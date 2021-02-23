Commentary: An unfortunate mistake tarnished the Bradford-Indian Trail classic, but it was an honest one

Therefore, based on the wording in that rule, we can conclude that the officials did not catch the bookkeeping error before the final score was approved. Once that happened, there was nothing that could be done to correct the error.

What next?

That's of little consolation to Bradford, of course, which has a valid claim that Andrews' shot merely should've sent the game to overtime. Indeed, I have seen social media posts suggesting that something like a 3-minute overtime should be played to determine who advances to sectionals.

But the rules don't allow for that, and it's not that simple.

For one, the brackets were settled early Sunday morning, as Indian Trail got the No. 4 seed in its sectional and will play at top-seeded Wauwatosa East on Thursday night. Especially in the COVID-19 era, it's too complicated to shift the logistics of a high school sectional game on short notice.

For another, it's not the fault of Indian Trail's players and coaches that the game officials erred. The Hawks were whistled for 26 fouls to the Red Devils' 10 and were frustrated with the officiating all night, so they have a fair claim to say they also received some bum calls. Why punish those kids after a thrilling win by forcing a deflating return to the court days later?