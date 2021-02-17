Croft ruled ineligible for Parkside men; Reigel supports senior guard

"And let's make this perfectly clear: He is not ineligible because he failed a class this past semester. We are talking about the difference between a grade and that same grade with a minus. There is no doubt in my mind that he would have easily achieved the grade necessary if the class was in person. He's a casualty of the current circumstances, and it's just a shame."

Reigel continued, saying students who struggle without in-person contact with teachers and professors should be helped and encouraged, not punished. Croft, Reigel feels, was failed in that regard.

"While college students need to take responsibility for their academic success, that doesn't mean they don't need support," Reigel said. "Tray knows in the end, he is responsible for his grades, but the fact is we failed to give him the necessary support.

"I feel terrible for the young man. He's a great kid who will miss the rest of the season by a fraction of a grade. The percentage by which he is ineligible has kept me up more than a few nights. To some, it's just a grade, and they say he needs to learn a tough life lesson. To me, it's a personal failure on my part.

"If we aren't here to help people, then what the heck are we here for?"

