Cycling: Saigh, Fenters, Kudlata claim wins on big night of racing at Washington Park Velodrome

Elias Saigh had never done a track race before, so he decided to try one out when a friend of his suggested it would be a fun thing to do.
Well, his friend's suggestion was a good one.
Saigh, a 16-year-old from Milwaukee who just started his junior year at Shorewood High School, won the annual Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy Race on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome to wrap up four nights of major points races that took place on Tuesdays throughout August.
Saigh does mountain bike and road racing, but he said Tuesday night was his first appearance at the Velodrome and his first track race of any sort.
"My friend has been racing for a while, and he was like, 'You should come try it out,'" Saigh said in a phone interview Wednesday evening. "'... It's going to be a big juniors race. You should come out and try it and see how it goes.'"
It went well, to say the least.
The race was a 30-lap points race, with riders earning points every fifth lap, called the sprint lap. Five points were awarded to first place, three to second, two to third and one to fourth. The winner is whoever accumulates the most points.
"My goal was kind of to just stick with the leaders, basically," Saigh said.
He said he finished fourth in the first sprint lap and third in the second sprint lap, but he surged into the lead on the 13th lap and won every sprint after that to take home first place.
Saigh also credited his Adapt Cycling teammate, Joaquin Medina of Glendale, for helping him win the race. Medina finished second.
"I had one teammate, which helped," Saigh said. "We worked together. We probably wouldn't have done as (well) if we hadn't worked together."
Mason Sepanski of Kenosha and Team Mack finished third, Claire Kudlata of Whitefish Bay and Velocause Centraal — who won the inaugural Susan B. Anthony Ladies Race on Tuesday night (see below) — finished fourth and Lucy Foss of Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha Velosport placed fifth.
Saigh, meanwhile, competed in other races on Tuesday night, as well. He also won the Category 4/5 Belgian Win and Out race, placed third in the Category 4/5 Scratch race and took second in both the Juniors 15-18 Belgian Win and Out race and the Juniors 15-18 Scratch race.
He said he'll next compete in a five-race high school mountain bike series in Wisconsin, starting on Sept. 11 at Minooka Park in Waukesha. But given the success he had Tuesday night, he expects he'll be back next summer to race at the Velodrome.
"I think I'll try it next season," he said.
Young Schulte Race
Also this year, the Schulte Race was broken into two age groups in order to give younger racers a chance to compete only against each other.
That race was called the Young Junior Schulte Race, for ages 9-14, and it was won by 14-year-old Kelan Fenters of Kenosha and Kenosha Velosport.
Through an email sent by his mom, Fenters — who's a regular competitor at the Velodrome — said he was happy about the results and that t was good to race with many of his Kenosha Velosport teammates.
Indeed, the race included six Kenosha Velosport riders, who claimed six of the top seven spots in the race.
Carl Boquist of Wilmette, Ill., and The Pony Shop placed second, while Keegan Martin of Kenosha and Kenosha Velosport was third, Olivia Davidson of Kenosha and Kenosha Velosport finished fourth and Tyler Leipzig of Kenosha and Kenosha Velosport placed fifth.
Kudlata claims ladies crown
Claire Kudlata said she races every week at the Velodrome during the summer.
So it was fitting that she won an important race.
Kudlata, a 16-year old from Whitefish Bay who just began her junior year at Whitefish Bay High School, roared to victory in the inaugural Susan B. Anthony Ladies race on Tuesday night.
Racing for the Velocause Centraal team, Kudlata topped an eight-racer open field that included females of all ages.
"It means a lot," Kudlata said in a phone interview of wining the first Susan B. Anthony Race. "It's definitely crazy, because I know how strong all those girls are.
"It just means a lot that the women are able to have their own night and (are) being represented in the community, which is real nice. So it feels really great to win it and represent that."
The race was a 25-lap points race, and Kudlata led from the get-go. She said she won every sprint lap.
"I just really wanted to win," Kudlata said. "I don't know, something came over me. I just wanted to win every single sprint."
Rachel Headley of Milwaukee and Velocause Centraal finished second behind her teammate, Foss placed third, Jean Weaver of Racine, racing unattached, place fourth and Celine Stichert of Kenosha and Kenosha Velosport finished fifth.
Kudlata was plenty busy Tuesday night. In addition to winning the Susan B. Anthony Race, she placed fourth in the Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy Race, won both the Women Belgian Win and Out and Women Scratch races, finished sixth in the Juniors 15-18 Belgian Win and Out race and took third in the Juniors 15-18 Scratch race.
"Oh, I was very tired," Kudlata said of how she felt after it was all over Tuesday night.
Kudlata said she actually started cycling as a way to train in the offseason for speedskating, a sport she said she began doing at 5 years old. Naturally a competitor, she soon realized that it would be fun to start entering cycling races.
This summer, she said she competed in the Tour of America's Dairyland, a high-level road racing series, and in July competed in the Track National Championships in the juniors field in Trexlertown, Pa.
"It's really fun," Kudlata said of bike racing. "I'd love to continue it."