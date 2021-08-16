Cycling: Bob Pfarr Classic on tap at Washington Park Velodrome

For the first time in two years, the most grueling race of the summer returns to the Washington Park Velodrome.

For the 24th time, the 150-lap Bob Pfarr Classic will highlight this week's Tuesday Night Racing Program, which gets underway at 7 p.m. The Pfarr Classic challenges riders to a 31-mile points race, in which they will be awarded points every 10 laps, called the sprint lap.

Five points go to first place, three to second, two to third and one to fourth. Additionally, riders earn another 20 points each time they lap the field. Whoever has the most points at the end of the race wins.

The Pfarr Classic, like all races at the Velodrome and most events everywhere, was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the race was held, in 2019, Chicago's Daniel Bruer of XXX Racine won the event.

The Pfarr Classic marks the second of four big Tuesday night points races at the Velodrome this summer. The Mayor's Cup, a 75-lap points race, was held on Aug. 3 and was won by Zach Nehr of Whitefish Bay and the Project Echelon team. Nehr said he also plans to race in the Pfarr Classic.