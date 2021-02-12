D1 wrestling: Ramos, Defilippo, Seward follow their own paths to D-1 state wrestling tourney

There are snow banks so high and cumbersome, it isn’t easy parking outside the Ramos residence in Kenosha.
The outside of the house is uniform to the rest of the neighborhood, but inside lies decades of wrestling stories and traditions money can’t purchase.
Bradford sophomore Corbin Ramos is definitely a chip off the old block.
Shane Ramos, Corbin’s father, started the Kenosha Wrestling Academy (KWA) after the popularity and notoriety of winning a state championship at Bradford in 1992 helped make Ramos a household name in area wrestling.
Indeed, wrestling connections in the Ramos family run deep, as do connections throughout the high school wrestling community in this area.
Just ask Wilmot freshman Logan Defilippo and Central senior Jacob Seward.
Defilippo (106 pounds), Seward (182) and Corbin Ramos (138) will all compete Saturday in the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Tournament at Kaukauna.
And while their paths are each unique, they’ve all crossed at some point in their careers.
Mutual respect
Shane Ramos said Defilippo has wrestled at KWA for about five years and that Corbin Ramos and Defilippo have a mutual respect on the mat.
For Corbin Ramos, who’s ranked No. 3 at 138 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online with an 8-0 record, losing doesn’t cross his mind, literally.
He said he never thinks about it.
In his mind, he’s going to have three matches Saturday — starting with a 10 a.m. quarterfinal against sixth-ranked Kaukauna senior Logan Stumpf (13-2) — and he’s going to win all three for the title.
Family history
“My brother Oscar started wrestling in middle school, and we always loved to tussle at home,” Shane Ramos said about the origins of wrestling in the Ramos family.
Shane blew his knee out at Coe College, an NCAA Division III school in Iowa, his freshman year, ending his wrestling career. But he went on to have five kids, Samantha, Alexa, Hannah, Cole and Corbin, the youngest now 15.
Shane is 47 years old, but don’t be fooled by his diminutive stature. Sporting a Bradford Wrestling hoodie Friday morning at his house, he looks like he can still go the mat.
Though Shane may not be the best in his family anymore.
“Corbin can take me down,” he said.
Said Corbin: “One of my strong suits is my strength. It’s something I pride myself on, to be stronger than some of these juniors and seniors out here.”
Corbin Ramos began his wrestling journey at a Kenosha wrestling club at age 5.
The wrestling community is so strong, in fact, that when former two-time state champion Josh Bird of Burlington died in May 2020 from a motorcycle crash at the age of 23, the Ramos family offered their support.
“We were there,” Shane Ramos said about Bird’s outdoor funeral in Burlington last spring. “The wrestling community is special, and it’s fun to get to know everyone.”
Of course, the State Tournament will be different this year since all divisions won’t gather together at the Kohl Center in Madison, per usual.
“It will be hard without the Kohl Center this year, because for a young kid to look up and see all those people, it’s amazing,” Shane Ramos said.
Only parents will be invited for Saturday’s event, which will be much smaller than normal, considering it’s at a high school.
But that doesn’t change to goal for the wrestlers, and Corbin Ramos is laser-focused on his goal of wining a state title.
Since the Kenosha Unified School District wrestling programs didn’t start competing until early January, along with the rest of the winter sports, Ramos hasn’t had nearly as many matches this season as normal.
He said the layoff had a major impact, as he’s used to 40 to 50 matches by the time state rolls around in a normal year. He’s only laced up the boots eight times, but he’s raised his hand in victory eight times.
Defilippo, meanwhile, is ranked No. 5 at 106 with a 12-1 mark. He’ll start off Saturday against sixth-ranked La Crosse Logan/Central sophomore Cole Fitzpatrick (8-2) in the quarterfinals.
Shane Ramos said Defilippo has a good shot at a state championship.
“Logan is really good,” Ramos said. “His defense is outstanding.”
The Ramos boys and mom drove up to Kaukauna last night to stay overnight in a hotel, and they’re cheering on Corbin from the socially-distanced bleachers.
Corbin is so intent on winning, he vividly remembers his last loss, a double-overtime heartbreaker to an Illinois kid at a tournament in 2020.
He isn’t planning on losing again — at least not Saturday.
Seward follows own path
With Ramos and Defilippo each won sectional titles last weekend, Seward finished second at 182 to reach the state field.
Ranked No. 7, Seward (13-1) will face fourth-ranked West Bend West freshman Colo Mirasola (16-0) in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Seward took a moment away from practice Thursday afternoon to answer a few questions about his journey, which most wrestling heads would consider next to impossible.
Not only did Seward not start wrestling until his freshman year, he hasn’t really even been a household name until this season.
“I’m not really worried about my first opponent,” Seward said. “I can learn from my losses. Then, I fix it so I come back better the next week. In the sectional title, the kid majored me, but I think the match was closer.”
Seward displays the mantra that mind over matter is a huge thing in wrestling.
His mental acumen fueled his take-no-shorts, try-everything attitude, and it has turned a football player into a wrestling nut.
“My goal is to win,” said Seward, whose football coach recommended he go out for wrestling three years ago.
“I like hitting people.”
Central wrestling coach Jordan Ladd said Seward, who trains with the Askren Wrestling Academy, is the hardest worker in the room.
“He does a ton of extra wrestling outside the wrestling room,” Ladd said. “He shows his love of the sport out there.
“Jordan is definitely planning on wrestling in college, hopefully at UW-Platteville.”
Saturday’s Division-1 semifinals will begin approximately 15 minutes after the quarterfinals are complete. The Division-1 championship matches are scheduled for 5 p.m.