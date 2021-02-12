D1 wrestling: Ramos, Defilippo, Seward follow their own paths to D-1 state wrestling tourney

For Corbin Ramos, who’s ranked No. 3 at 138 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online with an 8-0 record, losing doesn’t cross his mind, literally.

He said he never thinks about it.

In his mind, he’s going to have three matches Saturday — starting with a 10 a.m. quarterfinal against sixth-ranked Kaukauna senior Logan Stumpf (13-2) — and he’s going to win all three for the title.

Family history

“My brother Oscar started wrestling in middle school, and we always loved to tussle at home,” Shane Ramos said about the origins of wrestling in the Ramos family.

Shane blew his knee out at Coe College, an NCAA Division III school in Iowa, his freshman year, ending his wrestling career. But he went on to have five kids, Samantha, Alexa, Hannah, Cole and Corbin, the youngest now 15.

Shane is 47 years old, but don’t be fooled by his diminutive stature. Sporting a Bradford Wrestling hoodie Friday morning at his house, he looks like he can still go the mat.

Though Shane may not be the best in his family anymore.

“Corbin can take me down,” he said.