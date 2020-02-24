D2, D3 wrestlers advance to state

The Christian Life wrestling team fell shy of its goal of getting to the WIAA Division-3 State Team Tournament last week.

But the Eagles certainly bounced back in fine fashion individually.

Competing at the Dodgeland Sectional on Saturday, Christian Life set a school record with seven individual qualifiers to this weekend’s State Tournament at the Kohl Center on the UW-Madison campus.

Action at state begins Thursday and concludes with championship matches in all three divisions Saturday.

“We told our kids to remember that their talents are a gift from God and to wrestle for Him, as well as each other, their family and their school, and wow, did they ever,” Christian Life coach Tim Pinter said. “Our coaching staff feels so blessed to be entrusted to these young men.”

Leading the way for Christian Life were Troy Dolphin (113) and Javis Pinter (126), who both won sectional titles. Also landing at the state meet with second-place finishes were Harley Rivera (132), Kade Pinter (138), Isaiah Hernandez (220) and Evan Grubbs (285).

Finishing third to qualify was Sam Wilson (145).

Dolphin (49-1), currently ranked third by wiwrestling.com, pinned all three of his opponents Saturday.