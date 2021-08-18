Cycling: Buescher outduels Nehr to win second Bob Pfarr Classic title

After winning the Bob Pfarr Classic at the Washington Park Velodrome for the second time on Tuesday night, Jake Buescher described what it's like to complete the grueling 150-lap points race.
"It is so brutal," he said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. "I can't overstate how challenging. I've done nationals a few times, I think Northbrook (Ill.) has a 100-lapper. ... I think this is the longest track event that I've ever done. It is something.
"I'm used to racing crits (criteriums) that are 90 minutes on the road, but you've got two bottles of water, you can coast. This is a different animal. You get off the track, and you're absolutely just destroyed. I could barely walk straight afterwards."
But it was worth it.
Buescher, a Category 1 track racer who lives in Lake Barrington, Ill., and races for the Gotham Greens presented by Verge Sport team, outdueled Zach Nehr of Whitefish Bay and Project Echelon — who won the Mayor's Cup at the Velodrome a couple weeks ago — for his second Pfarr Classic title in the 24th running of the event. Buescher also won it in 2017.
Buescher, 29, finished with 125 points to Nehr's 106. Michael Lanyon of Chicago, Buescher's teammate with Gotham Greens, placed third with 77 points, followed by Kevin Huang of Chicago and Team Veloz, who was fourth with 69, and Marcin Rudnik of Mount Pleasant and Polish & Slavic FCU, who placed fifth with 48.
Among local racers, Kenosha's Robert Springer of Team Wheel & Sprocket finished eighth and Kenosha's Jacob Zondlak of Kenosha Velosport finished 12th. A total of 15 riders completed the race.
Riders were awarded points every fifth lap, called the sprint lap, with five points going to first place, three to second, two to third and one to fourth. Double points were were awarded on the 75th and final laps, and riders also gained 20 points for each time they lapped the field.
Nehr the man to beat
When he pulled up the Velodrome on Tuesday, Buescher said he spotted a bevy of talented racers, but it was Nehr in particular he was watching out for.
"There was a really talented field there," Buescher said. "The strategy when I was kind of rolling up, or driving up, was I was really going to be watching Zach, and that didn't really change. You saw the Mayor's Cup. Zach's flying right now.
"But once I got in the infield, we saw so many talented guys showing up."
There was also another caveat that played into Buescher's race strategy. In previous years at the Pfarr Classic, the sprints were every 10 laps, but this year that was reduced to five.
"That kind of had the whole infield buzzing a little bit when we heard it was every five," Buescher said. "It was like, 'It's already hard enough doing 15 sprints, let alone 30.'
"But it's fine. That's how (the) Mayor's Cup was, too. But it does make for a different race dynamic, for sure, because that's sprinting every couple minutes, which is something. So you've got to kind of pick and choose where you spend your efforts. You can't go flat-out for every single one. So that made it tougher."
Early on, as he expected, Buescher said he and Nehr got off the front of the pack and started picking up points. Buescher said he got up about nine or 10 points ahead of Nehr early on, but he and Nehr kept working together.
"We were really cooperative," Buescher said. "We agreed to split points rather than fight each other every single sprint. Every time we were off the front, we were rotating through."
By midway through the race, Buescher said he and Nehr had lapped the field twice. But Buescher picked up the all-important double points on the 75th lap, giving him a nice cushion over Nehr. After that, Buescher's strategy was simple: Don't let Nehr get away.
"It was clearly Zach and I," Buescher said. "... Once I kind of got my head on straight knowing that it was basically Zach and I ... I was purely defense at that point. I basically was like, 'I'm just following Zach, because no one's going to jump us.'
"... He knew he was going to have to get rid of me to close the gap, so I was really cognizant I wasn't missing him, basically. ... It was such a simple strategy at the end. It was literally make sure I try to get the better of Zach in every sprint, not let him get away."
And, just in case the point totals that were being called out during the race were not completely accurate, Buescher pushed hard with about three laps left in the race to grab the double points at the end and pad his cushion even more.
"It was pretty sweet," he said. "I was able to even start celebrating coming through with the bell lap."
Busy schedule
Buescher finished fourth in the Mayor's Cup a couple weeks ago, which he said was the first time he had raced at the Velodrome since 2018. All races were cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That was really good just getting up there to kind of get the sea legs a little bit," Buescher said of the Mayor's Cup.
Buescher, who competes in track racing, road racing and gravel racing, has a busy schedule coming up. He said he'll be competing Thursday in the State Championships at the velodrome in Northbrook, Ill., followed by the Detroit Cycling Classic criterium on Saturday and the four-day Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas starting next week Wednesday.
Then, in September and October, it's time for the gravel racing season.
"I like to keep it interesting, I guess," Buescher said.
The Pfarr Classic was the second of the four big Tuesday night points races this month after the Mayor's Cup. Scheduled for next week is the Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy Race, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 10 but was postponed by inclement weather. The first annual Susan B. Anthony Ladies Race, originally set for next week Tuesday, is now scheduled for Aug. 31.
Bob Pfarr Classic
Tuesday
At Washington Park Velodrome
1. Jake Buescher, Gotham Greens p/b Verge Sport, Lake Barrington, Ill.; 2. Zach Nehr, Project Echelon, Whitrefish Bay; 3. Michael Lanton, Gotham Greens p/b Verge Sport, Chicago; 4. Kevin Huang, Team Veloz, Chicago; 5. Marcin Rudnik, Polish & Slavic FCU, Mount Pleasant; 6. Grzegorz Monko, Polish & Slavic FCU, Buffalo Grove, Ill.; 7. Mark Whitmore, Team Veloz, Chicago; 8. Robert Springer, Team Wheel & Sprocket, Kenosha; 9. Luyang (Lu) Gao, Unattached, Beijing, China; 10. Brian Kaker, Project Echelon, Milwaukee; 11. Jafet Torres, Team Veloz, Chicago; 12. Jacob Zondlak, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 13. Joseph Prosowski, Team Veloz, Chicago; 14. Jeffrey Whiteman, George Garner Cyclery Track, Downers Grove, Ill.; 15. Curran Beckler, Unattached, Monona.