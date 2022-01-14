Women's college soccer: Kenosha native Troy Fabiano takes job as head coach at University of Kentucky

Everywhere he’s coached, Troy Fabiano has produced winners.

Now, he’s getting the chance to do it at the top level of women’s college soccer.

On Nov. 30, Fabiano, born and raised in Kenosha, was officially named the head women’s soccer coach at the University of Kentucky, an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Southeastern Conference, one of a handful of the top athletic conferences in the country.

Fabiano, 49, makes the move to Kentucky after spending seven wildly successful seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, also a Division I program, but a member of the much smaller Horizon League. And prior to taking the job at Milwaukee, Fabiano had a long, successful run at NCAA Division II UW-Parkside, guiding the Rangers to unprecedented heights in 17 seasons as their head coach.

A 1990 Bradford graduate and a standout player for the boys soccer team with the Red Devils, Fabiano was offered the head job at Kentucky on Thanksgiving Day this November and signed his contract the following Monday night.

Fabiano said he’s resided in Somers basically since taking the Parkside job — he commuted when he took the head gig at Milwaukee — and he’s also the executive director of the Red Star Soccer Club program in Kenosha, which started in 2005.

So his ties to the local soccer community run deep as he prepares to relocate to Lexington, Ky.

“It’s exciting,” Fabiano said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon. “Obviously, it’s a change. I was born and raised here, grew up here, went away for college for four or five years. But with Red Star Soccer Club, (I’ve) been part of the soccer community for the last 15, 16 years.

“I’m still going to be part of it, maybe a little bit at a distance, but it’s exciting to compete in the SEC and compete against the best.”

Long history of success

Fabiano was hired by Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, who released the following statement upon the hire:

“We are very excited for Troy Fabiano to lead our women’s soccer program. His winning history and number of championships are extraordinary,” Barnhart said. “His methodical, organized and consistent approach are hallmarks of his ability to develop outstanding players and teams that excel on and off the pitch.

“We are confident Troy will build a winning program here, and we welcome his wife (Melissa) and their children (three sons, Stefano, Marco and Nico) to the UK Athletics family.”

While such prepared statements are always full of canned superlatives, Barnhart’s description of Fabiano’s career achievements are not embellished. He has, indeed, been incredibly successful in all his stops.

After a standout college playing career at Robert Morris (Pa.) from 1990-93, in which he led the Colonials to their first NCAA Tournament appearance and is enshrined in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Fabiano played one professional season with the Pittsburgh Stingers in the Continental Indoor Soccer League, one season with the Milwaukee Wave in the National Professional Soccer League and one season with the Milwaukee Rampage in the United States Interregional Soccer League.

After that, Fabiano began his coaching career. His rise was quick, as he started as a men’s assistant at his alma mater, Robert Morris, served as the interim head men’s coach at Eastern Illinois and was then the assistant women’s coach at Parkside for one season before being elevated to the head job.

He had a fantastic run at Parkside, compiling an overall record of 222-74-29 (.728 winning percentage) over 17 seasons and guiding the Rangers to 16 consecutive winning campaigns, eight NCAA Division II Tournament appearances and five Great Lakes Valley Conference championships. He was also a three-time GLVC Coach of the Year honoree and was named the Midwest Region Coach of the Year in 2008, 2010 and 2014 while at Parkside.

Following the 2014 season, Fabiano made the jump to Division I by taking the Milwaukee job and immediately turned the Panthers into not just one of the best teams in the Horizon League, but one of the best in the country.

In seven seasons, he compiled an overall record of 101-16-13 (.827) and a Horizon League record of 58-2-4 (.938), guiding the Panthers to six conference regular-season titles, including five seasons of going undefeated in conference play. Fabiano was named the Horizon League Coach of the Year in six of his seven seasons with Milwaukee, including this past fall, and led the Panthers to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2018-21.

This past fall, Milwaukee beat No. 14 Xavier, 1-0, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to reach the second round for the second straight year and the fifth time in program history. There, they fell to No. 2 Virginia, 2-0, to finish the 2021 season with a record of 19-2.

