County runners advance to D-1 cross country sectionals

The Indian Trail boys and girls teams, the Tremper girls team and four additional individuals from Kenosha County advanced to the WIAA Division-1 cross country sectionals by qualifying out of a subsectional Tuesday at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
In a new format this year designed to limit the numbers of runners at events, subsectionals were added to the postseason schedule to thin out the sectional field.
The top two teams and the top five individuals from non-qualifying teams at Tuesday's subsectional advanced to Saturday's sectional hosted by South Milwaukee at Grant Park.
The Hawks placed second in the boys team standings, behind Lake Geneva Badger, and first in the girls team standings to send both squads through to sectionals. The Trojans, meanwhile, finished second in the girls team standings to advance in that field.
Additionally, Central junior Will Allen finished second in 16 minutes, 19.46 seconds to advance individually in the boys field, while Tremper senior Nathaniel Jackson also advanced by finishing eighth in 17:24.83.
The top two teams and top five individuals from non-qualifying teams at Saturday's sectional will advance to the State Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 31 at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
For the Indian Trail boys Tuesday, junior Keegan Meier ran to a third-place finish overall with a time of 16:53.8.
Also scoring for the Hawks were junior Chad Helmke (15th, 17:38.81), junior Nick Klinkhammer (17th, 17:42.57), junior Nick Fonk (19th, 18:03.1) and senior Logan Schultz (22nd, 18:11.13).
With Allen leading the way, the Central boys barely missed out on qualifying as a team, as the Falcons finished just 14 points behind Indian Trail for third place in the nine-team boys field.
Senior Dylan Hartnek finished 12th for Central with a time of 17:27.1, while junior Dan Koffen placed 13th in 17:34.49.
Tremper was behind Central in fourth place, and senior Owen West came a fingernail away from joining his teammate Jackson in qualifying for sectionals individually. With a time of 17:25.24, West finished 11th and just one-tenth of a second behind Union Grove senior Jake Matuszek, who grabbed the last individual qualifying spot.
Bradford, meanwhile, placed sixth in the team standings and was led by sophomore Zackery Meyer, who finished 18th with a time of 17:57.72.
Wilmot placed seventh in the team standings, led by freshman Cael Handorf's 24th-place finish in 18:20.68.
Badger sophomore Jackson Albanese was the top boys finisher with a time of 16:18.31.
County runners not mentioned who factored into team scores were sophomore Lucas Sternberg and senior Frank Quinones (Central); senior Colin Mossman, sophomore Nathan Johnson and senior Andrew Stich (Tremper); sophomore Eli Fredrickson, junior Noah Bliss, senior Isaac Sens and sophomore Owen Erickson (Bradford); and sophomore Josh Melka, sophomore Kieran Kendall, sophomore Caleb Bruley and senior Christian Obertin (Wilmot).
Girls
Indian Trail got three top-10 finishes in winning the girls team title, as senior Addie Monk placed third in 20:33.34, freshman Kate Hermann was seventh in 20:49.17 and sophomore Alissa Taylor placed ninth in 20:53.68.
For Tremper, junior Jayden Ingram took fourth in 20:42.86 and freshman Tess Callahan placed sixth in 20:43.95.
Wilmot sophomore Amber Blount, meanwhile, advanced to sectionals individually by placing second with a time of 20:26.17, while Central junior Ariana Eiler also advanced by finishing fifth in 20:43.59.
Union Grove sophomore Riley Kayler won the girls individual title in 19:37.74.
Contributing to Indian Trail's winning team score in addition to the aforementioned runners were junior Payton Scoggin (16th, 21:27.59) and freshman Riya Patel (24th, 22:08.3).
Adding to Tremper's team score were junior Faith Marschel (15th, 21:19.59), senior Jamie Pena (20th, 21:39.77) and senior Sofia Ricker (22nd, 21:43.02).
With Eiler leading the way and freshman Abbey Hart placing 14th with a time of 21:07.78, the Falcons took fifth in the eight-team girls standings.
Bradford placed sixth and was led by an 17th-place finish from senior Maya Herzog (21:02.59) and an 18th-place finish from sophomore Shelby Prince (21:35.77).
Wilmot finished eighth in the team standings.
County runners not mentioned who factored into team scores were freshman Julia MacIntyre, freshman Margaret Gillmore and senior Kelsi Santos (Central); sophomore Kalia Stibeck, senior Simona Tenuta and senior Abigail Plebanek (Bradford); and sophomore Emilee Olenick, senior Helena Gomez, sophomore Olivia Raymond and senior Isabelle Stypla (Wilmot).
