D2, D3 wrestlers advance to state

The Christian Life wrestling team fell shy of its goal of getting to the WIAA Division-3 State Team Tournament last week.
But the Eagles certainly bounced back in fine fashion individually.
Competing at the Dodgeland Sectional on Saturday, Christian Life set a school record with seven individual qualifiers to this weekend’s State Tournament at the Kohl Center on the UW-Madison campus.
Action at state begins Thursday and concludes with championship matches in all three divisions Saturday.
“We told our kids to remember that their talents are a gift from God and to wrestle for Him, as well as each other, their family and their school, and wow, did they ever,” Christian Life coach Tim Pinter said. “Our coaching staff feels so blessed to be entrusted to these young men.”
Leading the way for Christian Life were Troy Dolphin (113) and Javis Pinter (126), who both won sectional titles. Also landing at the state meet with second-place finishes were Harley Rivera (132), Kade Pinter (138), Isaiah Hernandez (220) and Evan Grubbs (285).
Finishing third to qualify was Sam Wilson (145).
Dolphin (49-1), currently ranked third by wiwrestling.com, pinned all three of his opponents Saturday.
In the opening round, he defeated Poynette’s Aiden Pinheriro in 1 minute, 7 seconds, then needed just 56 seconds to beat Markesan’s Cole Slark. Dolphin finished his title run with a pinfall victory in 1:39 over Random Lake’s Tanner Birenbaum.
Pinter (43-3), ranked second, opened with a pin in 3:09 over Oakfield’s Brock Boelk, then advanced to the final with a 9-3 over Ozaukee’s Cael Large. In the final, he pinned Poynette’s James Amacher in 2:59.
At 132 pounds, Rivera (27-10) defeated Waterloo’s Jonathan Aguero by major decision 11-1, before he pinned Markesan’s Gavin Campnell in 2:56 to advance to the final, where he was pinned in 45 seconds by Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Cael Erickson.
In the wrestle-back for second, Rivera pinned Deerfield’s Nicholas Wilfong in 32 seconds.
Pinter (50-2) split his first two matches, then battled back through the consolation bracket to punch his state ticket.
In the consolation semifinal, he pinned Markesan’s Caleb Stoll in one minute, followed by a pinfall victory in 1:29 over Princeton/Green Lake’s Collin Schueler, then closed his day with a pinfall victory in 1:47 over Random Lake’s Parker Scholler to secure second place.
Hernandez (220) pinned Princeton/Green Lake’s Alexander Douglas in 2:24 and earned a 12-5 win over Oostburg’s Gabe Ludens to move into the final, where he lost, 9-7, to Johnson Creek’s Lukas David.
In his matchup for second, Hernandez posted a major decision, 14-1 win over Cedar Grove’s Deigo Morales.
Christian Life’s final second-place finisher, Grubbs (21-4), split his first two matches, then fought his way through the consolation bracket as well.
In the consolation semifinal, he needed just 40 seconds to pin St. Lawrence Seminary’s Osvaldo Gonzalez, then pinned Hustisford’s Gavan Stark in 1:44. In the second-place match, he pinned Random Lake’s Jordan Arendt in 13 seconds.
Wilson (34-8) split his first two matches, followed by back-to-back wins to clinch third place.
In the consolation semifinal, he pinned Horicon’s Josh Thomsen in 1:50, followed by a 9-5 win over Deerfield’s Ray Bach. Wilson was pinned in 15 seconds in his second-place wrestle back with Dodgeland’s Hayden Kurth.
Also competing for the Eagles were Nathan Calabrese (120) and Carl Travis (160), but both were beaten in the first round.
St. Joseph sent one wrestler to the sectional, Benjamin Franklin (138), who lost both of his matches to close out the season at 8-12.
Division-2
Shoreland Lutheran’s Mason Gill earned a trip to state at 106 pounds with a second-place finish at the Division-2 sectional at Lomira.
Gill (40-4) earned two straight major decision victories, 8-0 and 17-3, over Lomira’s Alex Faber and Plymouth’s Jack Miller, before he was beaten by major decision, 17-5, by Omro’s Bryce Crowley in the championship match.
Jason Wienke (113), Ben Schimanski (120) and Taylor Johnson (152) also represented the Pacers, but were unable to win a match to close out their seasons.
