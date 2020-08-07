County Open: Engle trying to make it four straight Men's County Open titles

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Travis Engle will try to make it four titles in a row when the 68th annual Men’s County Open tees it up Saturday and Sunday at Brighton Dale Links.

The two-round event will be played Saturday on the Blue Spruce Course and Sunday on the White Birch Course. Tee times begin at 8 a.m. each day.

Engle completed a four-shot win over Daniel DePrey last year to win his third straight County Open title. It was also his fourth title in the last five years and his fifth in the last 12.

Engle, a Kansas native who played at Bethany College and was the runner-up in the 2001 Kansas State Amateur, has had an impressive summer on the Wisconsin amateur circuit. He reached the round of 16 in the WSGA Match Play Championship at The Club at Strawberry Creek and tied for eighth in the 119th State Amateur Championship, held at Milwaukee Country Club in late July.

Engle will be in Saturday’s first group, teeing off at 8 a.m. with former Central standout Zach Kramer and DePrey, who played at UW-Parkside.

Other notables in the field include Danny Sanicki and Steven Sanicki, both sophomores-to-be on the Parkside men’s golf team, as well as former Men’s City Open champion Joe Torcaso.