County athletes qualify for State Swim Meet

Additionally, those four also comprised the Badger Combined 400 freestyle relay team that placed second at sectionals in 3:37.54, fast enough to place them in the second heat at state.

Bunker, meanwhile, placed third at sectionals in the 50 freestyle (24.52) and second in the 100 butterfly (58.67), good enough to get her into the first heat at state in both events.

It's a return trip to state for Bunker in the 50 freestyle. She medaled in the event last year with a sixth-place finish. Bunker also qualified for state in the 100 backstroke each of the past two years but did not compete in the event at sectionals this year.

Also making a return trip to state is Banaszak, who posted a score of 394.75 to place second in diving at sectionals, good enough to reach the state field. Banaszak placed 15th in diving last year at state as a sophomore.

Tremper senior Grace Corcoran (376.6) and Tremper sophomore Teiya Brewster (372.5) finished third and fourth, respectively, in diving at sectionals, falling a bit shy of qualifying for state.

Indian Trail junior Mia Walker had a couple top-four finishes at sectionals as well, tying for fourth in the the 200 freestyle (2:01.58) and placing fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:01.09).