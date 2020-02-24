D1 wrestlers punch state tickets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Placing third and just shy of a state berth from the county were Central’s Jacob Seward (170), Wilmot’s Logan Pye (160) and the Bradford duo of Corbin Ramos (132) and Venicio Vasquez (285).

Seward (40-11) split his first two matches, as he opened the day with a 7-0 win over Oak Creek’s Sam Paar, but fell by pin in 1:23 to Mukwonago’s Luke Stromberg. He won the third-place match by medical forfeit over Burlington’s Jake Skrundz, but did not qualify for a wrestle-back match for second place.

Pye (23-10) took a similar path, as he pinned Franklin’s Jahmil Key in 56 seconds before he lost a 3-1 decision to Waterford’s Evan Danowski. In the third-place match, he pinned Mukwonago’s Lucas Benn, but didn’t receive a wrestle back for second.

The day for Ramos (40-5) began with a pinfall victory in 2:48 over Oak Creek’s LUke Moczynski, followed by a 9-7 setback to Mukwonago’s Tyler Goebel.

In the third-place match, Ramos defeated Union Grove’s Cade Willis, 7-1, but he didn’t receive a wrestle-back match for second.

Vasquez (25-9) pinned Oak Creek’s Sebastian Brodowski in two minutes, but lost, 2-1, to Franklin’s John Pekar in his second match. In the third-place contest, he beat Racine Park’s Marcos Valadez, 6-1, to close out his day.