County golf courses open for season

The 2020 golf season at Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course began Thursday, County Executive Jim Kreuser announced earlier this week.

"Spring is here — it's time to hit the links," Kreuser said in a news release. "And there's no better place to do that than Kenosha County's two terrific golf facilities."

At Brighton Dale, PGA professional and general manager for golf operations Dan Drier said the 7,000-yard White Birch Course has been fully upgraded to the specifications of the masterplan designed by Lohman Quitno Golf Design and implemented over the last couple years.

"The White Birch now boasts the best bunkers in Wisconsin after reconstruction and installation of Better Billy Bunker liners and Fredonia Bunker Sand in all of them," Drier said. "The masterplan has created a very challenging yet player-friendly course that is always in great condition, at a fantastic value."

Brighton Dale also features the 6,700-yard Blue Spruce Course and the 3,500-yard, nine-hole Red Pines Course.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

At Petrifying Springs, meanwhile, Drier said continuous cart paths will be completed this season. The course, an 18-hole, 6,000-yard track, has been voted the community's favorite seven years running in the Kenosha News Best of Kenosha County awards.