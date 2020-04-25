Conferences grapple with 30-day contact rule

The Southeast Conference, meanwhile, is meeting Monday to have initial discussions, Kenosha Unified School District Coordinator of Athletics Bryan Mogensen confirmed. Mogensen also said KUSD has not made a decision yet as a district.

The Southern Lakes Conference met Thursday, and Wilmot athletic director Herm Christiansen said the ADs agreed to go back to their coaches to see what they want to do before developing a plan this week.

"Whatever we do would obviously be very different than our regular spring season," Christiansen said. "We have to factor in club sports, jobs, fall and winter contact time and of course the start of the fall season. Ultimately, we would love to give the seniors one more shot at being on a field before they hang up their shoes, but what that looks like right now is really up in the air."

Added Central athletic director Jon Lindh: "We found out about this decision at the same time as the general public, and there are a lot of logistics to sort through before any determination is made."

Shoreland athletic director Matt Grow said the Metro Classic Conference has not made a decision.