Commentary: Hope springs eternal on Opening Day

If anyone stood up in their living room and sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during a seventh-inning stretch last season, the lyrics may have gone something like this:
Take me in to the ballgame.
Keep me away from the crowd.
Buy me some Lysol and wash your hands
I don’t care if you’re not even sick.
For it’s Zoom, Zoom, Zoom from my home screen
I’m not even dressed, it’s all the same
It’s cough, sneeze, sniffle and you’re out
Until you test negative again.
Well, it’s a new season, and we can all go back to singing the song the way it was written. And we can finally sing it again at the old ballpark.
At least a few thousand of us.
Hope springs eternal with the dawn of a new baseball season, and if there ever was an Opening Day when we needed to feel some hope, it’s this one. We’re still not out of the deep, dark woods of COVID-19 yet, but we’re seeing the light.
When Major League Baseball teams throw out the biggest first pitch of all Thursday, they’ll do so in front of fans — limited, of course — once again, and it’ll be the start of a regular 162-game season after last season was reduced to just 60.
After a long year-plus, we’re getting back to normal.
Here are some Opening Day notes for the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and otherwise:
Don’t call it Miller Park
This one will take some getting used to.
The Brewers play in the same stadium, but it’s no longer Miller Park. It’s now American Family Field, and the Brewers will christen the newly-named stadium when they host the Minnesota Twins at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.
Seating capacity to start the season will be between 11,000 and 12,000.
But there is one important caveat: No tailgating.
Brewers fans will have to wait for the renewal of one of the most sacred birthrights of Wisconsinites, the right to grill meats and drink an assorted array of beverages in a parking lot.
In the meantime, will someone try bratwurst a la tailpipe? There’s a first for everything.
One other note: The Brewers and Cubs renew their NL Central rivalry right away this season with a whopping nine April games. The teams play three games at Wrigley Field next week Monday through Wednesday, three games at Miller ... er, American Family Field from April 12-14 and three more at Wrigley Field again from April 23-25.
The Brewers host the White Sox in interleague play from July 23-25.
Sweet home Chicago
When the Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:20 p.m. Thursday at Wrigley Field, it’ll be the first major sporting event with fans in Chicago in over a year.
The last? When the Chicago Blackhawks hosted the San Jose Sharks in an NHL game at the United Center on March 11, 2020.
Wrigley Field will have a capacity of 20 percent to start, which is about 8,000 fans.
The Cubs and White Sox won’t meet for a crosstown series until August. The teams play at Wrigley Field from Aug. 6-8 then head to the south side for a series at Guaranteed Rate Field from Aug. 27-29.
High hopes for Sox
Fresh off a postseason appearance in 2020, the White Sox open a season with high expectations in California when they face the Los Angeles Angels at 9:05 p.m. Thursday.
The Sox play four games in California before a three-game set against the Mariners in Seattle. The home opener is scheduled for next week Thursday against the Kansas City Royals.
Capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field was recently raised to 22 percent, which means 8,935 fans.
Lux in lineup
For the first time in his big-league career, Kenosha native Gavin Lux has made the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Opening Day roster.
The 2016 Indian Trail graduate and first-round pick of the Dodgers that year saw time in the majors in 2019 and 2020, but now he’s on the Opening Day roster for the defending World Series champions and should see plenty of playing time.
According to reports by those who cover the team, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he sees the left-handed-hitting Lux as an everyday player at second base, against both righties and lefties.
The Dodgers open their title defense at 3:10 p.m. Thursday in Colorado against the Rockies, who are slated to start right-hander German Marquez. So it seems a safe bet that Lux will be in the Opening Day starting lineup.
Lux will be back in his home state in short order, as the Brewers host the Dodgers at American Family Field for a four-game set from April 29-May 2. He’ll stay in the area after that when the Dodgers play the Cubs at Wrigley Field from May 3-5.
The Dodgers also wrap up the regular season against the Brewers at Dodger Stadium from Oct. 1-3.
By then, pennants will be on the line, and perhaps the ballparks will be filled to capacity.
After all, you can hope for anything on Opening Day.