davenport’s Eoin Broughan kicks the ball during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Dejan Rokvic, left, heads the ball away from Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand celebrates the Rangers' 3-2 win over Davenport in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers claimed the conference title and earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand, center, collides with his teammate Matteo Quintero, right, as they protect the goal against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand keeps his eyes on the ball as a teammate kicks it away against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Dejan Rokvic, right, takes the ball away from Davenport’s Tyler Welch during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich celebrates the second of his two goals against Davenport with a fan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Henry Bruer-Schmadalla, left, defends Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Dejan Rokvic, left, heads the ball away from Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Nikola Kesich, right, tries to block the kick of Davenport goalkeeper Shane Marinkovich during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich, right, tries to keep control of the ball as Davenport’s George Deveau tries to force him off it during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park. Novakovich leads all of NCAA Division II in goals and total points entering the national tournament.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Osvaldo Sanchez Arellano, right, celebrates his goal against Davenport with teammate Dejan Rokvic, left, during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich takes a shot on goal against Davenport (Mich.) during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match at Pritchard Park in Racine this fall. Last week, Novakovich was announced as the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Ron Lenz National Player of the Year
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich celebrates the second of his two goals against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich, center, takes a run at the goal between Davenport’s Daire O’Riordan, left, and George Deveau, right, during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park. Novakovich leads all of NCAA Division II in goals and total points entering the national tournament.
GREGORY SHAVER photos, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Simon Eybert slides to kick the ball away from Davenport’s Tyler Welch during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
