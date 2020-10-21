County runners advance to D-1 cross country sectionals

The Indian Trail boys and girls teams, the Tremper girls team and four additional individuals from Kenosha County advanced to the WIAA Division-1 cross country sectionals by qualifying out of a subsectional Tuesday at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.

In a new format this year designed to limit the numbers of runners at events, subsectionals were added to the postseason schedule to thin out the sectional field.

The top two teams and the top five individuals from non-qualifying teams at Tuesday's subsectional advanced to Saturday's sectional hosted by South Milwaukee at Grant Park.

The Hawks placed second in the boys team standings, behind Lake Geneva Badger, and first in the girls team standings to send both squads through to sectionals. The Trojans, meanwhile, finished second in the girls team standings to advance in that field.

Additionally, Central junior Will Allen finished second in 16 minutes, 19.46 seconds to advance individually in the boys field, while Tremper senior Nathaniel Jackson also advanced by finishing eighth in 17:24.83.

The top two teams and top five individuals from non-qualifying teams at Saturday's sectional will advance to the State Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 31 at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.