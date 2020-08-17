Commentary: Paul Hoffman makes his case (Part 2)

But Hoffman laid out some compelling reasons for why football will help students, parents and teachers all succeed in the challenging landscape of virtual learning. It’ll provide accountability for students who may have less motivation to focus on academics if they’re not being disciplined in the building, he said.

“Football is the great carrot that carries the stick,” Hoffman said. “It keeps kids on line. We talk about this all the time. The accountability portion of athletics provides for students, all the way down to the middle schools. I’m talking to some of my coaches who teach and coach middle school sports as well, is some kids are not good in class. They don’t do anything else other than, ‘I want to do a sport.’ All of a sudden, that motivates them.

“And I don’t care, you can say, ‘Well, why should that (be)?’ It doesn’t matter. It motivates them. Every kid gets motivated by something different. Every kid’s different in that sense. But it motivates them to do better in class, so they get good grades, so they learn, so they get credits, so they can graduate, so they can go on to their next level. Whether it’s trade school, whether it’s college.

“Coaching football, I’ve got some dudes that are going to go on to get their college paid for because of football.”