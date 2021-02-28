Commentary: The high school basketball playoffs provided a beautiful dose of 'normal' to life

The point is that I, like everyone else, has learned over the last year not to take things for granted. My work cycle the past 12 months has included no games at all last spring, the cancellation of most of Kenosha’s summer sporting events — save golf tournaments and an altered Kenosha Kingfish season — a delay to the start of high school football season and the fall sports, delays and interruptions to the winter season and, throughout all of it, a limited-fan atmosphere that’s made everything feel so tepid.

Throw in the coverage I did of the civil unrest in Kenosha in late August and just everything in general that COVID-19 has altered in life, and it’s been a calendar year a million miles removed from “normal.”

Which puts me in the same boat as everyone else, of course.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

But on Thursday night, everything was the same as it ever was for a couple hours. It was postseason basketball at it’s finest.

Great coaching job

And I would be remiss not to mention the job done by Indian Trail coach Al Anderson. I’ve known Al for years, and I know how much he’s contributed to basketball at the grassroots level in this city.

I also know that he doesn’t like to play zone defense.