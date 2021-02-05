County wrestlers pack D-1 sectional; Shoreland's Gill in D-2 field

The WIAA Division-1 wrestling sectional on Saturday at Brookfield East will have a lot of representation from Kenosha County.

All told, among the five county schools — Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Central and Wilmot — in the sectional, 25 wrestlers will be competing for the right to advance to the State Individual Tournament, scheduled for Division-1 this year at Kaukauna on Feb. 13.

The two two individuals in each weight class advance to state.

Additionally, the top two teams at each Division-1 sectional advance to the State Team Tournament, slated for Feb. 20, also at Kaukauna. There will be no team dual matches at sectionals this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, teams qualifying for state will be determined by point values assigned to individuals at sectionals from places one through six.

Wilmot has the best chance to rack up points among county teams, at least in terms of having the most wrestlers in the sectional. Wilmot's eight wrestlers is tied with Muskego for the second-most, behind only Whitnall/Greendale's 10.

Tremper, meanwhile, has the second-most wrestlers at the sectional among county teams with six, Bradford has five, Indian Trail has four and Central has two.