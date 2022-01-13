Women's college basketball: UW-Parkside wins at Purdue Northwest to snap 5-game losing streak

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team badly needed a win, any win at all.

The Rangers earned one Thursday night.

Battling Purdue Northwest tooth-and-nail the whole way, Parkside surged down the stretch in the fourth quarter for a 64-61 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road victory in Hammond, Ind., snapping a five-game losing streak in the process.

With their first win since Dec. 9 — they also had two games postponed in that stretch — the Rangers improved to 6-8 overall and 3-3 in the GLIAC and will next play Monday at home against GLIAC foe Northwood (Mich.) at 3 p.m. at the De Simone Arena.

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson, now tied for the conference scoring lead, scored a game-high 22 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line to lead Parkside on Thursday and also added six rebounds and three assists.

Senior wing Hannah Plockelman, who was out for Parkside's loss at Michigan Tech last Thursday, returned to the lineup and provided a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, along with two steals. Senior guard Lamija Coric added eight points, four rebounds and two assists for the Rangers, while senior guard Maddy Harrison chipped in six points.

But the defensive end is where Parkside has struggled at times the last two seasons, and on Thursday the Rangers were very good in that regard against Purdue Northwest, which dropped to 4-8 overall and 1-4 in the GLIAC.

The Rangers limited the Pride to 42.9% (21-of-49) from the field, including 18.2% (2-of-11) from 3-point range, and forced 16 turnovers.

Still, the game was tight throughout. Parkside led by five after one quarter, 19-14, but Purdue Northwest tied the game by halftime, 31-31. The Rangers then took a 48-45 lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Pride seized a five-point lead at 53-48 with 6 minutes, 28 seconds to play and threatened to pull away.

But Parkside dug in there, ripping off a 13-3 run and taking their own five-point lead, 61-56, when Nelson drained a pair of free throws with 2:46 left. Plockleman then made a jumper and split a pair of free throws to keep the lead at two possessions after Purdue Northwest twice pulled within three, but the Pride still had a final chance to send the game to overtime.

Sophomore guard Paty Gallasova, who contributed two points, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 12 minutes off the bench, came up empty on a pair of free throws for Parkside with 11 seconds left. But Purdue Northwest's Abbie McDowell missed a game-tying 3-point attempt, and Plockelman secured the rebound as time expired to seal the win.

Sophomore guard Dash Shaw led the Pride with 16 points.

