Croft the engine driving offense for Parkside men

SOMERS — Before the season started, UW-Parkside men’s basketball coach Luke Reigel crunched the numbers on Tray Croft.
And what he found was that his point guard, while experienced in terms of age and college tenure, was short on court time for a redshirt senior.
After being named the NJCAA Division II Player of the Year at Iowa Central Community College in 2017-18, Croft hardly saw the floor again until 2021. He transferred to NCAA Division I Northern Iowa for the 2018-19 season but redshirted that year. He then transferred to Parkside and played just five games in 2019-20 before injuring his foot and missing the rest of the season.
Then, like everyone else, he was delayed this season by the pandemic.
All told, Reigel calculated that before this season finally started at the beginning of January, Croft had played just five games over the previous 33 months.
In some respects, then, Croft’s teammates are still learning to play with him as if he’s an incoming freshman or a new transfer.
“We have to get used to each other,” redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau said after the Rangers’ 71-65 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win Friday over Saginaw Valley State, which pushed them to 5-3.
“I played with Tray, what, four games last year, five games this year?”
Actually, five and eight after Friday, but you get the point.
And while was Croft was averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game entering Saturday’s rematch with Saginaw Valley — that game ended too late to be included in Sunday’s edition of the News — Croft appears to be getting in sync with his teammates.
Doing what’s needed
An uncommonly athletic leaper who leads the Rangers in rebounding despite being just 6-foot-1, Croft has proven how he can impact the game in various ways during Parkside’s three-game winning streak entering Saturday.
In a 76-63 win at Grand Valley State last Saturday, Croft scored a career-high 30 points. In Tuesday’s 93-81 win at Purdue Northwest, he had 10 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and no turnovers. And in Friday’s win over Saginaw Valley, he scored just five points on 2-of-9 shooting but had seven rebounds and six assists, both team highs.
Croft was named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week on Monday following the Rangers’ series at Grand Valley State.
“The more he plays, the more he runs the show,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said after Friday’s game against Saginaw Valley. “It’s not necessarily related to statistics. It’s understanding the flow of the game. OK, Grand Valley he has to go get 30 for us to win. The next game he has 10 assists and no turnovers. (Friday) was just a knock-down, drag-out, make sure we’re getting a shot each possession type of game.
“So I think that’s what’s important as a point guard, is understanding the ebbs and flows of the game and knowing what your team needs that day.”
Croft figures it’s his job just to do what’s needed.
“When I’m not scoring, I just look to get my teammates involved, because everyone on the team can make a play,” he said. “So I just do what’s best to help the team win.”
There are times, though, when every team needs a talented one-on-one scorer to go get buckets. Croft certainly has that capability, as he showed last Saturday at Grand Valley State. He should only become more dangerous as he continues to get more playing time in his legs after that disjointed stretch of almost three seasons.
“There’s going to be opportunities for him to be aggressive and knock down a bunch of shots in the near future,” Reigel said. “He’ll take that when he has the opportunities, without a doubt.”