Commentary: Giannis completely changed the course of the Bucks franchise

Oh, how far the Bucks have come.

And I don’t mean this season, in which they’re two wins away from their first NBA championship since 1971. I mean how far the franchise has come from what it was not long ago.

There have been a lot of factors behind the Bucks’ incredible turnaround, but it’s all centered around Giannis. That’s all I could think about Wednesday night as I watched the most incredible live sporting event I’ve ever attended.

It certainly wasn’t always this way, not even close.

I flashed back to the many nights I took in Bucks games at the Bradley Center. The team was usually bad, the weather was usually awful and the Bradley Center — even though I liked it more than most — usually felt like some combination between a concrete parking garage and an abandoned airplane hanger, with a few thousand diehards, free-ticket recipients and opposing fans looking on.

There wasn’t much around the arena, either. Other than a stop at Major Goolsby’s — which, thankfully, still remains as one of the holdovers from the old days — you walked through the cold to the Bradley Center and walked right back to your car after the game, usually a loss.

On June 27, 2013, everything changed.