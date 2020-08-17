Commentary: Paul Hoffman makes his case (Part 2)

I have to admit: The commentary I’ve run in these pages the last week-plus has been heavily in favor of calling off the fall sports season and somewhat critical of the WIAA’s decision-making process regarding the situation.
On Aug. 5 came “It’s time to push the pause button” by Peter Jackel of the Racine Journal Times. The next day came my column, titled “No school, no sports.” The day after that was “WIAA has bungled the return of fall sports” by Andrew Tucker of the Lake Geneva Regional News. Then on Friday I ran “Time to call games” by Art Kabelowsky of the Wisconsin State Journal.
Not to mention, our paper on Aug. 3 ran an Our View editorial titled “Schools that start fully virtual should not have fall sports.”
In the midst of that bushel of editorializing, Indian Trail football coach Paul Hoffman pleaded with me for a win.
Hoffman and I developed a strong working relationship from the get-go after he took over the Hawks in 2017. In several text exchanges recently, he politely explained to me why he disagreed with our stance that fall sports should not happen if kids are not in the classroom.
But I didn’t just listen to Hoffman’s opinion because I like him. I listened because he knows what he’s talking about.
Yes, obviously Hoffman wants to play because he’s a football coach with a team that’s expected to be very good this season. He has his group to advocate for, including himself. But his argument doesn’t boil down to just, “Because I want to.”
Hoffman, the football coach of the largest public high school in the state, has done extensive research on the topic, mining data from every state in the U.S. on how they’re approaching fall sports. He exchanges information with coaching connections at every level and worked diligently with the KUSD chain of command to fashion protocols for his team’s weight training and contact days.
And Hoffman’s perspective isn’t just that of a football coach. He has his Master’s degree in special education and teaches special ed, so he’s aware of the educational aspects of this predicament.
Tuesday will essentially determine what will happen with fall sports in KUSD this year. At 5:30 p.m., the School Board will review and vote on the district’s proposal to offer fall sports. If the board approves, “low-risk” sports (girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country) can begin immediately and “high-risk” sports (football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball) can begin on Sept. 7, per WIAA regulations.
On Wednesday morning, I sat in Hoffman’s office as he made his case for playing fall sports, specifically football. Here’s Part 2 of what we talked about, topic by topic. Part 1 ran Sunday.
Education
My line of thinking was that with KUSD deciding to start the 2020-21 school year virtually, then sports and all extracurricular activities should not be allowed to proceed yet.
But Hoffman laid out some compelling reasons for why football will help students, parents and teachers all succeed in the challenging landscape of virtual learning. It’ll provide accountability for students who may have less motivation to focus on academics if they’re not being disciplined in the building, he said.
“Football is the great carrot that carries the stick,” Hoffman said. “It keeps kids on line. We talk about this all the time. The accountability portion of athletics provides for students, all the way down to the middle schools. I’m talking to some of my coaches who teach and coach middle school sports as well, is some kids are not good in class. They don’t do anything else other than, ‘I want to do a sport.’ All of a sudden, that motivates them.
“And I don’t care, you can say, ‘Well, why should that (be)?’ It doesn’t matter. It motivates them. Every kid gets motivated by something different. Every kid’s different in that sense. But it motivates them to do better in class, so they get good grades, so they learn, so they get credits, so they can graduate, so they can go on to their next level. Whether it’s trade school, whether it’s college.
“Coaching football, I’ve got some dudes that are going to go on to get their college paid for because of football.”
Hoffman said he works closely with teachers to make sure his players are putting academics first, and that won’t change with virtual learning.
“At the beginning of every school year, I send an email to all the teachers,” he said. “’Here’s our roster. If you have a football player on there and they’re not acting right or they’re struggling, please let us know. I’m here to back you up. They’re here to do well in class. They’re student-athletes. Student first.’
“And so teachers love that, because they’ll send me an email. They’ll give me a call. They’ll grab me in the hallway. ... Sometimes, just like with my son, just the threat of a consequence is enough to get it going.”
Hoffman also talked about the work he’s done on the mental health side of special education. One of the major concerns about virtual learning is how at-risk kids will keep up when they’re not in the safe confines of school, a problem that’s certainly made me question if virtual learning will do more harm than good.
Sports would at least provide at-risk kids with a safe environment for part of the day.
“I’ve got players on this team, I don’t know where they’re getting their next meal,” Hoffman said. “The biggest thing for our kids is the American Pediatrics Association said this a long time ago, kids need to get back to school because the risk of the mental health of our students outweighs the possible consequences of them getting the coronavirus.”
In my previous column, I also argued that if sports are allowed to proceed, then extracurriculars like music and drama would have to be allowed to proceed, too, if they wish. You can’t allow one and not the other.
To Hoffman, that’s fine. He’s all for those programs proceeding if they can follow safe protocols and find a way to continue.
“I was a kid that did band,” Hoffman said. “I did swing choir. I was in musicals. I had leads in musicals. I understand that side of it. We have a ton of kids that do both.
“Sure you can call them extracurricular activities, but there are some fundamental differences between band and athletics, between choir and athletics. I don’t have a football class. We have band classes and choir classes.
“I call them coaches, because they are. I look back, I got older, and I’m like, ‘Man, my band director coached the (heck) out of us.’”
High school vs. college
Logically, I argued that if college programs don’t play, then high school programs can’t justify playing, either. All around us, college programs are throwing in the towel this fall.
The Big Ten announced last week it won’t have fall competition. At a local level, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (which contains UW-Parkside) won’t have any fall competition at all and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (which contains Carthage) won’t have any fall conference competition.
Also out is the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which has programs all over the state that many local athletes attend.
But Hoffman said comparing high school to college is “apples to oranges.”
For one, high school athletes are at home the large majority of their lives. College athletes are on campus and travel more, so Hoffman argued the liability to colleges if a COVID-19 outbreak or adverse health situation occurs is far greater.
“At the high school level, our kids are at home,” he said. “They come to us for two hours at practice, they go home. The liability isn’t as great from the legal standpoint. The benefits are much greater. We can offer them a benefit and not add much a a risk.”
There’s also a stark financial difference that Hoffman discussed. The cost for small colleges to test athletes and ensure their safety might be too expensive to even justify playing. For major conference schools, the loss of revenue by not having 100,000 fans packed into a football stadium creates budget deficits if those programs — which operate at a huge cost — still play.
“We don’t need to put butts in the stands,” Hoffman said. “We can run a season and not have a fan in the stands. That’s fine. We’re budgeted differently. We’re through the tax system. Our budgets don’t change by how many butts we have in the seats. Our budgets don’t change by how well our programs are doing.”
In the end, whether we agree on all points or not, I’m deeply grateful to Hoffman for sitting down with me to explain his reasoning. What we certainly agreed on is that it’s completely unproductive to dig your heels into one side and yell.
The answer, like usual, lies in the middle.
And to Hoffman, if those involved in sports want to play and prove they can do it safely, why not let them?
“I’ll tell my team and I’ll tell my coaches, ‘If we get the green light, we’re going ahead. We’re going to do it in the fall,’” he said. “And if anybody has any sort of apprehensions and they don’t want to do it because they’re scared of what might happen, feel free to take the year off. Nothing to be held against. We’ll see you next year. I’m fine with that.
“... But why would we hold a group of kids back that have proven we can do it as safe as we can? It’s not perfect, but it’s as safe as we can. Why would we hold them back because other people don’t like it?
“Where’s the logic there? I don’t see it.”
