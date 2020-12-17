Cooks off to hot start at Mississippi St.

After a year off, St. Joseph graduate Sidney Cooks is back on the court.

She's not wasting any time putting the ball in the basket.

After sitting out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, Cooks is now able to play for the Mississippi State women's basketball team, and the Bulldogs have started the 6-foot-4 redshirt junior forward/center in all four of their games thus far.

Cooks has responded, averaging 11.5 points per game, third-most on the team, and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

In the Bulldogs' 103-76 victory over Troy on Monday night in Starkville, Miss., Cooks put on the best shooting display of her career, draining six 3-pointers on her way to a career-high 26 points. It was a welcome shooting night for Cooks, who shot 8-of-20 over her first three games with Mississippi State before Monday's 10-of-17 performance.

Perhaps it was inevitable that Cooks would have to knock off some rust, though. She spent her first two seasons at Michigan State before transferring, so she had to watch from the sidelines last season. Now the second-oldest player on the Bulldogs' roster, Cooks is happy to be playing again.

