Cycling: Buescher outduels Nehr to win second Bob Pfarr Classic title

"But it's fine. That's how (the) Mayor's Cup was, too. But it does make for a different race dynamic, for sure, because that's sprinting every couple minutes, which is something. So you've got to kind of pick and choose where you spend your efforts. You can't go flat-out for every single one. So that made it tougher."

Early on, as he expected, Buescher said he and Nehr got off the front of the pack and started picking up points. Buescher said he got up about nine or 10 points ahead of Nehr early on, but he and Nehr kept working together.

"We were really cooperative," Buescher said. "We agreed to split points rather than fight each other every single sprint. Every time we were off the front, we were rotating through."

By midway through the race, Buescher said he and Nehr had lapped the field twice. But Buescher picked up the all-important double points on the 75th lap, giving him a nice cushion over Nehr. After that, Buescher's strategy was simple: Don't let Nehr get away.

"It was clearly Zach and I," Buescher said. "... Once I kind of got my head on straight knowing that it was basically Zach and I ... I was purely defense at that point. I basically was like, 'I'm just following Zach, because no one's going to jump us.'