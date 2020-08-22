 Skip to main content
County schools ready for fall sports schedules
High School Sports

County schools ready for fall sports schedules

The decision reached Tuesday by the Kenosha Unified School Board to proceed with fall sports meant that the “big three” high schools in Kenosha County — Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail — will play this season.

But those are just three of the eight schools in the county that participate in WIAA fall sports.

Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail compete in the Southeast Conference, which is now putting the finishing touches on its fall athletic schedule, according to SEC Commissioner Dan Owens. The other five county schools, however, have been settling into their schedules since the WIAA on July 24 voted to start “low-risk” sports on Aug. 17 and “high-risk” sports on Sept. 7.

County public schools Central and Wilmot participate in the Southern Lakes Conference. Private schools Shoreland Lutheran, St. Joseph and Christian Life participate in the Metro Classic and Midwest Classic conferences, with conference realignment in football this offseason altering the make-up of those two conferences for that sport.

All five of the county schools besides Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail followed WIAA guidelines for the resumption of fall sports. This past Monday they began participation in the “low-risk” sports of girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming (Shoreland, St. Joseph and Christian Life don’t participate in that sport) and boys and girls cross country, while they’ll begin participation in the “high-risk” sports of football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball on Sept. 7 or Sept. 8, if they take Labor Day off.

Here’s a closer look at how the fall seasons are shaping up for the five county schools other than Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail:

Southern Lakes Conference

Central Athletic Director Jon Lindh said his athletes will be participating as normal.

“We are planning on offering all fall sports that we typically offer during the fall,” he said.

The SLC also tried to alter the schedules for “low-risk” sports as little as possible.

“We kept our schedules as intact as possible for the ‘low-risk’ sports,” Lindh said. “Obviously, we had a few alterations as some tournaments were canceled as districts decided to go virtual to start the school year.

“Cross country’s schedule was greatly impacted, as many county and city parks throughout the state have banned large gatherings. To accommodate for the canceled meets, we have added a few conference quads in their place.”

In the “high-risk” sports, Lindh said the SLC voted to play conference-only schedules. Girls and boys volleyball teams will play a double-round robin against each conference opponent, while football teams will play a seven-game schedule beginning Sept. 25 and ending Nov. 6. Conference football games originally scheduled to be played before the season’s start date was changed were moved to the end of the season.

The Central and Wilmot football teams square off Oct. 9 at Central, which is Week 3.

Football realignment

In all sports other than football, Shoreland and St. Joseph remain in the Metro Classic Conference, while Christian Life remains in the Midwest Classic Conference.

But conference realignment for football, in order to keep schools of comparable sizes competing in the same conferences, altered the Metro Classic and Midwest Classic conferences.

St. Joseph is now in the Midwest Classic Conference for football, along with Christian Life. They join Brookfield Academy, Burlington Catholic Central, Whitefish Bay Dominican, Living Word Lutheran, Racine Lutheran and HOPE School, which has opted out of the season.

The Lancers and Eagles play their first games on Sept. 26, which is a Saturday, and conclude on Nov. 6. With HOPE Christian bowing out, as of now Christian Life has six games on its schedule, but CLS Athletic Director Troy Tennyson said he’ll try to schedule a game for Week 2, which is when the Eagles would’ve played HOPE.

St. Joseph has already scheduled an opponent in place of HOPE and will host Watertown Luther Prep at Ameche Field in Week 5.

St. Joseph and Christian Life will play each other in Week 6, on Oct. 30 at a location to be determined.

Shoreland, meanwhile, remains in the Metro Classic Conference for football, along with Brown Deer, Lake Country Lutheran, Greendale Martin Luther, Racine St. Catherine’s, Saint Francis, St. Thomas More and University School of Milwaukee.

The Pacers have a seven-game schedule beginning Sept. 25 and ending Nov. 6.

Other sports

Tennyson said schedules in the Midwest Classic Conference are still being re-worked, since they were made last January.

The CLS cross country team will compete in most of its regularly scheduled meets, Tennyson said, while the boys soccer and girls volleyball teams will play mostly conference games with some non-conference games sprinkled in. Milwaukee Messmer opted out of boys soccer season and Messmer and HOPE opted out of girls volleyball.

As far as Shoreland and St. Joseph in sports other than football, Shoreland Athletic Director Matt Grow confirmed that the Metro Classic Conference plans to play conference-only schedules.