Kentucky calls

Right after the loss to Virginia ended Milwaukee’s season, Fabiano said he got a call asking him to come to the Kentucky campus for a visit that weekend. But he hadn’t seen his son, Marco, a starting defenseman for the Parkside men’s soccer team, play yet this fall, so he asked if he could do that first, and Barnhart agreed.

So Fabiano went to Kentucky the day before Thanksgiving, was offered the job the next day, brought his wife down to visit the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving, signed his contract Monday night, informed his Milwaukee players he’d be leaving Tuesday, met the Kentucky players Wednesday, did individual meetings Thursday and Friday and then went on a recruiting trip to Nashville, Tenn.

It was a whirlwind, but Fabiano said the hardest part was informing his players at Milwaukee that he was leaving.

“Obviously, it was disappointment, sad in the beginning,” he said of their reaction. “But I think they also realized the opportunity, so they wished myself and my family the best wishes, and they understood.

“So I really appreciate that, because that was probably the most difficult challenge, is talking to your team and saying you’re moving to a new university.”

While leaving was tough, the chance to coach at an SEC school was clearly too big of an opportunity to pass up.

As Fabiano noted, football and men’s basketball drive athletic departments financially, and with a football program that just beat Iowa on New Year’s Day in the Citrus Bowl and a John Calipari-led men’s basketball program that’s one of the nation’s blue-bloods, the Wildcats offer Fabiano way more resources as the women’s soccer coach than he’s ever had before. He pointed out that he’ll have two full-time assistants and a director of soccer operations on his staff.

And, as far as the SEC as a whole, two conference schools just squared off for the College Football Playoff championship when Georgia beat Alabama.

Reflective of all that, the Kentucky women’s soccer roster this past fall featured nine international players out of 28 total, so Fabiano will have access to top talent from all over the place.

“Obviously, the brand is going to attract players throughout the country and basically throughout the world,” he said. “And then being in the SEC, again, that’s where a lot of the players want to compete because of the level of competition and who you’re competing against.

“A lot of those players, to be honest with you, have aspirations of playing at the next level.”

Fabiano also pointed out that Kentucky is the northernmost school in the SEC geographically, so it’s really not that far from the Chicago area, which he recruited heavily at both Parkside and Milwaukee and maintains strong connections to.

As far as the players on Kentucky’s roster who were recruited by the previous coaching staff, Fabiano said it’ll take time to instill his culture. The Wildcats went 7-10-2 this fall and have had six straight losing seasons, so the players knew a change was possible.

“Just really trying to create that culture of, there was a change for a reason,” Fabiano said. “They weren’t getting the results on the field, and it’s more or less, can you have those kids buy into that belief that you’re going to turn the program around, as a group?”

Local connections

One of the trickiest parts of the taking the job, Fabiano acknowledged, will be moving.

He’s lived with his family in Somers for a long time, so it’s obviously a big change. Fabiano said he can train with his program for eight hours per week starting Jan. 21, so he said he’ll move down to Kentucky and likely find temporary housing before he moves his family down when they can find a permanent residence.

Normal training then begins in mid-February, and the NCAA allows five scrimmages in the spring. The regular season then begins again in August and runs through the fall.

Despite moving to Kentucky, though, Fabiano said he’ll maintain his local ties with Red Star Soccer Club. That’s not going away, he’ll just be stepping back a bit from his role as executive director. He said his two oldest sons will be taking over more of the day-to-day operations of Red Star.

“Just sort of putting that in place with people to run it and just really re-structuring it so it can still serve the community,” Fabiano said. “... So I want to still keep those Kenosha ties in the soccer community.

“... We still have a staff that’s going to stay intact. I’m excited to actually see the next step, because they’ll probably run it better from a business side and a club side than I did.

“I’m basically telling everybody my kids are smarter than I am.”

And given his high level of success in Kenosha and Milwaukee, it wouldn’t be wise to bet against Fabiano doing the same in Kentucky. He’s grateful for that opportunity.

“The people at Kentucky were up front, honest, genuine, and that went a long ways, too,” Fabiano said.

