Conferences grapple with 30-day contact rule

The eight Kenosha County high schools sanctioned by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for spring sports must decide whether they'll hold competitions for spring-sport athletes through an unrestricted summer contact period.
On Tuesday, the WIAA Board of Control voted to officially cancel all 2020 spring competitions and tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spring sports season, which was suspended late on March 12 when the end of the boys and girls basketball postseasons were canceled, never got started.
However, the WIAA also expanded its summer contact policy to allow for 30 days for spring coaches, if they include seniors who never got to compete in their final season. The 30-day rule will allow spring athletes to have some type of summer competition if the WIAA rules that it's safe.
That leaves individual conferences and school districts around the state to decide if it's feasible for spring athletes to compete this summer when athletes and coaches, for example, would have to sacrifice time during their summer break and graduated seniors would be playing for schools they're no longer students at.
On Thursday, the Big Eight Conference and the Madison Metropolitan School District both announced that they will not hold competitions for spring sports during the 30-day summer contact period.
The eight Kenosha County schools are spread over four conferences, Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail in the Southeast Conference, Wilmot and Central in the Southern Lakes Conference, St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran in the Metro Classic Conference and Christian Life in the Midwest Classic Conference.
Christian Life athletic director Troy Tennyson said the Midwest Classic Conference met Thursday and decided that it won't sanction any competitions this summer. Each school, however, may still do something.
"Some of the schools find it impossible to play this summer for various reasons," Tennyson said. "However, if the governor allows activity to open up, some of the schools discussed the possibility of playing one-day round-robin games in different sports throughout the 30 days. The ADs in the conference feel some of the sports may be difficult to field a team if athletes are playing a club sport this summer."
Tennyson said that CLS has made no decisions itself but would consider playing round-robin games if it's safe. For that to even be considered, Tennyson said Phase III of Gov. Tony Evers' Badger Bounce Back plan would have to be reached.
"While we are eager to allow our student-athletes to have an opportunity to play, we will always have the safety and well-being of our students at the forefront of any decision our school makes," Tennyson said.
The Southeast Conference, meanwhile, is meeting Monday to have initial discussions, Kenosha Unified School District Coordinator of Athletics Bryan Mogensen confirmed. Mogensen also said KUSD has not made a decision yet as a district.
The Southern Lakes Conference met Thursday, and Wilmot athletic director Herm Christiansen said the ADs agreed to go back to their coaches to see what they want to do before developing a plan this week.
"Whatever we do would obviously be very different than our regular spring season," Christiansen said. "We have to factor in club sports, jobs, fall and winter contact time and of course the start of the fall season. Ultimately, we would love to give the seniors one more shot at being on a field before they hang up their shoes, but what that looks like right now is really up in the air."
Added Central athletic director Jon Lindh: "We found out about this decision at the same time as the general public, and there are a lot of logistics to sort through before any determination is made."
Shoreland athletic director Matt Grow said the Metro Classic Conference has not made a decision.
"Each school and their administration will make that determination locally," said Grow, also the coach of Shoreland's girls soccer team, a spring sport. "I for one will be getting my soccer team together. I am fairly certain my baseball and softball teams will as well."
