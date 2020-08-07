County Open: Engle trying to make it four straight Men's County Open titles

Travis Engle will try to make it four titles in a row when the 68th annual Men’s County Open tees it up Saturday and Sunday at Brighton Dale Links.
The two-round event will be played Saturday on the Blue Spruce Course and Sunday on the White Birch Course. Tee times begin at 8 a.m. each day.
Engle completed a four-shot win over Daniel DePrey last year to win his third straight County Open title. It was also his fourth title in the last five years and his fifth in the last 12.
Engle, a Kansas native who played at Bethany College and was the runner-up in the 2001 Kansas State Amateur, has had an impressive summer on the Wisconsin amateur circuit. He reached the round of 16 in the WSGA Match Play Championship at The Club at Strawberry Creek and tied for eighth in the 119th State Amateur Championship, held at Milwaukee Country Club in late July.
Engle will be in Saturday’s first group, teeing off at 8 a.m. with former Central standout Zach Kramer and DePrey, who played at UW-Parkside.
Other notables in the field include Danny Sanicki and Steven Sanicki, both sophomores-to-be on the Parkside men’s golf team, as well as former Men’s City Open champion Joe Torcaso.
And it wouldn’t be a County Open without Mark Olsen, the “Dean of the Greens.” Olsen, the head boys golf coach at Central and the former head men’s golf coach at Parkside who’s now a volunteer assistant with the Rangers, has played in every County Open since 1964 and is in this year’s field for the 57th time.
After Saturday’s first round, the players will be divided into three flights — Championship, Flight A and Flight B — for Sunday’s final round, based on Saturday’s scores. There are 63 players in the field, compared to 68 last year.
