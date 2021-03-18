Cooks transferring from Mississippi State

As she pursues a law degree, Sidney Cooks will use her final year of women's college basketball eligibility with a new program.
The former St. Joseph star announced via Twitter on Thursday morning that she's transferring from Mississippi State after two years with the program. Cooks originally attended Michigan State out of high school and played there for two seasons before transferring to Mississippi State.
Cooks played for the Bulldogs this season after sitting out a year due to NCAA transfer rules, but now she'll conclude her college career with a third program.
On Twitter, Cooks said she'll earn her undergraduate degree in political science from Mississippi State in May and then intends to move on to law school, something not offered at Mississippi State. She has one year of eligibility left for basketball.
Saying thanks
Cooks addressed "Bulldog Nation" in her tweet, thanking the Mississippi State program. She specifically mentioned the support she was given when her hometown fell into civil unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23.
Cooks spoke on the Mississippi State campus in support of Black Lives Matter after the incident, noting her parents live close to where Blake was shot.
"I want to thank you for your support and encouragement these last two years," Cooks wrote. "From my time on the court to the emotional support shown during the events this past summer, you all have always been there for me.
"... I will be transferring for my final year of eligibility so I can pursue my dream of going to law school. Thank you to my teammates and lifelong friends for all the great memories we made together. Thank you to all my coaches who helped me grow on and off the court. Mississippi State and this community will always hold a special place in my heart!"
Cooks played in all 19 games for Mississippi State this season, making 15 starts. She averaged 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game and shot 35.9 percent from the field, including 31.1 percent from 3-point range.
Her biggest game came against Troy on Dec. 14 when she scored a career-high 26 points, including six 3s.
The Bulldogs were ranked in the Top 25 earlier in the season but finished with a 10-9 record and didn't reach the NCAA Tournament after a loss to LSU in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on March 4.
In two seasons at Michigan State, Cooks averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and played in two NCAA Tournament games in 2019.
Cooks was a highly-touted five-star recruit coming out of St. Joseph, where she led the Lancers to a WIAA Division-4 state runner-up finish during her junior season of 2015-16. She finished with 1,920 career points, which was the all-time Kenosha County record for girls until Shoreland Lutheran's Chelby Koker broke it in 2019.
Cooks played in the 2017 McDonald's All-American Game as a senior, becoming just the third girls basketball player from Wisconsin to receive that distinction.