Cycling: Zach Nehr of Whitefish Bay wins 39th Mayor's Cup in race's return after year off

If a rider laps the field, then it doesn't matter how many points he or she has. If you have a lap up, you are considered ahead of any rider who doesn't, no matter the point totals. So a rider can try to lap the field one or more times rather than focus on just accruing points.

That's the strategy Nehr took.

"I'm definitely not a sprinter, so my approach was not to just go for the sprints and then see what happens," he said. "My plan was to definitely try and take a lap at some point.

"So knowing the field, I knew that there were a couple good sprinters and a couple good breakaway guys that would be riders similar to my skillset."

Nehr said he kind of bided his time for the first half of the race, picking up points when he could and even trying to finish first in a sprint if he got up with the breakaway. Then, about two-thirds of the way through the race, he made his move.

"We came through one of the sprints and all the sprinters kind of swung high up on the track, and I kind of went down low," Nehr said. "When I looked back, I was like, 'Oh, I've kind of got a gap. Everyone must be tired now.' I was like, 'Oh, now is the time to attack, so I'm going to take a lap.'