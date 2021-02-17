Croft ruled ineligible for Parkside men; Reigel supports senior guard

UW-Parkside men's basketball coach Luke Reigel has never been one to mince words or hold back when he feels strongly about something.
So it was no surprise when Reigel spoke out in defense of his point guard, Tray Croft.
Croft, a redshirt senior, was officially ruled academically ineligible for the remainder of the season. Reigel confirmed the ruling in a text message Tuesday morning, hours prior to the Rangers' Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss to Purdue Northwest at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
Croft, the team's leading scorer at 15.3 points per game, had missed Parkside's previous four games before Tuesday while awaiting the ruling. It's the second straight season that's been cut short for Croft, who played five games as a junior before suffering a season-ending foot injury.
Reigel did not want to absolve Croft of responsibility for his academic performance. Rather, he wanted to point out his belief that Croft has merely had some struggles with virtual learning, as opposed to in-class instruction, and has otherwise done well in the classroom.
"Unfortunately, Tray is like thousands of students out there who are struggling with virtual learning," Reigel said. "Tray has done well in all the in-person classes he's taken at Parkside, including this past semester. Unfortunately, he struggles with his online courses.
"And let's make this perfectly clear: He is not ineligible because he failed a class this past semester. We are talking about the difference between a grade and that same grade with a minus. There is no doubt in my mind that he would have easily achieved the grade necessary if the class was in person. He's a casualty of the current circumstances, and it's just a shame."
Reigel continued, saying students who struggle without in-person contact with teachers and professors should be helped and encouraged, not punished. Croft, Reigel feels, was failed in that regard.
"While college students need to take responsibility for their academic success, that doesn't mean they don't need support," Reigel said. "Tray knows in the end, he is responsible for his grades, but the fact is we failed to give him the necessary support.
"I feel terrible for the young man. He's a great kid who will miss the rest of the season by a fraction of a grade. The percentage by which he is ineligible has kept me up more than a few nights. To some, it's just a grade, and they say he needs to learn a tough life lesson. To me, it's a personal failure on my part.
"If we aren't here to help people, then what the heck are we here for?"
Croft does have the option to return next season, as the NCAA granted all players an extra year of eligibility due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this season.
Croft, a native of Anniston, Ala., was named the NJCAA Division II Player of the Year at Iowa Central Community College in 2017-18. He transferred to NCAA Division I Northern Iowa for the 2018-19 season but redshirted that year before transferring to Parkside.
Croft was named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week on Jan. 25 after scoring a career-high 30 points in a win at Grand Valley State (Mich.) on Jan. 23.
Rangers fall to Purdue Northwest
Meanwhile, the Rangers had a home game to play Tuesday night, and they just couldn't do enough to slow down the highest-scoring team in the GLIAC, as Purdue Northwest raced to an 84-75 victory to split the two-game season series between the travel partners.
It was the second straight loss for Parkside, which dropped to 8-6 with four games left on its GLIAC-only schedule and back into second place, a game behind 9-5 Michigan Tech. Purdue Northwest and Lake Superior State are tied for third, another game back at 7-7.
The Pride lead the conference with 77 points per game and Tuesday shot 52.5 percent (31-of-59) from the field.
That was enough to offset a big game from Parkside sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu, who scored a game-high 23 points to go with a team-high seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. added 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Rangers, redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau totaled seven points and three boards, senior guard Ramar Evans totaled seven points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals and junior center Bryce Prochaska added 11 points off the bench.
Purdue Northwest led 37-34 after a tight first half and extended its lead to eight at 42-34 with 18 minutes, 3 seconds left in the game. Parkside stayed within striking distance and pulled within three at 61-58 on a Sigmon jumper with 8:02 remaining.
The Rangers then had a chance to tie the game after an Evans steal, but Sigmon came up empty on a 3-point attempt. The Pride then put some cushion on their lead with a 12-2 run to take a commanding 73-60 lead 4:28 to play.
Jyrus Freels scored a team-high 21 points for Purdue Northwest and Vincent Miszkiewicz grabbed 12 rebounds.
Parkside is back on the road this weekend in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., with a two-game series against Lake Superior State on Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at noon.