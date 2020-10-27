County sends parade of runners to D-1 State Cross Country Meet

It certainly was a remarkable performance all around for the county, and especially for the Hawks, who sent both their teams to state. It's the third consecutive state appearance for the Indian Trail boys program and the first for the girls program since 2018.

"I am extremely proud of this group," Indian Trail coach Brian Vanderhoef said. "There was so much unknown this season. But they were patient and coachable, worked hard for each other, and now they get the opportunity to see all their hard work pay off."

In the girls field, Indian Trail was edged out only by Tremper, which ran a splendid race to win the sectional and qualify for state for the first time since 2011.

"All season long, Indian Trail had been beating us by a few points, but our finish times kept improving," Tremper coach Chuck Bradley said. "(Saturday) we felt it was our turn to win. We had a great week of practice, our spirits were high and we were ready.

"I told the girls before the race began that even though they couldn't control what the competition was doing, they could control how they would respond. It was a great team effort with all the girls recording their fastest times of the season."