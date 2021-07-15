Commentary: Giannis completely changed the course of the Bucks franchise

How much can one man change a franchise?
Walk around the sprawling, bustling Deer District in Milwaukee, and you’ll see.
How much can one man change a franchise?
Sit inside the sparkling, three-year old Fiserv Forum and feel the ground quake under you during an NBA Finals game, and you’ll see.
How much can one man change a franchise?
Look around you in the middle of July and see men and women, young and old, dressed head-to-toe in Bucks gear, and you’ll see.
How much can one man change a franchise?
Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo soar in for an unconscionable block from out of nowhere to preserve a lead late in Game 4 of the Finals, then pose along the baseline for a moment to receive thunderous adulation from thousands of the Fiserv faithful.
And, then, you’ll know exactly how much one man can change a franchise.
Fortunate was I, courtesy of a ticket from my incredible wife Bridget, to attend Game 4 on Wednesday night. And let’s just call it that: “Game 4.” Pantheon sporting events need not come with many descriptors. To Wisconsin sports fans, “Game 4” will forevermore be all you need to say in any conversation about Wednesday’s game.
Oh, how far the Bucks have come.
And I don’t mean this season, in which they’re two wins away from their first NBA championship since 1971. I mean how far the franchise has come from what it was not long ago.
There have been a lot of factors behind the Bucks’ incredible turnaround, but it’s all centered around Giannis. That’s all I could think about Wednesday night as I watched the most incredible live sporting event I’ve ever attended.
It certainly wasn’t always this way, not even close.
I flashed back to the many nights I took in Bucks games at the Bradley Center. The team was usually bad, the weather was usually awful and the Bradley Center — even though I liked it more than most — usually felt like some combination between a concrete parking garage and an abandoned airplane hanger, with a few thousand diehards, free-ticket recipients and opposing fans looking on.
There wasn’t much around the arena, either. Other than a stop at Major Goolsby’s — which, thankfully, still remains as one of the holdovers from the old days — you walked through the cold to the Bradley Center and walked right back to your car after the game, usually a loss.
On June 27, 2013, everything changed.
That day, the Bucks selected a gangly 18-year-old from Greece that few knew anything about with the 15th overall pick of the NBA Draft. While his athleticism was intriguing, nobody thought Giannis — regarded as a project at the time — would turn into a two-time MVP and lead the Bucks to a place that nobody thought was ever possible at the moment he was drafted.
But here we are.
Who knows what the future would’ve held for the Bucks if they never drafted Giannis, but without him, there’s no way all of this would’ve happened. The Fiserv Forum, the Deer District, the NBA Finals, soaring merchandise sales, the electric atmosphere, all of it. I’m not saying every bit of this is because of Giannis, but a lot of it sure is.
In terms of comparisons, there’s only one other athlete in Wisconsin sports history who’s precipitated something like this before, and that’s Brett Favre. (In the coaches/administrators category, throw Barry Alvarez in there, too.)
When the Packers traded for Favre, a little-known backup quarterback with the Falcons, prior to the 1992 season, that franchise was going nowhere. Stuck in time and living on the memories of the 1960s glory days of Vince Lombardi, the Packers were an NFL punchline that played in an antiquated stadium in a neighborhood that the NFL had long passed by. They had achieved little success in 25 years, and the team’s very existence going forward could not be certain.
Favre changed all that. Say what you will about him and his eventual ugly divorce with the Packers, but none of what’s happened to the franchise since occurs without Favre’s arrival. Three decades of success, two Super Bowl titles, bunches of playoff wins and division championships, a totally renovated Lambeau Field, a complete makeover of the area around the stadium into a thriving NFL tourist’s paradise — all that started when Favre arrived.
And so it is with Giannis, the Bucks and downtown Milwaukee.
Obviously, the Bucks have not won the title just yet. The Suns are two wins away themselves from their first NBA championship, and they’ll have two of the three possible remaining games in Phoenix.
But whether the Bucks win it all this year or not, the franchise’s upward trajectory is set for years to come as long as they have Giannis, and quite possibly beyond.
I was there for “Game 4,” and I saw how much one man can change a franchise.