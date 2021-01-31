Croft the engine driving offense for Parkside men

Actually, five and eight after Friday, but you get the point.

And while was Croft was averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game entering Saturday’s rematch with Saginaw Valley — that game ended too late to be included in Sunday’s edition of the News — Croft appears to be getting in sync with his teammates.

Doing what’s needed

An uncommonly athletic leaper who leads the Rangers in rebounding despite being just 6-foot-1, Croft has proven how he can impact the game in various ways during Parkside’s three-game winning streak entering Saturday.

In a 76-63 win at Grand Valley State last Saturday, Croft scored a career-high 30 points. In Tuesday’s 93-81 win at Purdue Northwest, he had 10 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and no turnovers. And in Friday’s win over Saginaw Valley, he scored just five points on 2-of-9 shooting but had seven rebounds and six assists, both team highs.

Croft was named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week on Monday following the Rangers’ series at Grand Valley State.