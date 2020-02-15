County wrestlers advance to sectional round

There certainly will be no shortage of a Kenosha County feel to next weekend's WIAA sectional wrestling tournaments.

A total of 44 wrestlers from eight county schools earned a trip to the next round after three regional meets Saturday.

Christian Life leads the pack with a total of 10 sectional qualifiers, as the Eagles claimed their eighth straight Division-3 regional crown at Parkview.

Eight Eagles left Parkview with regional titles.

Finishing first were Troy Dolphin (113), Nathan Calabrese (120), Javis Pinter (126), Harley Rivera (132), Kade Pinter (138), Sam Wilson (145), Isaiah Hernandez (220) and Evan Grubbs (285).

Christian Life tallied 281 points to win the team title, followed by Parkview with 194 and Deerfield with 134. St. Joseph was fourth with 94.5 points.

In Division-1 regional action at Central, Indian Trail is sending eight to the next round, while Wilmot and Bradford are sending six, Central five and Tremper four.

Claiming individual titles from Indian Trail were Tyler Wilson (126) and Cole Nelson (138), while Bradford's Venicio Vasquez was first at 285 pounds.

