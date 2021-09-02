Cycling: Saigh, Fenters, Kudlata claim wins on big night of racing at Washington Park Velodrome

Elias Saigh had never done a track race before, so he decided to try one out when a friend of his suggested it would be a fun thing to do.

Well, his friend's suggestion was a good one.

Saigh, a 16-year-old from Milwaukee who just started his junior year at Shorewood High School, won the annual Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy Race on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome to wrap up four nights of major points races that took place on Tuesdays throughout August.

Saigh does mountain bike and road racing, but he said Tuesday night was his first appearance at the Velodrome and his first track race of any sort.

"My friend has been racing for a while, and he was like, 'You should come try it out,'" Saigh said in a phone interview Wednesday evening. "'... It's going to be a big juniors race. You should come out and try it and see how it goes.'"

It went well, to say the least.

The race was a 30-lap points race, with riders earning points every fifth lap, called the sprint lap. Five points were awarded to first place, three to second, two to third and one to fourth. The winner is whoever accumulates the most points.