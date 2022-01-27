Women's college basketball: UW-Parkside suffers rough offensive performance in loss at No. 11 GVSU

After a big win home win over Saginaw Valley State last Saturday, the UW-Parkside women's basketball team was unable to keep that momentum going Thursday night on the road against nationally-ranked Grand Valley State.

The Rangers suffered through a woeful shooting performance, finishing at 27.1% (13-of-48) from the field in a 67-34 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference blowout loss to the Lakers, ranked No. 11 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll, in Allendale, Mich.

Parkside dropped to 7-11 overall and 4-6 in the GLIAC and will continue its weekend road trip at noon Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich., against Davenport, a team the Rangers routed, 99-59, on Dec. 9 at the De Simone Arena.

But Parkside was on the other end of that Thursday night courtesy of a tough Grand Valley State squad that improved to 16-1 overall and 9-1 in the GLIAC, good for first place. The Lakers also completed a season sweep of the Rangers, including a 71-57 victory on Dec. 11 at the De Simone Arena.

In Thursday's rematch, Parkside fell behind right off the bat, as Grand Valley State raced out to a 25-10 lead after one quarter. The lead was 44-21 by halftime, and the Rangers scored just 13 points in the second half, including three in the fourth quarter. Parkside went just 5-of-23 from the field in the second half.

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson led the Rangers with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal, senior guard Courtney Schoenbeck scored six points and sophomore guard Paty Gallasova added five points.

Freshman guard Ellie Droste scored a game-high 23 points to lead Grand Valley State.

