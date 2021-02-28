Commentary: The high school basketball playoffs provided a beautiful dose of 'normal' to life

With all due respect to every other sport — because they all have great features about them — there’s nothing to me better than the high school basketball playoffs.
And Thursday night at Wauwatosa East, well, that was something special for me.
It may sound silly to non-sports fans, but those of us who live, breathe and eat sports mark our time by the rhythms of different athletic seasons. So for me, late February and early March means the din of a high school gymnasium, two basketball teams going at it with their seasons on the line and two crowds cheering in alternate waves and trying to will their teams to advance through the brackets.
Which is why Thursday’s WIAA Division-1 boys sectional semifinal between Indian Trail and Wauwatosa East was so great. The Hawks nearly upset the second-ranked team in the state before succumbing, 57-53, but it was a splendid performance, and the game was magnificent.
I’m not sure what the Wauwatosa regulations are for how many people can be allowed in a gym, but Thursday night felt as close to “normal” as I’ve felt at a sporting event in a year. There were student sections on each side, a large throng of parents and adult supporters and even cheerleaders at halftime.
And I’ve gotten so used to masks that I don’t notice them anymore.
The point is that I, like everyone else, has learned over the last year not to take things for granted. My work cycle the past 12 months has included no games at all last spring, the cancellation of most of Kenosha’s summer sporting events — save golf tournaments and an altered Kenosha Kingfish season — a delay to the start of high school football season and the fall sports, delays and interruptions to the winter season and, throughout all of it, a limited-fan atmosphere that’s made everything feel so tepid.
Throw in the coverage I did of the civil unrest in Kenosha in late August and just everything in general that COVID-19 has altered in life, and it’s been a calendar year a million miles removed from “normal.”
Which puts me in the same boat as everyone else, of course.
But on Thursday night, everything was the same as it ever was for a couple hours. It was postseason basketball at it’s finest.
Great coaching job
And I would be remiss not to mention the job done by Indian Trail coach Al Anderson. I’ve known Al for years, and I know how much he’s contributed to basketball at the grassroots level in this city.
I also know that he doesn’t like to play zone defense.
But against a heavily-favored opponent with size and athleticism that the Hawks couldn’t match, Anderson knew he had no choice. So he went with a zone to slow down the Red Raiders, and his players executed it to perfection.
It was one heck of a coaching job, and the Hawks didn’t lose because they didn’t execute. They lost simply because a great opponent made some great plays down the stretch.
“I told them to win the game, we had to be in the 50s,” Anderson said after the game. “We were in the 50s, and we just didn’t score enough points. ... There’s no way if it got into the 60s, 70s or 80s we were going to win this basketball game.
“I tell the kids all the time, you defend every opponent different, you play every opponent different, everyone brings something different to the table. It’s our job as coaches to scout that and see what gives us the best chance to win.”
Gap before spring
Indian Trail was also the final high school team, boys or girls, left standing in the county, so the high school basketball season is over for me. Only the WIAA Division-1 State Gymnastics Meet on Saturday was left for high school winter sports as I wrote this.
The WIAA schedule has a gap this year between the end of winter sports and the start of spring sports in order to allow schools that opted out of the 2020 fall season to play a short spring schedule during the gap. Since all of our county schools participated in the fall, that means there’s some time off before the always busy spring high school season cranks up around here later in March.
But I’m grateful we got some classic playoff basketball. Everyone needs some “normal” in their lives, so in my little corner of the world, Thursday night represented a return to normal that will hopefully just keep growing from here on out.
Most importantly, I’m happy for the student-athletes that are getting to play again, and so is everyone else.
“I’m happy for the kids,” Bradford boys coach Greg Leech said after his team’s regional final loss to Indian Trail last Saturday. “... We have a lot of guys that just wanted to get a chance on the floor, so I’m thankful that they were able to get out and have a season.
“I think we played 15 games. I didn’t expect 15 games, so I’m happy for them. I’m happy that they got a chance to get out and play the game that they love.”
The game I love, too.