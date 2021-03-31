Commentary: Hope springs eternal on Opening Day

If anyone stood up in their living room and sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during a seventh-inning stretch last season, the lyrics may have gone something like this:

Take me in to the ballgame.

Keep me away from the crowd.

Buy me some Lysol and wash your hands

I don’t care if you’re not even sick.

For it’s Zoom, Zoom, Zoom from my home screen

I’m not even dressed, it’s all the same

It’s cough, sneeze, sniffle and you’re out

Until you test negative again.

Well, it’s a new season, and we can all go back to singing the song the way it was written. And we can finally sing it again at the old ballpark.

At least a few thousand of us.

Hope springs eternal with the dawn of a new baseball season, and if there ever was an Opening Day when we needed to feel some hope, it’s this one. We’re still not out of the deep, dark woods of COVID-19 yet, but we’re seeing the light.