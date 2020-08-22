County schools ready for fall sports schedules

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The decision reached Tuesday by the Kenosha Unified School Board to proceed with fall sports meant that the “big three” high schools in Kenosha County — Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail — will play this season.

But those are just three of the eight schools in the county that participate in WIAA fall sports.

Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail compete in the Southeast Conference, which is now putting the finishing touches on its fall athletic schedule, according to SEC Commissioner Dan Owens. The other five county schools, however, have been settling into their schedules since the WIAA on July 24 voted to start “low-risk” sports on Aug. 17 and “high-risk” sports on Sept. 7.

County public schools Central and Wilmot participate in the Southern Lakes Conference. Private schools Shoreland Lutheran, St. Joseph and Christian Life participate in the Metro Classic and Midwest Classic conferences, with conference realignment in football this offseason altering the make-up of those two conferences for that sport.