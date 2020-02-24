D1 wrestlers punch state tickets

The 2019-20 wrestling season will last one more week for a trio of Kenosha County Division-1 athletes.
Indian Trail’s Cole Nelson will be joined by the Bradford duo of Abel Castillo and Cole Ramos later this week at the Kohl Center on the UW-Madison campus.
State action kicks off Thursday night and concludes with title bouts in all three divisions Saturday.
Nelson (29-3) swept all three of his matches at Saturday’s Racine St. Catherine’s Sectional at Racine Prairie to win the 138-pound bracket.
In his opening match, Nelson beat Racine Horlick’s, Lorenzo Paez by technical fall 17-2, followed by a pin in 5 minutes, 16 seconds over Mukwonago’s Devin Lawrence.
Nelson secured the sectional title with a hard-fought 4-3 win over Castillo in the first-place matchup.
Castillo (36-9) earned his trip to the final against Nelson with a pin in 1:16 over Wateford’s Hunter Rudzinski, followed by a 6-4 win over Racine Park’s Dashawn Bolton in the semifinal.
The county’s third Division-1 qualifier, Ramos (38-4), advanced to the final with a pin in 1:21 over Franklin’s Seth Swanson, followed by a 7-6 win over Mukwonago’s Nate Stokhaug.
In the final at 145 pounds, Ramos lost, 6-1, to Burlington’s Max Ehlen to finish second overall.
Placing third and just shy of a state berth from the county were Central’s Jacob Seward (170), Wilmot’s Logan Pye (160) and the Bradford duo of Corbin Ramos (132) and Venicio Vasquez (285).
Seward (40-11) split his first two matches, as he opened the day with a 7-0 win over Oak Creek’s Sam Paar, but fell by pin in 1:23 to Mukwonago’s Luke Stromberg. He won the third-place match by medical forfeit over Burlington’s Jake Skrundz, but did not qualify for a wrestle-back match for second place.
Pye (23-10) took a similar path, as he pinned Franklin’s Jahmil Key in 56 seconds before he lost a 3-1 decision to Waterford’s Evan Danowski. In the third-place match, he pinned Mukwonago’s Lucas Benn, but didn’t receive a wrestle back for second.
The day for Ramos (40-5) began with a pinfall victory in 2:48 over Oak Creek’s LUke Moczynski, followed by a 9-7 setback to Mukwonago’s Tyler Goebel.
In the third-place match, Ramos defeated Union Grove’s Cade Willis, 7-1, but he didn’t receive a wrestle-back match for second.
Vasquez (25-9) pinned Oak Creek’s Sebastian Brodowski in two minutes, but lost, 2-1, to Franklin’s John Pekar in his second match. In the third-place contest, he beat Racine Park’s Marcos Valadez, 6-1, to close out his day.
The only other place winner from the county was Bradford’s Carson Widmar (152), who was fourth overall to close his season at 30-12.
Also competing at the sectional, but unable to win a match were Bradford’s Sebastian Rosales (126); Indian Trail’s Alex Basken (106), Mario Mountian (120), Tyler Wilson (126), Dylan Connell (195), James Townsend (220) and Mason Kochersperger (285); Tremper’s Riley Dutton (138), Colin Nitsch (145), Tyler Hansen (160) and Jake Erwin (182); Central’s Arlen Palmen (113), Evan Beth (120), Bryce Sekey (182) and Corbin Spencer (220); and Wilmot’s Mason Gauger (106), Diego Pichardo (113), Cameron Baird (120), Mason Diedrich (152) and Joe Devall (220).
The end of the season for the Wilmot contingent also marks the conclusion of coach John Watson’s 31-year tenure as the head coach. Watson is retiring from both his coaching and teaching positions at the end of the current school year.
Dan Truttschel
