Commentary: Despite uneven season, Wisconsin men's basketball program is just fine

What a weird season it was for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
When it ended Sunday afternoon with a 76-63 loss to top-seeded Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, it was difficult to establish a consensus of perspective from any of the Badgers’ post-mortems.
On the one hand, they blew out one of college basketball’s blue-bloods in North Carolina on Friday in the first round of the tournament. I don’t care that the Tar Heels were down as a No. 8 seed this season. Ask any Wisconsin fan 25 years ago what they’d have thought if you said an NCAA Tournament blowout win over North Carolina would be viewed as a pleasant surprise, but not really unexpected.
A global pandemic would’ve seemed more likely.
On the other hand, though, the Badgers came into this season with perhaps the most experienced roster in the country after a late-season run catapulted them to the 2019-20 Big Ten title. With giddy hopes of another Final Four run and a preseason No. 7 ranking following them into the season, the Badgers started 10-2 and at one point ascended all the way to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
So viewed through that lens, an 18-13 record, no Big Ten regular-season or tournament title and a second-round tourney exit can be viewed as a major disappointment.
But when you sort through everything that happened this season and take a step back, here’s the truth: Through six seasons under Greg Gard, the Wisconsin program is just about exactly what is was throughout Bo Ryan’s 14-plus-year tenure, which is correctly considered legendary by UW fans.
The Badgers are still very good, just not great. And it’s hard to envision a scenario in which they can go beyond that, at least regularly.
As the Badgers struggled the second half of the season, I heard a lot of chatter and social media talk (for what that’s worth) about how the program is regressing from it was under Ryan and how it had to be “saved.”
Well, let’s get this out of the way right now: Gard isn’t going anywhere soon, and he should be Wisconsin’s coach for as long as he wants to be. He’s reached the NCAA Tournament in four of his six seasons — which would’ve been five if not for the pandemic that wiped out the tournament last year — with two Sweet 16 appearances, a second-round appearance and a Big Ten title.
Is that much different from what the program accomplished under Ryan? Hardly.
Until his last two seasons, when the Badgers made back-to-back Final Fours and came within minutes of a national title, the program was pretty much the same under Ryan as it’s been under Gard.
Ryan made the NCAA Tournament every season he was at UW, something Gard has failed to do just once. Prior to the Final Four teams, here’s Ryan’s NCAA Tournament resume: two first-round losses, five second-round losses, four Sweet 16 appearances and an Elite Eight appearance.
The Badgers did win four Big Ten regular-season titles and three Big Ten Tournament titles under Ryan overall, but you can’t always make apples-to-apples comparisons with that. The Big Ten this season was deeper and tougher than it was perhaps in any of Ryan’s seasons.
Before the Final Four teams, the criticisms of Ryan were typically that his teams played too slow, had too many scoring droughts, couldn’t beat higher seeds in the NCAA Tournament, didn’t have enough top-level talent and couldn’t break into the upper tier of college basketball.
Sound familiar?
But then the entire perception of Ryan’s tenure shifted during the two best seasons in Wisconsin basketball history. Two Final Four runs, an unforgettable national semifinal defeat of a Kentucky team that was trying to become the first 40-0 squad ever and a national championship bid that only fell short in the final minutes against Duke in the title game.
Did Ryan change his entire coaching style and philosophy prior to those two seasons? Of course not. The difference was that he had two NBA lottery picks in Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker. Kaminsky was a late bloomer who wasn’t a big recruit coming out of high school, while Dekker was a blue-chipper who went to Wisconsin because he had always wanted to play for his home-state program.
That’s the kind of good fortune in recruiting it will take to make Wisconsin a Final Four team again.
And there are signs that Gard’s program could be trending that way.
Jonathan Davis just finished off a tantalizing freshman season in which he showed flashes of skill that could one day make him one of the best players in the country. And among a highly-touted recruiting class coming in next season is guard Chucky Hepburn, who had a spectacular prep career in Nebraska.
It’s always hard to predict how recruits will turn out, but in terms of pure talent, Gard has the program in great position.
Yes, this season didn’t turn out the way many had hoped, and I’m sure Gard and his staff would be the first to admit that. But the program is just fine. What Dick Bennett started and Bo Ryan took to a new level isn’t eroding at all.
Maybe the Badgers will never be a true blue blood, but that blood type is rarely acquired by programs who weren’t born with it.
What Wisconsin does have is commendable. If you’re expecting more, then the problem is with your expectations, not the program.