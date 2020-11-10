County athletes qualify for State Swim Meet

Four county athletes will compete Saturday in the WIAA Division-1 State Girls Swimming and Diving Meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Tremper senior Jasper Bunker qualified for state in two individual events out of this past Saturday's sectional at Muskego, Indian Trail junior Joanne Banaszak qualified in diving, Central freshman Mackenzie Thomas qualified in two individual events and two relays for the Badger Combined team and Central sophomore Zoe McNeill qualified in two relays for Badger Combined.
The diving competition begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the swimming competition scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.
The winners in each event from this past Saturday's four sectionals qualified for state, along with the next 12 fastest times or scores overall from the sectionals.
Thomas won two individuals events and was part of a winning relay team at the Muskego sectional for Badger Combined, which includes swimmers from Central, Wilmot, Big Foot, Williams Bay and Lake Geneva Badger.
Thomas won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.84 seconds and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.15. She will be in the second heat of both events at state, and her sectional times in each event were the fourth-fastest qualifying times in the state field.
Thomas was also on the 200 freestyle relay team that includes McNeill, senior Lauren O'Brien and sophomore Callie Ceshker and won the event with a Muskego pool-record time of 1:37.39. That was the third-fastest state qualifying time and places them in the second heat at state.
Additionally, those four also comprised the Badger Combined 400 freestyle relay team that placed second at sectionals in 3:37.54, fast enough to place them in the second heat at state.
Bunker, meanwhile, placed third at sectionals in the 50 freestyle (24.52) and second in the 100 butterfly (58.67), good enough to get her into the first heat at state in both events.
It's a return trip to state for Bunker in the 50 freestyle. She medaled in the event last year with a sixth-place finish. Bunker also qualified for state in the 100 backstroke each of the past two years but did not compete in the event at sectionals this year.
Also making a return trip to state is Banaszak, who posted a score of 394.75 to place second in diving at sectionals, good enough to reach the state field. Banaszak placed 15th in diving last year at state as a sophomore.
Tremper senior Grace Corcoran (376.6) and Tremper sophomore Teiya Brewster (372.5) finished third and fourth, respectively, in diving at sectionals, falling a bit shy of qualifying for state.
Indian Trail junior Mia Walker had a couple top-four finishes at sectionals as well, tying for fourth in the the 200 freestyle (2:01.58) and placing fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:01.09).
Badger Combined placed second in the team standings at sectionals with 362.5 points, behind only Muskego's 422. Indian Trail was fifth with 211 points, Tremper was seventh with 141 and Bradford placed ninth with 104.
