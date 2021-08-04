Cycling: Zach Nehr of Whitefish Bay wins 39th Mayor's Cup in race's return after year off

Like pretty much everybody over the last year-plus, Zach Nehr was forced to alter his routine and couldn't enjoy some of his hobbies and passions.
For him, one of those is bicycle racing on a track.
So when Nehr saddled up on his bike to get started in the 39th Mayor's Cup on Tuesday night at the Washington Park Velodrome, he noticed right away how long it had been since he competed in a track race.
"It was pretty shocking to me, actually," Nehr said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. "I just raced track for the first time in two years last week at Northbrook in Illinois. It was my first time being on the track in a while.
"The banking felt super weird. My bike, I was like, 'Man, I haven't ridden this bike in over two years.' I had been doing a lot of training and indoor riding and racing in between, but to get on the track, it felt uncomfortable, to say the least. But once I got going, my legs felt pretty good."
The rest of Tuesday's racers would agree.
Nehr, a Whitefish Bay native who just turned 25 and is a Category 1/2 racer for the Project Echelon team, lapped the field en route to winning the first Mayor's Cup in two years after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the 75-lap points race, riders are awarded points every five laps, called the sprint lap. Five points are given to first place, three to second, two to third and one to fourth. The racer with the most points wins, but there is one mitigating factor.
If a rider laps the field, then it doesn't matter how many points he or she has. If you have a lap up, you are considered ahead of any rider who doesn't, no matter the point totals. So a rider can try to lap the field one or more times rather than focus on just accruing points.
That's the strategy Nehr took.
"I'm definitely not a sprinter, so my approach was not to just go for the sprints and then see what happens," he said. "My plan was to definitely try and take a lap at some point.
"So knowing the field, I knew that there were a couple good sprinters and a couple good breakaway guys that would be riders similar to my skillset."
Nehr said he kind of bided his time for the first half of the race, picking up points when he could and even trying to finish first in a sprint if he got up with the breakaway. Then, about two-thirds of the way through the race, he made his move.
"We came through one of the sprints and all the sprinters kind of swung high up on the track, and I kind of went down low," Nehr said. "When I looked back, I was like, 'Oh, I've kind of got a gap. Everyone must be tired now.' I was like, 'Oh, now is the time to attack, so I'm going to take a lap.'
"I waited probably four or five laps, until there was another slowing of the group, then I just attacked as hard I could up the inside. Within probably four or five laps, I had made it all the way around by myself and taken a lap on the field. That put me into the lead far and away ahead of everyone else. I knew if no one else got a lap that I would get the win.
"For the last 10 laps, I just sat on the front of the field and was like, 'Well, if I just go hard now and do my own pace, I think I've got this.'"
Nehr indeed cruised to the win, followed by Imraan Gasant of Marian University in Indianapolis, who placed second. Michael Lucas of Grafton and the Adapt Cycling team placed third, Jake Bueschler of Lake Barrington, Ill., and Gotham Greens P/B Verge was fourth and Kevin Huang of Chicago and Team Veloz finished fifth.
The top county finisher was Kenosha's Carter Kasianowicz, also of Marian University, who took seventh.
The race started with 25 riders, who reached speeds of up to 29 miles per hour, and 24 finished the race.
Marian graduate
Nehr is also a product of Marian University, which is renowned for its cycling program, as the Major Taylor Velodrome in Indianapolis is just a half-mile from campus. Nehr attended Marian from 2014-18.
In fact, the last Mayor's Cup winner also attended Marian, as Hayden Strong of New Zealand won the race in 2019. Nehr said Strong is now a member of Project Echelon along with him.
While Nehr competes in track races, he said road racing is his "main thing" and that he travelled all over the country competing in road races, including the professional national championships, in 2018 and 2019 before the pandemic hit.
He got more into track racing, however, while attending Marian and has bounced between the semi-pro and amateur circuits while also focusing on work.
Will be back for Pfarr
Tuesday was not Nehr's first time racing at the Washington Park Velodrome. He said he raced there for the first time in 2015.
"That was my first-ever introduction to the track," Nehr said. "I had an old steel frame that my dad gave me, and I had no idea what I was doing. I almost crashed in my first race because I forgot that you can't stop pedaling.
"I kind of checked myself, and I was like, 'Oh, I almost forgot about the fixed gear there.'"
Nehr said he plans to do a couple more track races in Northbrook, Ill., and a couple more in Kenosha this season. That includes the grueling Bob Pfarr Classic, a 150-lap points race that's scheduled for the Washington Park Velodrome on Aug. 17.
So Nehr will try to pull off the Mayor's Cup-Pfarr Classic double win.
"That's one of my favorite track races of all-time, so I'll definitely be back for that one," he said of the Pfarr Classic.
And, like everyone else right now, Nehr is just grateful to be able to do something he loves in person again.
"It's amazing how much we, I think, took everything for granted," he said. "Last year, I got into Zwift (a cycling app) and the indoor racing scene.
"It's fun, but once you get back in person, once you get down to the track with the crowd lining the velodrome and everyone lining the grass, you've got the band in the middle, you've got the announcers and the food trucks, and you're seeing your friends for the first time in a year-and-a-half — it's like, 'Man, I missed this so much. This is so fun.'"
The Mayor's Cup was the first of the season's four big points races at the Washington Park Velodrome this month. The Bob Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy Race is next week Tuesday, followed by the Pfarr Classic on Aug. 17 and the first annual Susan B. Anthony Ladies Race on Aug. 24.
39th MAYOR'S CUP
Tuesday
At Washington Park Velodrome
1. Zach Nehr, Project Echelon, Whitefish Bay; 2. Imraan Gasant, Marian University, Indianapolis; 3. Michael Lucas, Adapt Cycling, Grafton; 4. Jake Bueschler, Gotham Greens P/B Verge, Lake Barrington, Ill.; 5. Kevin Huang, Team Veloz, Chicago; 6. Marcin Rudnik, Polish & Slavic FCU, Mount Pleasant; 7. Carter Kasianowicz, Marian University, Kenosha; 8. Chad Hartley, Adapt Cycling, Elm Grove; 9. Robert Springer, Team Wheel & Sprocket, Kenosha; 10. Sean Azcui, Marian University, Bloomington, Ind.; 11. Jack Schilling, Team Mack, Racine; 12. Alejandro Collins, PSIMET Racing, Arlington Heights, Ill.; 13. James Calvetti, Polish & Slavic FCU, Chicago; 14. Curran Beckler, Unattached, Monona; 15. Joseph Prosowski, Team Veloz, Chicago; 16. Scott Ogilvie, Rockwell/Rise Above, St. Louis; 17. Mark Whitmore, Team Veloz, Chicago; 18. Jacob Zondlak, Kenosha Velosport, Kenosha; 19. Roderick DeJesus, Rapha Cycling Club, Chicago; 20. Alexander Riva, Kenosha Velosport, Pleasant Prairie; 21. Jeff Perkins, Chicago Cutting Crew, Chicago; 22. Bob Garner, Team Wisconsin Cycling, Dousman; 23. Mia Scarlato, Marian University, Kenosha; 24. Brian Kaker, Project Echelon, Milwaukee.